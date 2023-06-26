サイバード、NFTデジタルジュエリーブランド「Bits Of…
The Japanese IP business company "CYBIRD" has launched a Digital Jewelry Brand based on NFT.
CYBIRD Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya Tokyo, President and CEO: Tadashi Motojima, hereinafter “CYBIRD”) has recently launched Digital Jewelry Brand called “Bits Of Me.”
CYBIRD, a Japanese IP business company, was established in 1998 at the forefront of Japan's mobile Internet industry. Since then, we have crafted captivating contents and immersive experiences tailored to fans, constantly adapting to evolving platforms.
Today, CYBIRD possesses the expertise to create its own intellectual properties（IP） and has established numerous partnerships with Japanese IP holders. Our portfolio extends beyond games, encompassing diverse media forms like apps, manga, stages, and merchandise.
With a history spanning over two decades, we firmly believe in the transformative potential of digital content. "Bits Of Me" represents our latest endeavor, a fresh and exciting challenge that lies ahead.
■ About the 1st collection
We will be minting a total of 60 digital perfume bottles, consisting of 6 different types with various color variations.
-Perfume bottle with a chess piece motif-
Crystal pieces shining bright are symbol of ourselves.
But what sort of board are they made to stand on?
What await them as they move forward?
Illuminating each other at crossroads, a connected link is born between them.
Welcome to the 1st collection of "Bits Of Me".
● Bits Of Me. Official Twitter：@bitsofme_djb (https://twitter.com/bitsofme_djb )
● Bits Of Me. Official Instagram：@bitsofme_djb (https://www.instagram.com/bitsofme_djb/ )
● Bits Of Me. Official Website (Mint site) ：https://bitsofme.jp/
■ Contact
If you would like to collaborate with us - for example, if you are a creator or have an interest in creating digital jewelry - please get in touch with us.
https://www.cybird.co.jp/en_contact/
■ About CYBIRD
CYBIRD was founded in 1998, at the dawn of the mobile Internet in Japan. Since then, we have been providing entertainment content services centered on mobile, always keeping an eye on changes in the market environment and the evolution of technology. Currently, the company offers a variety of games/contents, including the "Ikemen Series,” a romance game that boasts a cumulative total of more than 35 million members worldwide, as well as merchandise, 2.5-dimensional stage shows, online lotteries, IP quizzes, and other services.
● Company Name：CYBIRD Co., Ltd.（https://www.cybird.co.jp/）
● HQ：10-1 Sarugakucho Shibuya Tokyo, Japan
● Representative： President and CEO Tadashi Motojima
● Established：September 1998
● Business summary：Provision of mobile-based content services and games, content business support, development and provision of cross-media solutions Development/provision of mobile-based content services/games, content business support, cross-media solution development/provision, mobile/website construction, e-commerce, research, and development of next-generation platforms/technologies, etc.
株式会社サイバード（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長 兼 CEO 本島 匡、以下「サイバード」）はこの度、新たにデジタルジュエリーNFTのブランド「Bits Of Me（ビッツ オブ ミー）」を始動しました。
サイバードは1998年、日本のモバイルインターネット黎明期に創業し、以来、常に進化するプラットフォームに対応しながら、ファンを魅了するコンテンツを創造してきました。今日サイバードは、独自のIPを創造するノウハウを有し、また数多くの日本のIPホルダーとリレーションシップを構築しながら、ゲームにとどまらず、アプリ、マンガ、舞台、グッズなど様々なメディア展開を行っています。
当社は、デジタルコンテンツの変革の可能性を確信しています。
今回開始したNFTをベースとした新たなデジタルジュエリーブランド「Bit Of Me」は、私たちの新たな挑戦です。
■「Bits Of Me」第1弾コレクション
様々なカラーバリエーションを持つ6種類のデジタル香水瓶を合計60本展開します。
-チェスの駒をモチーフにした香水ボトル
クリスタルに輝くピースは 人間が生きる上で大切なエレメントの象徴
盤面は人生そのもの？ 進む先には何が待ち受けているだろう
互いに照らし合い、混ざり合い 溶け合うところに、確かなものが生まれる
1stコレクションは 大胆でデコラティブな香水ボトル
■問い合わせ先
「Bits Of Me」とのコラボレーションをご希望の方、-クリエイターの方、デジタルジュエリーの制作にご興味のある方等、ぜひご連絡ください。
https://www.cybird.co.jp/en_contact/
■サイバードについて
サイバードは1998年、日本のモバイルインターネット黎明期に創業。以来、市場環境の変化、テクノロジーの進化を常に見据えて、モバイルを中心としたエンタテインメントコンテンツサービスを提供してきました。現在は、全世界でのシリーズ累計3,500万人以上の会員数を誇る恋愛ゲーム「イケメンシリーズ」をはじめとした各種ゲーム/コンテンツを中心に、ファンのエンゲージメントを高めるサービス群「FaneX」を運営し、ファンサイト、グッズ、2.5次元舞台、ネットくじ、オンラインIP検定などの各種サービスを展開しています。
会 社 名：株式会社サイバード（https://www.cybird.co.jp/）
本 社 ：東京都渋谷区猿楽町10-1 マンサード代官山
代 表 者：代表取締役社長 兼 CEO 本島 匡
設 立 ：1998年9月29日
