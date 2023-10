Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, celebrates 10 years of innovation with the launch of Canva’s Magic Studio. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Source: Canva

Smart Multimedia Gallery

Video Reinforcing Canva’s mission to democratize design, Magic Studio is the world’s most comprehensive AI-design platform empowering individuals, teams and organizations to boost their creativity, supercharge their productivity and scale their brands.

Photo Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, celebrates 10 years of innovation with the launch of Canva’s Magic Studio. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Photo Amidst explosion of AI design tools, Magic Studio introduces 10 new interoperable products in one easy to use offering that democratizes visual communication for the 99% of the world without pro design skills. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Photo Magic Design: Turn a prompt or your own media into captivating and fully designed videos, presentations and more. Speed up the creation process by simply entering your idea, selecting color schemes and watching complete designs come to life ready to be shared or further customized to your liking. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Photo Canva AI tools including Magic Edit have been used over 3 billion times. (Graphic: Business Wire)