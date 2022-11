Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX: MAP) is pleased to announce that leading medical diagnostics provider Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL) has agreed to invest $17.8m to acquire a 19.99% shareholding in Microba. In addition, Sonic is seeking to acquire options for an additional 5% equity position, subject to shareholder approval. Exercise of the options by Sonic would result in a further investment of $7.5m in Microba. Microba and Sonic have also agreed initial binding terms for a strategic alliance to deliver Microba's microbiome testing technology into Australia, New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and the United States. “Sonic becoming a major strategic shareholder deeply aligns the interests of both companies to bring microbiome therapeutics and testing into the hands of clinicians and patients globally to improve standard of care.”