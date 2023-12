"At Mary Kay, we lead by enabling women from all walks of life with the right tools, mentorship, and education so they can make choices leading to a fulfilling and meaningful life for themselves, their families, and communities,” said Wendy Wang, President, Mary Kay Asia Pacific Region. (Photo credit: Mary Kay Inc.).

Source: Mary Kay Inc.

Smart Multimedia Gallery

Photo "At Mary Kay, we lead by enabling women from all walks of life with the right tools, mentorship, and education so they can make choices leading to a fulfilling and meaningful life for themselves, their families, and communities,” said Wendy Wang, President, Mary Kay Asia Pacific Region. (Photo credit: Mary Kay Inc.).

Photo In celebration of the WEPs milestone for Mary Kay in the Asia Pacific Region, Mary Kay China just released its first-ever Mary Kay China Empowering Women Impact Report titled, "Thinking Like A Woman." The report operationalizes Principle 7: “Measurement and Reporting” and Principle 6: “Community Initiatives and Advocacy.” (Credit: Mary Kay Inc).