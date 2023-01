“Beauty is about holistic wellness. We’ve researched the benefits of nutritional supplements for more than 15 years. Consumers not only want to look good—they want to feel good. Beauty starts from the inside out, and our latest research helps inform us on the future of nutritionals,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product & Science at Mary Kay. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo “This is just one example of the amazing research and efforts of Mary Kay scientists. Investigating ways to enhance health, increase wellness, and improve beauty through nutrition is a priority for the team,” said Jen Alfrey, Senior Director of Global Nutrition at Mary Kay. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)