Michael Shu, Managing Director of BYD Europe, speaks at the BYD IAA Press Conference (Photo: Business Wire)

(From left to right) Wolfgang Egger (BYD Design Director), Li Yunfei (General Manager of BYD Branding & PR Division), Wang Chuanfu (Chairman and President of BYD), Michael Shu (Managing Director of BYD Europe), Brian Yang (Assistant General Manager, BYD Europe), Penny Peng (Marketing & PR Director of BYD Europe) (Photo: Business Wire)