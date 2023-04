The ten winning companies of the WEA Digital Innovation Challenge were invited to present their two-minute live pitches before an expert Grand Jury comprised of investors and cross-sectoral representatives. (Credit: ITU)

Photo Three startups, Tiny Totos, Gwiji for Women, and Health Innovation Exchange (HIEx), were awarded Special Recognition status for their best-practice innovations at the WEA Digital Innovation Challenge. (Credit: ITU)

Photo The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), driving innovation in ICTs together with 193 Member States and a membership of over 900 companies, universities, and international and regional organizations. (Credit: ITU)

Photo Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, ITU’s Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau, underlined the centrality and critical importance of digital innovation, noting that, “Inclusive and equitable innovations will help us navigate a new digital world.” (Credit: ITU)

Photo Serving as a grand jury member, Tess Mateo, Sustainability ESG Impact Investor, and US W20 Delegate to G20, noted how the WEA Digital Innovation Challenge “shows how critical entrepreneurship-driven innovation is for economic growth and digital inclusion.” (Credit: Tess Mateo)

Photo As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)