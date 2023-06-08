［Zweispace / Zweichain / Zweicoin］

アパレル店舗兼住居ビル、飲食店舗兼オフィスビルのメタバースを発表、67,800万円。物理的な不動産側は不動産会社 PRESI が、ブロックチェーンのメタバース側は ZWEISPACE が担当



Digital twin real estate brokerage, Zweispace started with digital twin apparel stores and residential buildings at PRESI properties in Tokyo. Zweispace announced a metaverse of an apparel store/residential building and a restaurant/office building, 678 million Japanese yen. The physical real estate side will be handled by real estate company PRESI , while the blockchain metaverse side will be handled by ZWEISPACE.





デジタルツインの不動産仲介、ツバイスペース、アパレル店舗と住居併用ビルのデジタルツインを、PRESIの東京都内の物件で開始。



ツバイスペースは2015年に都内のワンルームマンション約700室を各室1ビットコイン（当時、1ビットコインは約4万円、約400ドル）で1ヶ月間借りられるキャンペーンを開始し、ブロックチェーンで世界の不動産ソリューションをリードしてきました。2022年には日本に加え、アメリカ、韓国、中国など各国で不動産ブロックチェーン特許の取得を完了し、メタバースでの商業用不動産賃貸管理業務を開始しています。今回はアパレル店舗兼住居ビル、飲食店舗兼オフィスビルのメタバースを発表、67,800万円。物理的な不動産側は不動産会社 PRESI が担当し、ブロックチェーンのメタバース側は ZWEISPACE が担当します。ご案内はメールフォームよりお問い合わせください。



亀田勇人（ZWEISPACE CEO）

「ツバイスペースは、創業以来、『IoTとインターネットをつかった不動産の価値向上、若者や起業家の出会いを促すことによる都市の繁栄 、つまり官・民双方の不動産の価値向上によりすべての人を笑顔にできる企業』をテーマに営業してまいりました。当初より、起業家向けのイベントや、３D・AIアプリなどを運営しつつも、ブロックチェーンを不動産分野に応用することは有効だと認識し、セキュリティーの観点から布石を打ちました。 ブロックチェーン業界は当初、仮想通貨のICOなどで盛り上がりを見せ、マーケティング系の案件が多く見受けられましたが、第一世代のプロジェクトや取引所が淘汰され、世界最大の市場である米国の政府の判断もようやく出始め、業界の基調が整う今年2023年は、法規制を遵守し、特許を尊重する上場企業や政府を優先し、弊社の強みである３D・AI技術も駆使したデジタルツイン事業を、真摯に展開してまいります。」



石井雄也（PRESI代表取締役）

「ブロックチェーン技術により、今後デジタル世界と現実世界は益々セットになるのが予想され、PRESIとしてもこの時代の転換点に思い切り舵を切っていくと決めました。デジタルツインがある物件とない物件の価値が明確に分かれていくのが想像できます。」





ツバイノート・デジタルツイン



・ZWEINOTE TokyoPresi Restaurant-Office, 67,800万円

・ZWEINOTE TokyoPresi Apparel-Residence, ASK











１Fは飲食店、２Fから８Fは、オフィスフロアになっています。





1Fの様子





2F-8Fの様子





アパレルショップ兼住居ビル







アパレルフロアでは、実際の店舗と連動した商品の他、店舗にはない商品も展示でき、その他にもデジタルツインの購入者だけに開示される独自の工夫が用意されています。また購入した商品はメタバース上の購入者の住居にも保管でき、購入されたデジタルの権利は、いわゆるNFTと同様にブロックチェーンにも登録した上で、より安全に管理されます。



オフィスフロアでは、AIによるリーガルサービスが受けられ、2019年よりリーガル・トークンを利用したブロックチェーンプロジェクトも進行中で、米国スタンフォード大学による世界のリーガルテックにも選ばれています。



飲食店のメタバースであるレストランフロアでは、飲食店向けのソリューションを並行して準備しており、日本食材の新産業プロジェクトであるTANプロジェクトも進行中です。



この東京の２つの不動産はレジスターナイト（ RegisterKnight ）によって不動産ブロックチェーンに登録されています。レジスターナイトは、不動産の売買、不動産の賃貸、地震の記録など、さまざまな目的で利用されています。不動産登記だけでなく、遺言などのソリューションへの応用も期待されており、すでに遺言のスマートコントラクトの設定が可能になっています。ツバイスペースの各スマートコントラクトには、AI 時代のブロックチェーン企業である ロボットヒルズ（ Robothills ）のブロックチェーン強化プログラムソリューションを利用しています。





デジタルツインの不動産仲介







今回新たにレストランやオフィスが加わり、PRESIはこれまで手掛けてきたコワーキングスペースやアパレル、マンションなどに加え、各業態のビルに対応できるようになりました。不動産会社のPRESIが実物不動産側の仲介を担当し、ZWEISPACEがブロックチェーンのメタバース側を担当しています。ご案内、詳細は各社にお問い合わせください。



現在、この他にもさまざまなツバイノート建築プロジェクトが進行中です。今回のアパレル店舗のアドバンテージ・ソリューションはファブリック・プロジェクト（ ティッカー：FAB )が担当しますが、建物の種類ごとにユニークなトークン・プロジェクトが並行して進行しています。



その一つである ナマズ（NAMAZU）は、地震ソリューションをグローバルに形成するプロジェクトとそのトークンです。最初の数回の発行以来、ZWEICOIN のフォージとプロジェクトへの貢献からのみ入手でき、当初の約 10 倍になりました。

また、昨年末に発表されたジェネラティブ・メタバース建設のビルド・プロジェクト（BLD)とそのトークンは、東京だけでなく、今四半期から他の地域や海外でも建設計画が進められています。ChatGPTなどの言語系のジェネリックAIの領域は、英語圏でかつ経緯もある米国が有利だと設立当初から認識しており、一方で地震大国の日本では地震系のAI領域が有効だと早期より認識し、関連特許群も2018年より速やかに取得し、コロナ禍の2020年にはシリコンバレーのテックサミットでも優勝し、グローバル大手の各建設会社、通信会社、保険会社、IT企業などとも連携して進めています。



Digital twin real estate brokerage, Zweispace started with digital twin apparel stores and residential buildings at PRESI properties in Tokyo.



In 2015, Zweispace launched a campaign to rent about 700 studio apartments in Tokyo for one month with 1 bitcoin per room (at that time, 1 bitcoin was about 40,000 yen, about 400 dollars), and has led the global real estate solutions in the blockchain industry. In 2022, in addition to Japan, Zweispace has completed the acquisition of real estate blockchain patents in various countries, including the United States, South Korea, and China, and has begun commercial real estate rental management operations in the Metaverse. This time, we announced a metaverse of an apparel store/residential building and a restaurant/office building. The physical real estate side will be handled by real estate company PRESI , while the blockchain metaverse side will be handled by ZWEISPACE. For information, please contact us using the email form.



Hayato Kameda (CEO of ZWEISPACE)

“Since its founding, ZWEISPACE has been committed to improving the value of real estate using IoT and the Internet, prospering cities by encouraging encounters between young people and entrepreneurs. In other words, we have been operating with the theme of being a company that can make everyone smile by improving the value of both public and private real estate. From the beginning, we operated events for entrepreneurs and 3D/AI apps, but we also recognized that applying blockchain to the real estate field would be effective, so we made a strategic move from the perspective of security. At first, the blockchain industry was booming with virtual currency ICOs, and there were many marketing projects. In 2023, when projects and exchanges have been weeded out, and the US government, the world's largest market, has finally begun to make decisions, and the industry is set for 2023, priority will be given to listed companies and governments that comply with laws and regulations and respect patents. We will continue to earnestly develop our digital twin business that makes full use of our strengths in 3D and AI technology.”



Yuya Ishii (President of PRESI)

“With blockchain technology, it is expected that the digital world and the real world will become more and more integrated in the future, and PRESI has decided to steer to the turning point of this era. Properties with digital twins and properties without digital twins, I can imagine that the value of those two will be clearly divided.”



ZWEINOTE Digital Twin

・ZWEINOTE Tokyo Presi Restaurant-Office, 678 million yen



Apparel shop and residential building

On the apparel floor, in addition to products linked to the actual store, products not found in the store can also be exhibited, and there are other unique ideas that are disclosed only to digital twin purchasers. In addition, purchased products can be stored at the purchaser's residence on the Metaverse, and the purchased digital rights will be managed more securely by registering them on the blockchain as well as so-called NFTs.



On the office floor, you can receive legal services using AI, and since 2019, a blockchain project using legal tokens has been underway, and has been selected in the list of legal tech by Stanford University in the United States.



On the restaurant floor, which is the metaverse of restaurants, we are preparing solutions for restaurants in parallel, and the TAN project, a new industry project for Japanese food ingredients, is also underway.



These two properties in Tokyo are registered on the real estate blockchain by RegisterKnight . RegisterKnight is used for a variety of purposes, including buying and selling real estate, renting real estate, and recording earthquakes. In addition to real estate registration, it is expected to be applied to solutions such as wills, and it is already possible to set up smart contracts for wills. Each of Zweispace's smart contracts utilizes a blockchain-enhanced program solution from Robothills , an AI -era blockchain company .



Digital twin real estate brokerage



Currently, various other ZweiNote architectural projects are underway. The fabric project (ticker: FAB) is in charge of the apparel store advantage solution this time, but a unique token project for each type of building is progressing in parallel.



One of them, NAMAZU, is a project and its token that form a global earthquake solution. Since the first few issuances, it has only been available through ZWEICOIN's forge and contributions to the project, now about ten times what it originally was.

Also, the Generative Metaverse Construction Build Project (BLD) and its tokens, which were announced at the end of last year, are not only in Tokyo, but construction plans are underway in other regions and overseas from this quarter. From the beginning, we recognized that the United States, which is an English-speaking country and has a long history of dominance in the internet application industry, would be advantageous in the area of language generic AI such as ChatGPT. On the other hand, in Japan, a country prone to earthquakes, we recognized early on that earthquake-related AI areas would be effective. In recognition of this, we acquired related patents promptly in 2018, won the Silicon Valley Tech Summit in 2020 during the corona crisis, and collaboration with major global construction companies, telecommunications companies, insurance companies, IT companies, etc. are proceeding.



