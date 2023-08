PPGロゴ および「 We protect and beautify the world 」はPPGインダストリーズ・オハイオ・インコーポレーテッドの登録商標です。

This PPG contemporary honey beige shade offers infinite design and styling possibilities for residential, commercial exteriors and industrial applications.

Source: PPG

Smart Multimedia Gallery

Video The video weaves color and chorography throughout to celebrate PPG's 2024 Color of the Year, Limitless, while simultaneously connecting the symbolism of color throughout a lifetime to honor the 140th anniversary of the global coatings company.

Photo This PPG contemporary honey beige shade offers infinite design and styling possibilities for residential, commercial exteriors and industrial applications.

Photo PPG's Limitless is cultivating a fondness for stabilizing, calming colors with feel-good vibes, which is perfect for the consumer electronics industry.