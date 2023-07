Kavli Scholar, Abraham Amiri, shares his personal story of fleeing Afghanistan when Kabul fell to the Taliban so he could continue his pursuits in science and science communication. He found a new home at UCLA where he is pursuing a master's in planetary science under advisor David Jewitt, a 2012 Kavli Prize Laureate in astrophysics.

Kavli Scholar, Kateryna Vovk, shares her personal story of being detached from her research and the science community when the war in Ukraine broke out. She has found a new research home at the Kavli Institute for Physics and Mathematics of the Universe and is able to continue her research in astrophysics, specifically host galaxies and black holes.