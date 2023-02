MPAth, short for Marine Protected Area Tool Hub, is a free online resource for seascape stakeholders at every level. It uses the same problem-solving matrix honed by marine experts to guide users through a learning journey and help them address their most pressing challenges on sustainable livelihoods, financing, effectiveness, and climate change. (Credit: UN Environment Programme)

Source: Mary Kay

Photo Elizabeth McLeod of The Nature Conservancy and Ole Vestergaard of the UN Environment Programme joined the IMPAC5 symposium “Innovation in Improving Marine Protected Areas: A New Online Platform for the Planning and Management of MPAs.” (Credit: UN Environment Programme)

Photo Elizabeth McLeod, Global Reefs Systems Lead at The Nature Conservancy (Credit: The Nature Conservancy)

Photo Ole Vestergaard, Programme Officer in the Marine, Coastal & Freshwater Ecosystems Branch of Division for Environmental Policy Implementation at UNEP (Credit: UN Environment Programme)

Photo Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and stewardship, has worked to elevate ocean conservation and awareness. The Nature Conservancy and Mary Kay Inc. announced their partnership in 1990. Mary Kay has continued to generously support TNC’s work with an expanded focus on oceans work around the globe. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)