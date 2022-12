Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted over 1.2 million trees across the globe, making a measurable impact on vital forest ecosystems and biodiversity. (Credit: Arbor Day Foundation)

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership, Mary Kay announced the completion of a reforestation project in Madagascar. The 42,000-tree project in Southeast Madagascar focused on reversing decades of forest destruction. The forest is home to critically endangered lemurs and other wildlife species found nowhere else on earth. (Credit: Photo courtesy of the Arbor Day Foundation)