Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate social responsibility and sustainability, is celebrating International Day of Forests by highlighting its recent certification from the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®). (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Source: Mary Kay Inc.

Smart Multimedia Gallery

Photo Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate social responsibility and sustainability, is celebrating International Day of Forests by highlighting its recent certification from the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®). (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo Deborah Gibbins, Mary Kay’s Chief Operating Officer (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation’s partnership began in 2008. In April 2023, Mary Kay will celebrate a 15-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. (Credit: Arbor Day Foundation)

Photo Earlier this month, Katie Loos was announced as president of the Arbor Day Foundation. As the third president in the organization’s history, Katie will serve as a steward of the Arbor Day Foundation’s operations, structure, and systems alongside CEO Dan Lambe. (Credit: Arbor Day Foundation)