［Zweispace / Zweichain / Zweicoin］

Digital Twin real estate be registered in real estate blockchain, by a team of solicitor and realtor



東京リーガルオフィス（渋谷区）は不動産会社と連携し、ツバイスペースの不動産ブロックチェーン、ツバイチェーンの不動産登録システム「レジスターナイト」を利用して不動産登記等の記録サービスを開始。

実世界（ユニバース）のオフィス拠点の他、地理的な位置にとらわれないクラウド側の電脳空間にあるエレベーションオフィスでも、不動産ブロックチェーン・ツバイチェーンへの不動産登録が可能になります。







横山 祐輔・飯村 裕一（司法書士法人及び行政書士東京リーガルオフィス 代表）

「私達の業務は、主に日本国内の法務局及び行政サービスを中心とした業務である事は、皆様の周知の事実である事と思います。この度、我々がツバイスペースと株式会社PRESI様と協力して不動産ブロックチェーンや不動産登録システムの業務に携わる必要性を感じている点は、近い将来、予想を超える技術革新や有事に備えての取り組みであると考えているからです。日本国内だけにとどまらず、世界に目を向け、本当の意味での安心と安全の提供を目指します。」



石井 雄也（ＰＲＥＳＩ 代表取締役）

「ブロックチェーンは地球上で最も改ざん困難な技術として2016年から認識しておりました。ロシア、ウ クライナの戦争や日本の戦後起きたドサクサ紛れの土地の乗っ取り・不法占拠等、これからAI時代に突入した際、今までの常識が通用しなくなり予想だにしない出来事が起きる可能性もあります。 そのような万が一に備えて 我々自身も不動産の大事な情報をブロックチェーンに保存しているように、皆様の大切な不動産登記情報もブロックチェーンに保存して頂ければ、万が一の時、何かお役に立つのではないかと考えました。本来、登 記は司法書士先生方の土俵である事から不動産会社であるPRESIにアドバイスを頂く形で10年近い付き合いのある東京リーガルオフィスさんと組ませて頂きました。 ツバイスペースの不動産ブロックチェーン「ツバイチェーン」と登記システム「レジスターナイト」を利用して登録を行います。」



亀田 勇人（ZWEISPACE CEO）

「ツバイスペースは、日本においては、これまで司法書士にブロックチェーン登記業務を独占していただこうと動いてきたものの、現状の司法書士業務の枠にとらわれない機能や利点もあり、また司法書士単独のオペレーションでは教育に時間がかかってしまうのが課題でした。今回はじめて不動産会社と司法書士事務所とが連携することで、実際の不動産店舗からの実需ベースのオペレーションフローが通り、日本への導入が加速すると期待しています。

また、２０２３年は、ChatGPTなどの登場により、AIありきの世の中が当たり前になるのが認知されつつありますが、ツバイスペースでは２０１９年から、日本の司法書士事務所や各国の法律専門家と共に、AI時代も見据えたリーガルトークンプロジェクト(LT)を進めており、AI分野とロースクール双方で世界的にも一定の認知のある米国スタンフォード大学のグローバルリーガルテックにも選出されています。今回の日本の不動産業界での展開は、司法書士業界の役職員の方々、あるいは司法書士受験生の皆さまの将来への差し迫った不安も解消できると考えており、この連携を機に、今後の日本全国への早期の展開を期待します。

なお、ツバイチェーンには「レジスターナイト（注１）」を利用して、現在、世界で１０万件超の不動産が登録されています。登録はグローバルに同じ条件で、3,000 （ZWC（注２））から。また、同じく司法書士業界の民事信託などに対応する、ＡＩスマートコントラクトは、リーガルトークンのプロジェクトとして、ＡＩ時代のブロックチェーン企業ロボットヒルズ(Robothills)の「ファイナルコード・ソリューション(FinalCode)」を利用しています。ブロックチェーンへの登記はツバイコインの他、リーガルトークンでも可能で、3（LT（注３））から。民事信託関連のＡＩスマートコントラクトの利用は、300（LT） からとなります。」



注１）レジスターナイトは、ブロックチェーン登録システム

注２）ZWCは、ツバイコインの単位

注３）LTは、AIトークン、リーガルトークンの単位





不動産ブロックチェーン利用状況の経緯



２０１７年、PRESI保有の土地を、ビットコインのブロックチェーンに登録

２０１８年、ツバイスペース、不動産ブロックチェーンの特許取得、以降各国で取得

２０１９年、PRESIの都内のアパートから地震情報のブロックチェーン記録を開始

２０２１年、東京コインピックで、デジタルツインをメタバース上に構築

ー２０２１年、フェースブック社が、メタ社に組織変更し、メタバースに兆円投資開始

２０２２年、PRESIの神宮前の物件のNFT発表

２０２２年、高田馬場の土地に、ＡＩによるジェネラティブ・アパートプランのNFT発表

ー２０２２年、マイクロソフト社とＯｐｅｎＡＩによる、兆円投資ジェネラティブＡＩ発表

２０２３年、東上野の飲食兼オフィス物件のデジタルツイン

２０２３年、デジタルツイン不動産仲介を開始

２０２３年、現在１０万件超の物件情報が登録

２０２３年、不動産ブロックチェーンへの登記サービスを日本国司法書士と連携して開始



＜参考＞

不動産ブロックチェーン登記

レジスターナイトのページ → Registerknight : http://about.registerknight.com/

→ http://zweispace.co.jp/registerknight/



デジタルツインの不動産仲介



＜関連ニュース＞

デジタルツインの不動産仲介、ツバイスペース、アパレル店舗と住居併用ビルのデジタルツインを、PRESIの東京都内の物件で開始 | Zweispace http://zweispace.co.jp/2023/06/08/digital-twin-brokerage-apparel-and-residence/



Zweispace

Tokyo Legal Office



A Shibuya solicitor office and a real estate company have started a recording service for real estate registration, etc., using digital twin real estate, the real estate blockchain "ZweiChain" and the registration system "RegisterKnight".



Tokyo Legal Office (Shibuya Ward) has started recording services such as real estate registration using ZweiSpace's real estate block chain and ZweiChain's real estate registration system "RegisterKight" in collaboration with real estate companies.

In addition to the office base in the real world (universe), it is possible to register real estate on the real estate blockchain / zweichain even in the elevation office in the cyber space on the cloud side that is not bound by geographical location.





Yusuke Yokoyama, Yuichi Iimura (Representative of solicitor office, Tokyo legal office)

“I think it is a well-known fact that our business is mainly centered on legal affairs bureaus and administrative services in Japan. The reason why I feel the need to cooperate in real estate blockchain and real estate registration system work is because I believe that in the near future, it will be an effort to prepare for unexpected technological innovations and emergencies.Only in Japan. We aim to provide safety and security in the true sense of the word, with an eye on the world.”



Yuuya Ishii (PRESI Representative Director)

“I have been aware since 2016 that blockchain is the most difficult technology to tamper with on the planet.The wars of Russia and Ukraine, and the post-war Japan’s postwar land takeovers and illegal occupations, etc. Just as we ourselves store important real estate information on the blockchain in preparation for such an eventuality, We thought that if everyone's important real estate registration information could be saved on the blockchain, it would be useful in the event of an emergency. With the advice of PRESI, we partnered with Tokyo Legal Office, who has been with us for nearly 10 years. do. ”



Hayato Kameda (ZWEISPACE CEO)

“Although ZweiSpace has been working to have solicitor monopolize the blockchain registration business in Japan, it has functions and advantages that are not bound by the current framework of judicial scriveners’ business, The problem was that it took a long time for training in the operation of .This is the first time that the real estate company and the solicitor office have collaborated, and the operation flow based on actual demand from the actual real estate store has passed, and it has been introduced to Japan. expect to accelerate.

Also, in 2023, with the advent of ChatGPT, etc., it is becoming more and more recognized that AI will become the norm. We are promoting the Legal Token Project (LT) with an eye on the AI era, and have been selected as LegalTech by Stanford University in the United States, which has a certain degree of recognition worldwide in both the AI field and law school. We believe that this development in the Japanese real estate industry will resolve the imminent anxieties about the future of solicitor industry executives and employees and solicitor candidates. We look forward to an early rollout nationwide.

Currently, more than 100,000 real estate properties are registered with ZweiChain worldwide using “RegisterKnight (Note 1)”. Registration is from 3,000 (ZWC (Note 2)) under the same conditions globally. In addition, the AI smart contract, which also corresponds to the civil trust of the judicial scrivener industry, uses the “Final Code Solution” of the blockchain company Robothills in the AI era as a legal token project. In addition to ZweiCoin, legal tokens can also be registered on the blockchain, from 3 (LT (Note 3)). Use of private trust-related AI smart contracts starts at 300 (LT). ”



Note 1) Register Night is a blockchain registration system

Note 2) ZWC is the unit of ZweiCoin

Note 3) LT is the unit of AI token, Legal token



History of Real Estate Blockchain Usage



In 2017, the land owned by PRESI was registered on the Bitcoin blockchain.

In 2018, ZweiSpace acquired a real estate blockchain patent, and has since acquired it in various countries.

In 2019, started blockchain recording of earthquake information from PRESI's apartment in Tokyo

Build a digital twin on the Metaverse at the Tokyo Coin Pick in 2021

-- In 2021, Facebook will change its organization to Meta and start investing trillions of yen in Metaverse.

In 2022, NFT announcement of PRESI's property in Jingumae

In 2022, NFT announcement of generative apartment plan by AI on land in Takadanobaba

-- In 2022, Microsoft and OpenAI announce trillion-yen investment generative AI

In 2023, a digital twin of a restaurant and office property in Higashi-Ueno

Digital twin real estate brokerage started in 2023

More than 100,000 property information registered in 2023

In 2023, we will start a registration service for digital twin realestate to real estate blockchain in cooperation with a Japanese solicitor and realtor



<Reference>

real estate blockchain registration

Register Knight page → Registerknight : http://about.registerknight.com/

→ http://zweispace.co.jp/registerknight/



Digital twin real estate brokerage : http://zweispace.co.jp/2023/06/08/digital-twin-brokerage-apparel-and-residence/



