Mary Kay Inc. provides grants to young women making great strides in STEAM-related fields around the world. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2022 Young Women in STEAM Grant recipient Angela Busheska of Macedonia (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2022 Young Women in STEAM Grant recipient Aruna Sherma of Germany (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2022 Young Women in STEAM Grant recipient Eizelle Yee of the Philippines (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2022 Young Women in STEAM Grant recipient Farzana Alam Eshita of Australia (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2022 Young Women in STEAM Grant recipient Fengyun Chen of China