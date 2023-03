Sandra Silva, Mary Kay Portugal’s General Manager participates on a panel on the topic of "Putting Coral Reef Restoration at the Heart of Ocean Conservation Action" at the World Ocean Summit in Lisbon, Portugal (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.).

Source: Mary Kay Inc.

Martin Koehring, head of Economist Impact's World Ocean Initiative, states, "Keeping momentum on ocean action, including through our summit and publications, is vital. Mary Kay's participation in the World Ocean Summit and Expo 2023 demonstrates its continued commitment to ocean conservation and its dedication to creating a sustainable future for all." (Credit: Economist Impact)

"The Super Reefs team brings together reef governments and communities with experts in ocean science, conservation, and management from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Stanford University, and The Nature Conservancy, along with private sector support from Mary Kay at this critical moment in the history of coral reefs," says Dr. Elizabeth McLeod with The Nature Conservancy. (Credit: The Nature Conservancy)

Silva emphasizes the importance of ocean conservation, stating, "The ocean is critical for the livelihoods of billions of people, and we all have a role to play in ocean conservation and a sustainable ocean economy. Mary Kay supports women's empowerment in all facets of life and business, including the health of our planet." (Credit: Economist Impact)

The World Ocean Summit is an annual global event that brings together the widest cross-section of the ocean community, from business and finance to governments, national and international policymakers, civil society, and academia. Over 1,500 attendees from more than 100 countries attended the three-day summit, where 188 speakers addressed some of the most pressing challenges facing the ocean, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. (Credit: Economist Impact)

Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and signatory to the UN Global Compact Sustainable Ocean Principles, continues to play an important role in ocean conservation. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Economist Impact Events bring together top thinkers from around the world to discuss and debate the most important ideas of our time. (Credit: Economist Impact)