機械部品調達の AI プラットフォーム「meviy」 切削加…
［株式会社ミスミグループ本社］
～全 9 種類の幾何公差に対応、0.01mm 単位の高精度指定を自動見積もりで発注可能に～
株式会社ミスミグループ本社（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役社長：大野龍隆）が提供する機械部品調達
の AI プラットフォーム「meviy（メビー）」は、2023 年 12 月 4 日より新たに切削加工（丸物）（以下、切削丸物）において幾何公差への対応を開始しました。今回の切削丸物で対応する幾何公差は、最小 0.01mm から平行
度や同軸度など 9 種類に対応可能です。
今後もミスミはサービスの向上を通して、IA（インダストリアル・オートメーション）産業のお客さまにグローバルで
時間価値を提供、生産性の向上に貢献してまいります。
背景
一般的に、高精度部品の調達は見積もりや納期が長期化、また価格が安定しないなど、多くの課題が残されています。そのため、meviyでは2022年10月に切削加工（角物）での幾何公差への対応を開始しています※1。今回は、切削丸物でも幾何公差への対応を望む声の高まりを受け、3Dデータのみで幾何公差（最小0.01mm）を指定して自動見積もりできる、世界でも類を見ないサービスを実現しました。
また、meviyでの切削丸物サービス開始から2023年12月で1周年を迎えます※2。お客さまへの感謝の気持ちを込めて、「切削丸物1周年記念祭 丸いものあげちゃうキャンペーン」を12月5日より実施します。切削丸物をお買い上げのお客さまの中から抽選で、“丸い”ものをプレゼントします。
※1 プレスリリース「切削プレート部品 幾何公差への対応を開始」（2022年10月3日付）
https://www.misumi.co.jp/assets/doc/ir/news/news_221003.pdf
※2 プレスリリース「「丸物部品」を新たに提供開始」（2022年12月5日付）
https://www.misumi.co.jp/assets/doc/ir/news/news_221205.pdf
サービス概要
リリース日 ： 2023年12月4日
追加サービス ： 切削加工（丸物） 幾何公差
幾何公差の精度 ： 指定可能な精度範囲は、0.01mmまで
幾何公差の種類 ： 9種類（平面度・平行度・直角度・同軸度・真直度・真円度・円筒度・円周振れ・全振れ）
対象材質 ： 鋼、SUS、アルミ、真鍮
納期 ： 最短6日目出荷
サービスに関する詳細は以下をご参照ください。
▼meviyサービスサイト インフォメーション
https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/40676/
▼meviy サービスサイト インフォメーション 技術情報
https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/help/ja/technical_info/tup/
▼幾何公差の対応種類
▼meviy画面でのイメージ
▼製作事例
切削丸物1周年記念祭 丸いものあげちゃうキャンペーン
2022年12月のサービス開始から1周年を迎えます。これを記念し、期間中に切削丸物を1万円以上ご購入のお客さまの中から抽選で50名の方に、“丸”に関連した食品やギフト券、健康グッズなどをプレゼントします。
＜キャンペーン概要＞
応募、また応募条件、商品の発送、注意事項などの詳細は以下キャンペーンページをご覧ください。
▼切削丸物 1周年記念祭 丸いものあげちゃうキャンペーン
https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/campaign/fy23/marumono_1st-anniversary/
meviy とは
meviyは機械部品の3DデータをアップロードするだけでAIが自動で即時見積もり、独自のデジタル製造システムにより最短1日での出荷を実現します。これまで、機械部品調達時に発生していた作業時間の9割以上を削減することで、お客さまの部品調達における非効率を解消するプラットフォームです。3年連続で国内シェアNo.1を獲得、第9回ものづくり日本大賞において「内閣総理大臣賞」を受賞し、製造業の生産性向上において高い評価を得ています。海外でのサービス提供も拡大しており、部品調達DXを通じた時間価値をグローバルで提供しています。
meviy WEBサイト： https://meviy.misumi-ec.com/
お客さまの声： https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/category/case/user_case/
ミスミとは
オートメーションの現場で必要とされる機械部品や、工具・消耗品などをグローバル32万社以上※3に販売しています。製造機能を持つメーカーと他社ブランド品を販売する商社としての顔を併せ持つ、ユニークな事業モデルとそれを支える事業基盤により、「グローバル確実短納期」を実現し、お客さまの利便性向上に貢献しています。
※3 2023年3月時点
<English Follows>
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
meviy, an AI-based parts procurement platform
Geometric Tolerancing for CNC Turning Parts Now Available
- 9 types of geometric tolerances supported, with auto-quoting and ordering of highly accurate specifications in 0.01mm increments -
Starting December 4, 2023, geometric tolerancing for CNC turning parts has become available at meviy, an AI-based parts procurement platform powered by MISUMI Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director and President: Ryusei Ono).
With this new feature, customers can apply nine types of geometric tolerances on meviy, including parallelism and coaxiality greater than 0.01 mm.
We will continue to provide time value to our global customers in the IA (Industrial Automation) industry through expanding our services and contribute to enhancing their productivity.
Background
Generally, the procurement of high precision parts faces many challenges, including the time required for quotations, long delivery time, and unstable prices. To address these issues, meviy has been offering geometric tolerancing for the squared machined parts since October 2022*1. Now, in response to the growing demand for geometric tolerances for CNC turning parts, we have introduced this new, unparalleled feature that allows customers to specify geometric tolerances (0.01 mm minimum) from 3D data and automatically receive a quote at the same time.
In December 2023, meviy will celebrate the first anniversary of its ability to quote CNC turning parts*2. As a token of our gratitude to our customers, we are running “First Anniversary of CNC Turning Parts: Give Away ‘Something Round’ Offer” from December 5. All customers who purchase CNC turning parts from meviy Japan are invited to enter. Winners will be chosen by lottery and will receive “something round."
*1 Press release in Japanese: "Geometric Tolerancing for Machined Plates Now Available at meviy" (October 3, 2022)
https://www.misumi.co.jp/assets/doc/ir/news/news_221003.pdf
*2 Press Release in Japanese: “CNC Turning Parts Now Available at meviy” (December 5, 2022)”
https://www.misumi.co.jp/assets/doc/ir/news/news_221205.pdf
Feature Overview
Release date : December 4, 2023
New feature added : Geometric Tolerancing for CNC Turning Parts
Accuracy of geometric tolerance : Accuracy range that can be specified is up to 0.01mm
Types of geometric tolerance : 9 types (Flatness, Parallelism, Squareness, Coaxiality, Straight ness, Circularity, Roundness, Circular run-out, and Total run-out)
Applicable materials : Steel, SUS, Aluminum, and Brass
Delivery time : Ship as early as the sixth day
Please see the following for the details of the new feature.
Please see the following for the details of the new feature.
▼Information Page on meviy Service Website (in Japanese)
https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/40676/
▼Technical Information Page on meviy Service Website (in Japanese)
https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/help/ja/technical_info/tup/
▼List of geometric tolerances supported by the new feature
▼Data image on meviy
▼ Product example
Special offer to celebrate the first anniversary of CNC turning parts: Giveaway "Something Round" (Offer valid in Japan only)
In December 2023, the CNC Turning Parts at meviy will celebrate its first anniversary. To celebrate this, we are running a special offer: 50 customers selected by lottery from those who purchase CNC turning parts of 10,000 yen or more during the offer period will receive food, gift cards, health products, or other items related to the word "round."
Please see the offer page below for details (in Japanese) on eligibility, terms and conditions, shipping of prize, and precautions.
▼First Anniversary of CNC Turning Parts: Give Away “Something Round” Offer
https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/campaign/fy23/marumono_1st-anniversary/
About meviy
With meviy, customers simply upload a 3D CAD model of a mechanical component, the AI automatically
provides an instant quote, and our unique Digital Manufacturing System enables an order to be shipped
in one day at the earliest. meviy is a platform that eliminates perceived inefficiencies in procurement by
reducing the time customers traditionally spend procuring mechanical components by more than 90%.
meviy received the Prime Minister's Prize at the Ninth Monodzukuri Nippon Grand Awards, achieved the
No. 1 market share in Japan for three consecutive years, and is highly regarded for its contributions to
improving productivity in the manufacturing industry. For our global customers, the range of services on
each meviy website is expanding; meviy delivers "time value" to customers worldwide through digital
transformation in component procurement.
meviy website（In Japanese） :https://meviy.misumi-ec.com/
Customer testimonials（In Japanese）: https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/category/case/user_case/
About MISUMI
MISUMI sells mechanical components required on-site for factory automation, as well as tools, consumables, and other products to more than 320,000 companies*3 worldwide.
We wear two hats: a manufacturer with manufacturing functions and a distributor of other company’s branded products. With this unique business model, supported by a solid business base, MISUMI achieves "globally reliable, quick delivery" for greater customer convenience.
*3 As of March 2023
企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2023/12/05-15:46）
データ提供
本コーナーの内容に関するお問い合わせ、または掲載についてのお問い合わせは株式会社 PR TIMES （）までご連絡ください。製品、サービスなどに関するお問い合わせは、それぞれの発表企業・団体にご連絡ください。
