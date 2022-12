Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow extends Mary Kay's vision to 2030 and beyond. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2030 Sustainability targets for BUSINESS EXCELLENCE focus on three commitments: Our People; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Transparency & Advocacy. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2030 Sustainability targets for PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP focus on three commitments: Plastics & Packaging, Recycling & Circular Economy, and Sustainable Sourcing. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2030 Sustainability targets for RESPONSIBLE MANUFACTURING focus on three commitments: Water, Carbon, and Safety & Operational Waste. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2030 Sustainability targets for WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT focus on three commitments: Equality, Economic Empowerment, and Education. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Photo 2030 Sustainability targets for SOCIAL IMPACT focus on three commitments: Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence, Global Social Impact & Local Community, and Cancer Research. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)