第4回は2023年11月1日（水）開催。カナダ ブリティッシュコロンビア州政府と共催でGO GLOBAL カナダ編を開催します。





港区立産業振興センター主催、世界各国におけるスタートアップエコシステムのキーパーソンと繋がることができるセミナー「GO GLOBAL」第4弾 カナダ編。



港区立産業振興センターは、世界各国のエコシステムや大使館等とともに共創パートナーシッププラットフォーム構築を目指しており、その活動の一環としてセミナー「GO GLOBAL」シリーズを開始しました。共創パートナーとの連携を基軸とした、日本企業・スタートアップのグローバル展開支援を目的としています。



■ GO GLOBAL シリーズについて

「GO GLOBAL シリーズ」では、世界各国でご活躍中の方をお招きし、それぞれの地域に特化して、現地の概況や、日本企業/スタートアップとして狙うべきビジネスチャンス、現地トレンドからの示唆、進出のポイントなどについて、生の声と最新の知見を共有いただきます。様々な地域の共創パートナーの方々との連携イベントを準備しておりますので、ぜひご期待ください。



【プログラム】

カナダは近年、AIや量子コンピューティング、気候変動の分野で世界的に注目されており、日本のビジネス・学術界との連携も多く生まれています。その中でも西海岸バンクーバーを州都とするブリティッシュコロンビア州（以下BC州）は、自然環境・気候変動に配慮した政策を長らく続けており、早くから環境課題や脱炭素に取り組むスタートアップが育ち、北米でも名の知れた企業が多くあります。



今回のイベントでは、BC州を本拠地とする CleanTech 分野に特化したアクセラレーター ForesightのCEOであるJeanette Jackson氏をお招きし、過去１０年にわたり７つのセクターで環境課題や脱炭素に取り組んできた企業２０社を厳選して紹介し、日本企業との関係構築の第一歩としたく考えております。



※ 7つのセクター：農業、バイオ経済、建築、CCUS、エネルギー、電力、水



・詳細・お申し込みは下記URLよりお願いいたします。

https://coubic.com/campus/3431789

※ご参加には事前申込が必要です。

・参加費: 無料

17:15 - 開場



17:30 - カナダBC州とCleanTechについて

□ バンクーバーを中心としたBC州の産業と日本との関係

□ カナダにおけるCleanTechハブとしてのBC州の位置づけ



18:30 - CleanTechスタートアップ企業の紹介



19:30 - 懇親会



■ 登壇者

◆ Mr. Ryo Tokunaga: Managing Director - Japan, Government of British Columbia

カナダ ブリティッシュコロンビア州政府 在日事務所、マネージング・ディレクター



◆ Ms. Jeanette Jackson: CEO - Foresight Canada

CleanTech領域における経営戦略、事業開発、マーケティングなど幅広い知見を持ち、カナダ最大のCleanTechアクセラレーターの代表として多くの企業の成長に伴走しつつ、大企業のオープンイノベーション活動も支援している。自身も起業家であり、企業の事業再編の経験も併せ持つ。現在は、Foresight CEOとして、バイオエネルギー、電気自動車、スマートビルディング、水技術、ロボット技術、風力発電など様々な市場での25以上のスタートアップへの助言を行いつつ、各スタートアップ企業・産業界・投資家・政府機関におけるアドバイザーとしての支援も行っている。



☆ こんな方にオススメ

・カナダ西海岸 バンクーバーを中心としたブリティッシュコロンビア州への進出にご興味を持たれている方

・カナダの CleanTech スタートアップ企業と連携したい、または投資をしたいと考えている方

・カナダの CleanTech 関連企業の動向に興味を持たれている方

■ GO GLOBAL シリーズ 第4弾 カナダ編 開催概要

日時: 2023年11月1日 (水) 17:30 ~ 21:00（17:15 開場）

会場: 東京都港区芝5丁目36番4号 札の辻スクエア 港区立産業振興センター 11F ホール小

https://goo.gl/maps/CcdSCLHjNsXwfUJD8

参加費: 無料（要事前申込）



会場内で英語 → 日本語 同時通訳をしますので、ご希望の方はお持ちのデバイスにZoomをダウンロードして頂き、イヤホンのご持参をお願いいたします。





主催：港区立産業振興センター指定管理者 みなと・キャンパス・リログループ

共催：カナダ ブリティッシュコロンビア州政府

後援：カナダ大使館 商務部、Foresight CAC、一般財団法人海外投融資情報財団

事業担当：株式会社キャンパスクリエイト

■ 港区立産業振興センターとは

産業振興センターは「企業・人・地域の力」を一つに結び付け、最新の情報や技術を提供する「未来発展型の産業振興拠点」となる施設です。2022年4月、札の辻スクエア内にオープンいたしました。 9Fにはコワーキングスペースとビジネスサポートファクトリーがあり、スタートアップ・起業家・フリーランスの方や、テレワークで活動される方、オープンイノベーションに取組まれる方の活動拠点としてご活用いただけます。 利用者同士の交流・連携によるオープンイノベーションを促進するとともに、最新のビジネス支援情報を収集できる環境を提供いたします。



<English>

Hosted by Minato City’s Industry Promotion Center, the fourth session of "GO GLOBAL" Chapter of Canada, a seminar where you can connect with key persons in the start-up ecosystem in countries around the world.



Minato City’s Industry Promotion Center aims to build a co-creation partnership platform together with embassies and ecosystems around the world, and as part of these activities, we are launching the "GO GLOBAL" seminar series. The objective is to support Japanese companies and start-ups in their global expansion based on collaboration with co-creation partners.



■ About “GO GLOBAL” Series

The "GO GLOBAL” Series invites people who are active in various countries around the world to share their real voices and the latest knowledge on local conditions, business opportunities that Japanese companies/start-ups should target, suggestions from local trends, and key points to advance into the market, with a special focus on each region. We are preparing collaborative events with co-creation partners from various regions, so please look forward to these events.



■ Programs

Canada has been attracting global attention in recent years in the fields of AI, quantum computing, and climate change, and many collaborations with Japanese business and academic communities have been created. Among these, the province of British Columbia (BC), which capital is Vancouver on the west coast, has been pursuing the policies of the natural environment and climate change for a long time, and start-ups that address environmental challenges and decarbonization from an early stage grew up and many of them are well-known in North America. At this event, Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight, a BC-based accelerator specializing in the CleanTech sector, will introduce 20 companies that have been working on environmental issues and decarbonization in seven sectors over the past decade, we would like to take the first step in building relationships with Japanese companies.



Seven sectors: agriculture, bioeconomy, construction, CCUS, energy, electric power, and water.





17:15 - Doors open



17:30 - About BC Canada and CleanTech

□ BC industry centered on Vancouver and its relationship with Japan

□ Positioning of BC as a CleanTech hub in Canada



18:30 - Introduction of CleanTech start-up companies



19:30 - Social gathering



21:00 - Estimated closing time



■ Speakers

◆ Mr. Ryo Tokunaga:

Managing Director - Japan, Government of British Columbia



◆ Ms. Jeanette Jackson:

CEO - Foresight Canada

Ms. Jackson has a broad range of expertise in CleanTech, including business strategy, business development, and marketing. As the head of Canada's largest CleanTech accelerator, she has been involved in the growth of many companies while also supporting the open innovation activities of large corporations. As an entrepreneur herself, she has experience in corporate restructuring. Currently, as CEO of Foresight, she advises more than 25 start-ups in a variety of markets including bioenergy, electric vehicles, smart buildings, water technology, robotics, and wind power, and serves as an advisor to start-ups, industry, investors, and government agencies.



■ Event Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 17:30 ~ 21:00 (doors open at 17:15)



Venue: Small Hall, 11F Fudanotsuji Square, 5-36-4 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0014, Japan https://goo.gl/maps/CcdSCLHjNsXwfUJD8



Participation Fee: ￥0, but advance registration required.



Event interpretation: "English → Japanese" simultaneous interpretation will be provided, so we would like you to download Zoom to your device and bring earphones if you wish to attend.



Organizer: Minato Campus Relo Group, designated management group of Minato City’s Industry Promotion Center

Co-organizer: Government of British Columbia

Cooperator: Trade Commissioner Service office - Embassy of Canada to Japan,

Foresight Canada, Japan Institute for Overseas Investment (JOI)

Project in charge of: Campus Create Co.

Planning cooperation: Glova Inc. (Agorize Japan)



■ Minato City’s Industry Promotion Center

The Industry Promotion Center is a facility that serves as a "future-development industrial promotion base" that brings together "the power of companies, people, and communities" and provides the latest information and technology. It opened in April 2022 in Fuda-no-tsuji Square, with a co-working space and a business support factory on the 9th floor, and can be used as a base for start-ups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, teleworkers, and those engaged in open innovation. It provides an environment where users can interact and collaborate with each other to promote open innovation and gather the latest business support information.



