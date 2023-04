Canva's Visual Economy Report: How communicating visually is fueling new opportunities for business (Graphic: Business Wire)

Source: Canva

Smart Multimedia Gallery

Photo Canva's Visual Economy Report: How communicating visually is fueling new opportunities for business (Graphic: Business Wire)

Photo Canva's Visual Economy Report: How communicating visually is fueling new opportunities for business (Graphic: Business Wire)

Photo Canva's Visual Economy Report: Canva surveyed 1,600 business leaders who set the strategy for internal/external audience engagement (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo Canva's Visual Economy Report: Canva surveyed 1,600 business leaders who set the strategy for internal/external audience engagement (Photo: Business Wire)