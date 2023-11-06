［株式会社ミスミグループ本社］

～独自の技術でAIが溶接箇所を自動判定、3Dデータのみで溶接加工品が調達可能に～



株式会社ミスミグループ本社（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役社長：大野龍隆）が提供する機械部品調達のAIプラットフォーム「meviy（メビー）」は、11月6日より新たに板金溶接加工サービスを開始します。

今回のサービスは、機械部品加工の中でも調達にかかるリードタイムが長期化する傾向にある溶接加工品に着目、独自に技術開発を行い実現しました（※特許出願中）。３DCADデータをアップロードすると、AIにより溶接箇所が自動判定されるため、溶接の種類や仕上げの設定のみで簡単かつ即時に見積もりが可能です。また、納期も最短6日目出荷となり、設計から納品までのリードタイムが従来より最大70％削減可能となります。

当社は今後もサービスの拡大を通して、IA（インダストリアル・オートメーション）産業のお客さまに時間価値を提供することで生産性の向上に貢献してまいります。







背景





溶接加工は、金属の接合部分を加熱、または高圧をかけて金属を溶融し、接合する加工手法です。接着剤やねじによる接合と異なり、強度や気密性が高く、装置や治具の部品点数を減らしコストダウンが可能となるなど様々なメリットがあるため、部品点数の多い装置設計製造の業態で特に多く用いられます。一方で、溶接部品の設計や図面での指示には高い技術と専門知識が必要となるため、業者にお任せで依頼をするケースが多く、必然的に加工条件の確認作業が増加、見積もり工程が長期化する傾向があります※1。また、溶接加工は現代でも人手による加工が主流なため溶接技能者が必須となり、対応可能な業者が限られるだけでなく、繁忙期には納期が不安定になる等の課題もあり、調達に多くの時間を要しています※2。

今回、meviyによる溶接加工の対応について、多くのお客さまからの要望を受け、独自でシステム開発を実施、AIを活用し３Dデータのみで溶接加工の見積もり、発注ができるサービスを実現しました。



※1 50％以上のお客さまが、溶接加工の見積に2日～1週間を要していると回答。（当社実施：お客さまアンケートより）

※2 30%以上のお客さまが、溶接加工の調達に2週間以上要していると回答。（当社実施：お客さまアンケートより）



サービスリリース概要





リリース日 ：2023年11月6日

新サービス：板金溶接加工サービス

対応種別：板金部品の製作と溶接加工 ※切削部品の溶接加工は現在対応していません

対応材質：鉄、ステンレス、アルミ、各種表面処理

溶接種類：アーク溶接またはレーザー溶接（おまかせ設定が可能）、各種溶接方法（連続溶接、断続溶接、スポット溶接）

仕上げ：焼け取りのみ、グラインダー仕上げ

納期：最短6日目出荷



板金溶接加工サービスに関する詳細は以下をご参照ください。

▼meviyサービスサイト インフォメーション

https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/40150/







▼ 板金溶接加工サービスイメージ （meviy画面）





meviyとは





meviyは機械部品の3DデータをアップロードするだけでAIが自動で即時見積もり、独自のデジタル製造システムにより最短1日での出荷を実現します。これまで、機械部品調達時に発生していた作業時間の9割以上を削減することで、お客さまの部品調達における非効率を解消するプラットフォームです。3年連続で国内シェアNo.1を獲得、第9回ものづくり日本大賞において「内閣総理大臣賞」を受賞し、製造業の生産性向上において高い評価を得ています。海外でのサービス提供も拡大しており、部品調達DXを通じた時間価値をグローバルで提供しています。



meviy WEBサイト： https://meviy.misumi-ec.com/

お客さまの声： https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/category/case/user_case/



ミスミとは





オートメーションの現場で必要とされる機械部品や、工具・消耗品などをグローバル32万社以上※3に販売。製造機能を持つメーカーと他社ブランド品を販売する商社としての顔を併せ持つ、ユニークな事業モデルとそれを支える事業基盤により、「グローバル確実短納期」を実現し、お客さまの利便性向上に貢献しています。

※3 2023年3月時点



<English Follows>

ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー





meviy, an AI-based parts procurement platform,

Launches Sheet Metal Welding Service

- Using proprietary technology, AI automatically determines weld locations,

enabling procurement of welded parts using only 3D data -



meviy, an AI-based parts procurement platform powered by MISUMI Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director and President: Ryusei Ono) will launch a new feature of sheet metal welding, on November 6, 2023.

Among various parts processing, the lead time for welded parts procurement tends to be long. We have focused on this issue and developed a proprietary technology (*patent pending) to realize this new feature. When 3D CAD data is uploaded, AI automatically determines weld locations, allowing users to obtain quotes easily and instantly by simply setting the type of welding and finish. In terms of delivery time, the new service can ship as early as day sixth, reducing the lead time from design to delivery by up to 70% compared to conventional methods.

We will continue to provide time value to our customers in the IA (Industrial Automation) industry through expanding our services and contribute to improving their productivity.







Background





Welding is a processing method of joining metals by heating or applying high pressure to the metal joints and melting them. Unlike joining with adhesives or screws, welding is stronger and more airtight, reducing the number of parts in equipment and jigs thereby enabling cost reductions. Because of its many advantages, welding is often used particularly in the design and manufacture of equipment that uses many parts. On the other hand, designing welded parts and providing instructions in drawings requires a high level of skill and expertise. So, in many cases, customers leave the request to the contractor, which inevitably increases the work required to confirm processing conditions and tends to lengthen the quotation process*1. In addition, welding remains a manual process that requires welding technicians, and the number of suppliers that can handle it is limited, resulting in erratic delivery times during peak periods, making procurement time consuming*2.

Many of our customers have requested that we provide welding in meviy. To respond to these requests, we developed our own system and have now realized an AI-based service that enables customers to obtain quotations and place orders for welded parts using only 3D data.



*1. More than 50% of customers responded that it takes 2 days to 1 week to get quotes for welded parts. (From a customer survey conducted by the Company)

*2. More than 30% of customers responded that it takes 2 weeks or more to procure welded parts. (From a customer survey conducted by the Company)



About the release of this service





Release Date: November 6, 2023

Service Detail: Sheet Metal Welding

Supported Types: Fabrication and welding of sheet metal parts.

*Welding of machined parts (or cut parts) is not currently supported.

Supported Materials: Steel, stainless steel, aluminum, various surface treatments

Welding Types: Arc weld or laser weld (Optional setting is available.),Various welding methods (continuous weld, intermittent weld, spot weld)

Finishing: Weld descaling only, grinder finish

Delivery Time: Ship as early as day sixth



For more information on our sheet metal welding service, please refer to the following.

▼ meviy service website: Information (In Japanese)

https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/40150/











▼ Image of the sheet metal welding service (meviy screen)



About meviy





With meviy, customers simply upload a 3D CAD model of a mechanical component, the AI automatically provides an instant quote, and our digital manufacturing system enables an order to be shipped in as little as one day. meviy is a platform that eliminates perceived inefficiencies in parts procurement by reducing the time customers traditionally spend procuring mechanical components by more than 90%. meviy received the Prime Minister's Prize at the Ninth Monodzukuri Nippon Grand Awards, achieved the No. 1 market share in Japan for three consecutive years, and is highly regarded for its contributions to improving productivity in the manufacturing industry. For our global customers, the range of services on each meviy website is expanding. meviy delivers "time value" to customers worldwide through digital transformation in component procurement.

meviy website（In Japanese）:https://meviy.misumi-ec.com/

Customer testimonials（In Japanese）:

https://jp.meviy.misumi-ec.com/info/ja/archives/category/case/user_case/



About MISUMI





MISUMI sells mechanical components required on-site for factory automation, as well as tools, consumables, and other products to more than 320,000 companies*3 worldwide.

We wear two hats: a manufacturer with manufacturing functions and a distributor of other company’s branded products. With this unique business model, supported by a solid business base, MISUMI achieves "globally reliable on-time delivery" for greater customer convenience.

*3 As of March 2023



