The Japanese IP business company "CYBIRD" has launched a Digital Jewelry Brand based on NFT.



CYBIRD Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya Tokyo, President and CEO: Tadashi Motojima, hereinafter “CYBIRD”) has recently launched Digital Jewelry Brand called “Bits Of Me.”









CYBIRD, a Japanese IP business company, was established in 1998 at the forefront of Japan's mobile Internet industry. Since then, we have crafted captivating contents and immersive experiences tailored to fans, constantly adapting to evolving platforms.



Today, CYBIRD possesses the expertise to create its own intellectual properties（IP） and has established numerous partnerships with Japanese IP holders. Our portfolio extends beyond games, encompassing diverse media forms like apps, manga, stages, and merchandise.

With a history spanning over two decades, we firmly believe in the transformative potential of digital content. "Bits Of Me" represents our latest endeavor, a fresh and exciting challenge that lies ahead.



■ About the 1st collection

We will be minting a total of 60 digital perfume bottles, consisting of 6 different types with various color variations.



-Perfume bottle with a chess piece motif-

Crystal pieces shining bright are symbol of ourselves.

But what sort of board are they made to stand on?

What await them as they move forward?

Illuminating each other at crossroads, a connected link is born between them.

Welcome to the 1st collection of "Bits Of Me".





● Bits Of Me. Official Twitter：@bitsofme_djb (https://twitter.com/bitsofme_djb )

● Bits Of Me. Official Instagram：@bitsofme_djb (https://www.instagram.com/bitsofme_djb/ )

● Bits Of Me. Official Website (Mint site) ：https://bitsofme.jp/





■ Contact

If you would like to collaborate with us - for example, if you are a creator or have an interest in creating digital jewelry - please get in touch with us.

https://www.cybird.co.jp/en_contact/



■ About CYBIRD

CYBIRD was founded in 1998, at the dawn of the mobile Internet in Japan. Since then, we have been providing entertainment content services centered on mobile, always keeping an eye on changes in the market environment and the evolution of technology. Currently, the company offers a variety of games/contents, including the "Ikemen Series,” a romance game that boasts a cumulative total of more than 35 million members worldwide, as well as merchandise, 2.5-dimensional stage shows, online lotteries, IP quizzes, and other services.



● Company Name：CYBIRD Co., Ltd.（https://www.cybird.co.jp/）

● HQ：10-1 Sarugakucho Shibuya Tokyo, Japan

● Representative： President and CEO Tadashi Motojima

● Established：September 1998

● Business summary：Provision of mobile-based content services and games, content business support, development and provision of cross-media solutions Development/provision of mobile-based content services/games, content business support, cross-media solution development/provision, mobile/website construction, e-commerce, research, and development of next-generation platforms/technologies, etc.





