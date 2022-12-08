［学校法人電子学園 iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学］

～初のリアル観覧のチケットも発売。iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学にて2022年12月11日15:00から～



iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学（東京都墨田区、学長 中村伊知哉、http://www.i-u.ac.jp、以下「iU」）は、

株式会社CLOPLOT（代表 堀田剛、以下 CLOPLOT）が運営するテクノロジーメディア「Gadetouch」（ガジェタッチ）とコラボレーションし、年末恒例のテクノロジーライブ配信イベント「Gadgetouch MAX ‘22」（ガジェタッチ・マックス22）を、2022年12月11日（日曜日）にiUのキャンパスを舞台に開催します。

Gadegtouch Maxの開催は2度目。日本を代表するテクノロジージャーナリストが一堂に会する唯一のイベントで、生活に広く根付いたモバイルを中心とするコンシューマーテクノロジーの2022年を振り返り、グローバルな視点を交えながら2023年以降を展望します。

例年通りのYouTubeライブに加えて、iUホールでの観覧も可能です。iUのキャンパスではスポンサー企業のブース販売、キッチンカーでの販売などが行われます。











コーナーと出演者（敬称略、予定）







＜ブロガーが選ぶ、今年買うべきガジェット＞

g.O.R.i（gori.me）、野村順平（男子ハック）、他



＜モバイルテクノロジー最前線＞

石川温、石野純也

＜テクノロジーと学びの近未来＞

山本敦、村上タクタ（ThunderVolt）、阿部川久広（iU）



＜最新テクノロジーの現在地とその未来＞

西田宗千佳、本田雅一、山本敦



＜nobi-taro podcast コラボ：Appleとデザインの進化＞

林信行



＜backspace.fm コラボ - テック放談＞

松尾公也、西川善司、他



＜Gadgetouch Plus＞



＜メインパーソナリティ＞

弓月ひろみ、リンクマン、DANBO（MacOTAKARA）、松村太郎



チケットの販売について



2022年12月11日14:30開場、15時開演、21時終了。

限定100席で、ライブ配信会場でのご観覧をお楽しみ頂けます。ご観覧にはチケットが必要です。現在、teketにて、1枚2500円で発売中です。

▸https://teket.jp/5191/18578



オンラインでのご参加について





2022年12月11日15時～21時のスケジュールで、YouTube Liveにて全編無料でご覧頂けます。

▸https://youtu.be/7UlZGHXBve0





ご協賛企業（敬称略、順不同）



・株式会社PFU

・株式会社物書堂

・株式会社イリス

・アンカー・ジャパン株式会社

・SteelSeries

・GREEN FUNDING

・ベルキン株式会社

・株式会社シオン

・アンジュール株式会社



主催



合同会社CLOPLOT





協力



・学校法人電子学園 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学

・合同会社Lstream

・株式会社フォーユー

・Printio

・合同会社GadgeTanker

・MacOTAKARA

・フォークス株式会社

・KOTOPLANNING合同会社



テクノロジーメディア「Gadgetouch」について



ガジェタッチは2019年、Podcast番組として誕生しました。その後YouTubeチャンネルを開設、ライブ配信やレビューを軸として発信してきました。2022年5月、Gadgetouch(ガジェタッチ)は、新しいメディアとして生まれ変わりました。

「目立たずあなたに寄り添いたい」と言うコンセプトはそのままに、日常を豊かにするテクノロジーやガジェットの情報を、自分達ならではの視点で発信するメディアとして、定期的なコラムやニュースを、記事としてお届けします。

もちろん、PodcastやYouTubeはそのままに。ニュートラルな立場で、ひとつのマクロメディアとして、色々な皆さんとコラボレーションを重ねつつ、メディアとして成長していけるよう努力してまいります。



CLOPLOTについて



クロップロットとは、編集する・切り取ることを意味する「クロップ」と、 ストーリー・脚本を意味する「プロット」を組み合わせた上に、人やモノを繋げる意味のLINKのLの字をRの変わりに埋め込んだ造語です。

主な業務内容はメディア運営と映像制作。企業がWeb上でビジネスを展開するための動画ディレクション・撮影・編集・アニメーション・ナレーションをワンストップで提供しています。

また、YouTubeやInstagramなど、SNSで展開する上で重要なブランティングや、Webデザイン・ライティング、動画を使った効果的な広告手法などを、クライアントの意向に合わせ共に考え、提供しています。



本件に関するお問い合わせ





CLOPLOT / Gadgetouch メディア、イベントに関するお問い合わせ：

contact@cloplot.jp



*****



Gadgetouch MAX '22, an annual year-end technology live event bringing together Japan's leading tech journalists and writers, will be held on December 11, 2022 at iU: Professional University of Information andManagement for Innovation Tokyo



December 11(Sunday), 2022, Gadegtouch, a technology media operated by CLOPLOT

Corporation (President: Tsuyoshi Hotta, hereinafter referred to as CLOPLOT), in

collaboration with iU: Professional University of Information and Management for

Innovation (President: Ichiya Nakamura, hereinafter referred to as iU), will hold its annual year-end technology live-streaming event "Gadegtouch MAX '22"

(Gadgetouch Max 22) on iU' campus.



This is the second Gadegtouch Max event, and it is the only event that brings together Japan's leading technology journalists to review the year 2022 and look ahead to 2023 and beyond with a global perspective on consumer technology, especially mobile, which has taken widespread in our lives.



In addition to the usual YouTube live streaming, the physical event will be held in the iU Hall. iU campus will also host booth sales from sponsors and a variety of kitchen cars. iU has three educational pillars, ICT, Business, and Global with innovation. To realize these philosophy, students, faculty and staff work together to make the Gadgetouch a big contribution to the knowledge sharing of state-of-the art and latest technology to the industry communities.



■Schedule and speakers and panelists

<Bloggers' picks for gadgets to buy this year>

g.O.R.i (gori.me), Junpei Nomura (Danshi Hack), and more



<Mobile Technology Frontline>

Tsutsumu Ishikawa, Junya Ishino



<Technology and Learning in the Near Future>

Atsushi Yamamoto, Takuta Murakami (ThunderVolt), Hisahiro Go Abekawa (Professor,

iU)



<Where the latest technology is now and its future>

Munechika Nishida, Masakazu Honda, Atsushi Yamamoto



<nobi-taro podcast Collaboration: Apple and the evolution of design>

Nobuyuki Hayashi



<backspace.fm Collaboration - Tech Talk>

Kouya Matsuo, Zenji Nishikawa, others



<Gadgetouch Plus>



<Main Personalities/anchor persons>

Hiromi Yumizuki, Linkman, DANBO (MacOTAKARA), Taro Matsumura



■Ticket

100 seats will be available for viewing at the live streaming venue. Tickets are required for viewing. Tickets are currently on sale at “teket” for ￥2500 per ticket.

▸https://teket.jp/5191/18578





■Join through online

The entire event will be available for free on YouTube Live on December 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

▸https://youtu.be/7UlZGHXBve0



■Sposors of this event

PFU Corporation

BusshoDo Corporation

Iris Inc.

Anchor Japan

SteelSeries

GREEN FUNDING

Belkin Corporation

Sion & Co.

Angele Corporation



■Organizer

CLOPLOT Corporation



■In cooperation with:

・iU: Professional University of Information and Management for Innovation, Japan Electronics College

・Lstream Corporation

・UUUU Corporation

・Printio

・GadgeTanker Corporation

・MacOTAKARA

・Forks Inc.

・KOTOPLANNING



■About “Gadgetouch” a leading technology media

Gadgetouch was born in 2019 as a podcast program. In May 2022, Gadgetouch re-started as a new media outlet.

While keeping the concept of "being not too much outstanding but always close to you," we will provide regular columns, news, and articles as a media that transmits information on technology and gadgets that enrich your daily life from our own unique perspective.

We keep our podcasts and YouTube, we will continue to grow as a media outlet, collaborating with a variety of people, from a neutral standpoint, as a single macro media outlet.





■About CLOPLOT

“Croplot” is a coined word that combines "crop," meaning to edit or cut out, and "plot," meaning a story or screenplay, with the letter "L" of "LINK," meaning to connect people and things, embedded in place of the letter "R.

Our main business is media management and video production. We provide one-stop services for video direction, shooting, editing, animation, and narration to help companies develop their businesses on the web.

We also provide branding, web design and writing, and effective advertising methods using video, which are important when using social networking services such as YouTube and Instagram, in accordance with our clients' wishes.



■For further information, pleae contact

CLOPLOT / Gadgetouch

contact@cloplot.jp



iU: Professional University of Information and Management for Innovation

TEL：03-5655-1555

FAX：03-5655-1580

https://www.i-u.ac.jp



企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2022/12/08-13:16）