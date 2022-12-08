日本を代表する著名テックジャーナリスト・ライターが一堂に集う…
［学校法人電子学園 iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学］
～初のリアル観覧のチケットも発売。iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学にて2022年12月11日15:00から～
iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学（東京都墨田区、学長 中村伊知哉、http://www.i-u.ac.jp、以下「iU」）は、
株式会社CLOPLOT（代表 堀田剛、以下 CLOPLOT）が運営するテクノロジーメディア「Gadetouch」（ガジェタッチ）とコラボレーションし、年末恒例のテクノロジーライブ配信イベント「Gadgetouch MAX ‘22」（ガジェタッチ・マックス22）を、2022年12月11日（日曜日）にiUのキャンパスを舞台に開催します。
Gadegtouch Maxの開催は2度目。日本を代表するテクノロジージャーナリストが一堂に会する唯一のイベントで、生活に広く根付いたモバイルを中心とするコンシューマーテクノロジーの2022年を振り返り、グローバルな視点を交えながら2023年以降を展望します。
例年通りのYouTubeライブに加えて、iUホールでの観覧も可能です。iUのキャンパスではスポンサー企業のブース販売、キッチンカーでの販売などが行われます。
コーナーと出演者（敬称略、予定）
＜ブロガーが選ぶ、今年買うべきガジェット＞
g.O.R.i（gori.me）、野村順平（男子ハック）、他
＜モバイルテクノロジー最前線＞
石川温、石野純也
＜テクノロジーと学びの近未来＞
山本敦、村上タクタ（ThunderVolt）、阿部川久広（iU）
＜最新テクノロジーの現在地とその未来＞
西田宗千佳、本田雅一、山本敦
＜nobi-taro podcast コラボ：Appleとデザインの進化＞
林信行
＜backspace.fm コラボ - テック放談＞
松尾公也、西川善司、他
＜Gadgetouch Plus＞
＜メインパーソナリティ＞
弓月ひろみ、リンクマン、DANBO（MacOTAKARA）、松村太郎
チケットの販売について
2022年12月11日14:30開場、15時開演、21時終了。
限定100席で、ライブ配信会場でのご観覧をお楽しみ頂けます。ご観覧にはチケットが必要です。現在、teketにて、1枚2500円で発売中です。
▸https://teket.jp/5191/18578
オンラインでのご参加について
2022年12月11日15時～21時のスケジュールで、YouTube Liveにて全編無料でご覧頂けます。
▸https://youtu.be/7UlZGHXBve0
ご協賛企業（敬称略、順不同）
・株式会社PFU
・株式会社物書堂
・株式会社イリス
・アンカー・ジャパン株式会社
・SteelSeries
・GREEN FUNDING
・ベルキン株式会社
・株式会社シオン
・アンジュール株式会社
主催
合同会社CLOPLOT
協力
・学校法人電子学園 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学
・合同会社Lstream
・株式会社フォーユー
・Printio
・合同会社GadgeTanker
・MacOTAKARA
・フォークス株式会社
・KOTOPLANNING合同会社
テクノロジーメディア「Gadgetouch」について
ガジェタッチは2019年、Podcast番組として誕生しました。その後YouTubeチャンネルを開設、ライブ配信やレビューを軸として発信してきました。2022年5月、Gadgetouch(ガジェタッチ)は、新しいメディアとして生まれ変わりました。
「目立たずあなたに寄り添いたい」と言うコンセプトはそのままに、日常を豊かにするテクノロジーやガジェットの情報を、自分達ならではの視点で発信するメディアとして、定期的なコラムやニュースを、記事としてお届けします。
もちろん、PodcastやYouTubeはそのままに。ニュートラルな立場で、ひとつのマクロメディアとして、色々な皆さんとコラボレーションを重ねつつ、メディアとして成長していけるよう努力してまいります。
CLOPLOTについて
クロップロットとは、編集する・切り取ることを意味する「クロップ」と、 ストーリー・脚本を意味する「プロット」を組み合わせた上に、人やモノを繋げる意味のLINKのLの字をRの変わりに埋め込んだ造語です。
主な業務内容はメディア運営と映像制作。企業がWeb上でビジネスを展開するための動画ディレクション・撮影・編集・アニメーション・ナレーションをワンストップで提供しています。
また、YouTubeやInstagramなど、SNSで展開する上で重要なブランティングや、Webデザイン・ライティング、動画を使った効果的な広告手法などを、クライアントの意向に合わせ共に考え、提供しています。
本件に関するお問い合わせ
CLOPLOT / Gadgetouch メディア、イベントに関するお問い合わせ：
contact@cloplot.jp
*****
Gadgetouch MAX '22, an annual year-end technology live event bringing together Japan's leading tech journalists and writers, will be held on December 11, 2022 at iU: Professional University of Information andManagement for Innovation Tokyo
December 11(Sunday), 2022, Gadegtouch, a technology media operated by CLOPLOT
Corporation (President: Tsuyoshi Hotta, hereinafter referred to as CLOPLOT), in
collaboration with iU: Professional University of Information and Management for
Innovation (President: Ichiya Nakamura, hereinafter referred to as iU), will hold its annual year-end technology live-streaming event "Gadegtouch MAX '22"
(Gadgetouch Max 22) on iU' campus.
This is the second Gadegtouch Max event, and it is the only event that brings together Japan's leading technology journalists to review the year 2022 and look ahead to 2023 and beyond with a global perspective on consumer technology, especially mobile, which has taken widespread in our lives.
In addition to the usual YouTube live streaming, the physical event will be held in the iU Hall. iU campus will also host booth sales from sponsors and a variety of kitchen cars. iU has three educational pillars, ICT, Business, and Global with innovation. To realize these philosophy, students, faculty and staff work together to make the Gadgetouch a big contribution to the knowledge sharing of state-of-the art and latest technology to the industry communities.
■Schedule and speakers and panelists
<Bloggers' picks for gadgets to buy this year>
g.O.R.i (gori.me), Junpei Nomura (Danshi Hack), and more
<Mobile Technology Frontline>
Tsutsumu Ishikawa, Junya Ishino
<Technology and Learning in the Near Future>
Atsushi Yamamoto, Takuta Murakami (ThunderVolt), Hisahiro Go Abekawa (Professor,
iU)
<Where the latest technology is now and its future>
Munechika Nishida, Masakazu Honda, Atsushi Yamamoto
<nobi-taro podcast Collaboration: Apple and the evolution of design>
Nobuyuki Hayashi
<backspace.fm Collaboration - Tech Talk>
Kouya Matsuo, Zenji Nishikawa, others
<Gadgetouch Plus>
<Main Personalities/anchor persons>
Hiromi Yumizuki, Linkman, DANBO (MacOTAKARA), Taro Matsumura
■Ticket
100 seats will be available for viewing at the live streaming venue. Tickets are required for viewing. Tickets are currently on sale at “teket” for ￥2500 per ticket.
▸https://teket.jp/5191/18578
■Join through online
The entire event will be available for free on YouTube Live on December 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
▸https://youtu.be/7UlZGHXBve0
■Sposors of this event
PFU Corporation
BusshoDo Corporation
Iris Inc.
Anchor Japan
SteelSeries
GREEN FUNDING
Belkin Corporation
Sion & Co.
Angele Corporation
■Organizer
CLOPLOT Corporation
■In cooperation with:
・iU: Professional University of Information and Management for Innovation, Japan Electronics College
・Lstream Corporation
・UUUU Corporation
・Printio
・GadgeTanker Corporation
・MacOTAKARA
・Forks Inc.
・KOTOPLANNING
■About “Gadgetouch” a leading technology media
Gadgetouch was born in 2019 as a podcast program. In May 2022, Gadgetouch re-started as a new media outlet.
While keeping the concept of "being not too much outstanding but always close to you," we will provide regular columns, news, and articles as a media that transmits information on technology and gadgets that enrich your daily life from our own unique perspective.
We keep our podcasts and YouTube, we will continue to grow as a media outlet, collaborating with a variety of people, from a neutral standpoint, as a single macro media outlet.
■About CLOPLOT
“Croplot” is a coined word that combines "crop," meaning to edit or cut out, and "plot," meaning a story or screenplay, with the letter "L" of "LINK," meaning to connect people and things, embedded in place of the letter "R.
Our main business is media management and video production. We provide one-stop services for video direction, shooting, editing, animation, and narration to help companies develop their businesses on the web.
We also provide branding, web design and writing, and effective advertising methods using video, which are important when using social networking services such as YouTube and Instagram, in accordance with our clients' wishes.
■For further information, pleae contact
CLOPLOT / Gadgetouch
contact@cloplot.jp
iU: Professional University of Information and Management for Innovation
TEL：03-5655-1555
FAX：03-5655-1580
https://www.i-u.ac.jp
企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2022/12/08-13:16）
データ提供
本コーナーの内容に関するお問い合わせ、または掲載についてのお問い合わせは株式会社 PR TIMES （）までご連絡ください。製品、サービスなどに関するお問い合わせは、それぞれの発表企業・団体にご連絡ください。
話題のニュース
PR TIMES
「武装神姫」第2弾として発売された島田フミカネによる「悪魔型ストラーフ」が、「天使型アーンヴァル」に続きプラモ化！ 貴重イラスト使用のNewtype限定特典付きで予約開始!!(12/08 13:46)
ブシロードクリエイティブより、「月刊ブシロード」・「コミックブシロードWEB」にて掲載された3作品の単行本が本日12月8日(木)発売!!(12/08 13:46)
「コミックブシロードWEB」にて連載中の榊一郎とIsIIが贈る、正統派ファンタジー！『聖戦勇戯～魔王が死んで100年後～』第1巻が本日12月8日(木)発売！(12/08 13:46)
TVアニメ「後宮の烏」のキャラファイングラフ、金鶏の羽 箔プリントiPhoneケース、AirPodsケースなどの受注を開始！！アニメ・漫画のオリジナルグッズを販売する「AMNIBUS」にて(12/08 13:46)
『忍たま乱太郎』のトレーディング Ani-Art 第2弾 アクリルスタンドなどの受注を開始！！アニメ・漫画のオリジナルグッズを販売する「AMNIBUS」にて(12/08 13:46)
『東京カラーソニック!! Growing』のトレーディング Ani-Art アクリルスタンドなどの受注を開始！！アニメ・漫画のオリジナルグッズを販売する「AMNIBUS」にて(12/08 13:46)
BLUEST 1st Anniversary「NEW OKAGESAN」静岡PARCO屋上で開催決定！(12/08 13:46)
【ホテルオークラ京都 岡崎別邸】 開業１周年 ホテルクレジット付 アニバーサリープランを12月16日より販売(12/08 13:46)
Amazon、環境省等と取り組む「保護犬・保護猫 Welcome Family Campaign」で「里親」に変わる新愛称として「迎え主（むかえぬし）」を選出(12/08 13:46)
【ニンジャラ】アニメ「鬼滅の刃」との待望のコラボ第2弾が本日よりスタート！(12/08 13:46)
ピングー×熱海コラボ、12月24日(土)スタート!!(12/08 13:46)
親子でアジをさばいて、琵琶湖固有種も料理！海や琵琶湖について学ぼう【日本さばける塾 in 滋賀県】を開催(12/08 13:46)
TVアニメ『モブサイコ100 III』より、除霊？的なことにも使用できちゃう！？「霊幻の除菌スプレー」が登場。「あみあみ」にて予約受付中。(12/08 13:46)
TVアニメ『モブサイコ100 III』より、“神樹”と“サイコヘルメット教”をイメージしたデザインパッケージの缶入り「神樹キャンディー」が登場。「あみあみ」にて予約受付中。(12/08 13:46)
「ハリー・ポッター マホウドコロ」が期間限定で12月9日（金）より阪急西宮ガーデンズにオープン！ 開催に合わせ、作中に登場するクィディッチローブをイメージしたパーカーを発売！(12/08 13:46)
2022年11月パート・アルバイトの募集時平均時給、東日本エリアの平均時給は1,221円、西日本エリアの平均時給は1,251円西日本エリアの「販売・接客サービス職」は集計開始以来過去最高の1,022円(12/08 13:46)
【代官山 蔦屋書店】今年も手紙を楽しむ企画「Letter From 代官山 "Gift of a Letter"」を12月7日（水）より開催(12/08 13:46)
【ウェスティン都ホテル京都】苺とシ-フ-ドの妙な出会い 旬の美味を召し上がれ 「苺祭ブッフェ」開催(12/08 13:46)
【2022年学びのトレンド調査】何かを学んでいる人ほど人生満足度が4.9ポイント高いという結果に(12/08 13:46)
「がんアライアワード2022」で最高評価「ゴールド」を3年連続受賞！(12/08 13:46)
「地名しりとり」が約20年ぶりに復活！7人組アーティスト「7ORDER」の長妻怜央が務める『地名しりとり 旅人ながつの挑戦』12月19日（月）より深夜0時59分放送決定！(12/08 13:46)
「Tカードみんなのエシカルフードラボ」、東京都が取り組む「TOKYOエシカル」に参画(12/08 13:46)
バングラデシュにおける育児用ミルクの販売開始に関するお知らせ(12/08 13:46)
書店内にカプセルトイ専門店を展開！『本屋さんのガシャポンのデパート』TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE 印西ビッグホップ店 2022年12月16日(金)オープン！(12/08 13:46)
【アイドルマスター ミリオンライブ！】高級感ただようインテリア「パーソナルパブミラー」シリーズに「秋月律子」が登場！(12/08 13:46)
VTuberグループ「ホロライブEnglish」所属VTuber「セレス・ファウナ」新衣装お披露目配信実施のお知らせ(12/08 13:46)
カバー装画は漫画家・魚喃キリコ！ クリープハイプ・尾崎世界観×千早茜の共作小説『犬も食わない』、新潮文庫より12月23日発売！(12/08 13:46)
国内外の映画祭で受賞多数!! 脳性まひと共に生きる女性の成長を描いた傑作映画『37 セカンズ』の漫画版が12月8日（木）発売!!(12/08 13:46)
「私は何者？」自分のあり方に悩む女子高生の“アイ”の物語。『拝啓、世間様。』第1巻、12月8日発売。(12/08 13:46)
【12/26新発売！2023年の干支・卯（うさぎ）モチーフのパン】「ハートブレッドアンティーク」より、キュートな見た目の「白うさぎのいちご大福パン」が登場(12/08 13:46)
会員限定