［株式会社Global Step Academy］

「BUDDY GSA International School (BGIS)」を福岡県筑紫野市原田に2024年4月に開校します。







BUDDY GSA International School (BGIS) は、2歳から6歳の子どもたちを対象としたユニークな学びの場として誕生しました。知的、創造的、個人的、社会的、身体的能力向上を通して、子どもたちが多彩な個人にになることを目的に現地及び海外の生徒への教育を行っています。Global Step Academyのインターナショナル教育に、様々な体験学習の中で達成感を味わい、自分自身に感動できる「心の教育」をモットーとしたBUDDYの教育、スポーツプログラムを導入したカリキュラムと、幼児教育における経験やノウハウを活かして、質の高い「人つくり」を提供しています。







“福岡BUDDYは「新しい教育人つくり」をしたい。「自分で考えて行動できる子」「物怖じしない子」「自分に自信を持てる子」「発想の転換のできる子」そんな子どもたちが巣立ってほしい。”と鶴丸代表は語ります。



子どもたちの神経系は生まれてから5歳までに80％の成長を遂げるといわれております。BGISでは、この重要な時期に、遊びやスポーツを通じて五感と神経系を刺激し、運動能力の向上、メンタル面のケアなど子どもたちの心身の成長をサポートするための独自教育を実践しております。また、子どもの好奇心を引き出しながら学習の基盤を築くホリスティックなアプローチを採用し、世界共通のコミュニケーションツールである英語に焦点を当て、認知能力とグローバル意識の向上を目指すカリキュラムを用意しています。



BGISでは、子どもたちが次世代のグローバル・シティズン（国際人）となれるよう、多様性への理解を深め、適応力を鍛え、批判的かつ自立した思考力を育みます。



カリキュラム





BGIS は、国際教育の専門教員によって設計されたユニークなカリキュラムを提供しています。アカデミックな卓偉性はもちろん、多様性理解、英語習得、道徳、自己認識、マインドフルネスに注力したカリキュラムに基づき、Global Step Academyの国際基準のグローバル教育に、BUDDYのスポーツプログラム、実践的な学びを通じた「心の教育」を導入しています。スポーツ、音楽、社会といった様々な科目を通して五感を刺激しながら探求し、学びを深めていきます。



全ての生徒がグローバル・シティズン（国際人）になるために必要なスキルを身につけ、国内外のインターナショナルスクールやローカルの小学校に進学をするためのスキルセットと知識を身につけます。また、国際的かつ自立した考えをもつ人間になることを目的に教育を行っています。



卒業後のサポート





BGISは、世界トップランクのインターナショナルスクールやボーディングスクールへの入学を目指す生徒へのコンサルティングサービスを提供しています。サマースクールの情報提供から、国内外の中学校や高校への入学支援、面接サポートまで、生徒様の進路を総合的にサポートします。



BGISは、早期の準備と指導の重要性を理解しており、国内の公立及び私立の志望校を目指す生徒への進路サポートも行っています。BGISカリキュラムを活用して進学に必要なスキルセットと知識を身につけることにより、生徒が目標を達成できるようサポートします。



アフタースクールとシーズンプログラム





BGISではアフタースクールやシーズンプログラムを提供していく予定です。これらのプログラムを通して、英語４技能（リスニング、スピーキング、リーディング、ライティング）の強化はもちろん、お子様の英語学習の幅を広げることができます。経験豊富なネイティブ教員のもと、オールイングリッシュの環境の中で過ごし、英語でのコミュニケーション力を身につけていくことにより、英語学習の基礎を築きます。全てのレベルの生徒が英語力を伸ばすことができるよう、各レベルに合った教材、リーディングとライティングの課題を用意しています。また、スポーツを中心とした多彩なアフタースクールプログラムも今後導入していく予定です。



シーズンプログラムでは、学校の休暇期間を利用して、オンライン及びオフラインにてシーズンキャンプを提供しています。科学、芸術、季節のイベントから文化体験まで、遊びと学びを融合したグローバルなシーズンキャンプを用意しています。ネイティブ講師の指導のもと、英語で「情報収集」「情報の整理・分析」「仮説の提示」「証明し、結論を出す」のステップに沿った探求的な学習を体験することができます。また、興味を引き出すテーマについて主体的に探求することで、課題解決に必要な思考力・判断力・表現力を鍛えます。



入園説明会 2024年度





2024年度入園説明会をおこないます。入園説明の際には、当園をご案内させていただき、カリキュラムや教育内容、システムなどについて詳しくご説明いたします。また、説明会当日は、お子様も一緒にご来園いただき、活動の一部を体験していただけます。

学校説明会日程一覧



※ 掲載されている日程等は変更になることがありますので、必ず最新の情報をBUDDY GSAホームページでご確認の上、ご参加ください。



<日程>

2023年6月18日

2023年6月25日

2023年7月2日

2023年7月30日

2023年8月27日

2023年9月10日

<時間>

10:30



バディスポーツ幼育園について





バディスポーツ幼育園は、幼稚園と保育園、さらにスポーツクラブの機能を備える施設として1992年に福岡県筑紫野市でスタートしました。



体育教育を優先することで、幼児期の教育を革新しています。彼らは強い心は健康な体から生まれると信じ、子どもたちに毎日屋外運動と遊びを積極的に促しています。

2023年までに、福岡と佐賀の複数の地域に「スポーツ」を取り入れた幼児教育、保育の施設を設立しました。

また、バディでは、サッカー、体操、クラシックバレエ、ゴルフ、チアダンス、ダンス、バスケットボール、空手など、幅広いスポーツクラブを提供し、身体の健康と総合的な発達を促すホリスティックな学習体験を提供しています。



株式会社Global Step Academyについて





グローバルステップアカデミーは、国際教育における40年以上の経験をもとに、教育者、開発者、デザイナー、ビジネスプロフェッショナルから成る情熱的なチームにより設立されました。生徒を目標達成へと導くための質の高い国際教育を、インターナショナルスクール、アフタースクール、シーズンプログラム、オンラインレッスンにて提供しています。



＜英語版＞

BUDDY GSA International School Opening April 2024: An Innovative Pre-School Nurturing Well-Rounded Individuals through Sports, and Global Education



BUDDY GSA International School (BGIS) proudly announces its launch as an innovative educational institution dedicated to providing a unique learning experience for preschool and kindergarten children. With an unwavering commitment to intellectual, creative, personal, social, and physical development, BGIS provides a transformative educational experience for local and foreign students, combining Global Step Academy’s international education program with the comprehensive physical education curriculum developed by BUDDY.



"BUDDY GSA International School was established with the vision of cultivating 'the educators of the future. ”Says Tsurumaru, principal of BGIS, “ Our aim is to nurture children who possess independent thinking, adaptability, and self-confidence, empowering them to embrace new challenges and transform their perspectives.”



Research suggests that 80% of a child's nervous system development occurs by the age of five. Recognizing the significance of this crucial period, BGIS places great emphasis on stimulating the five senses and nervous system through sports and outdoor activities that foster essential motor skills and mental well-being. BGIS adopts a holistic learning approach that engages children in hands-on activities, allowing them to explore their natural curiosity and develop a strong foundation of knowledge. Moreover, the curriculum focuses on English as a universal communication tool, harnessing the sensitivity of the language acquisition period to stimulate cognitive growth and global awareness.



BGIS’s primary goal is to empower young learners to become global citizens fully prepared for their educational journey. Their dedicated team of educators is committed to cultivating independent thinkers who embrace diversity, think critically, and adapt to an ever-changing world.



Curriculum





BUDDY GSA International School offers a unique curriculum designed by expert educators, prioritizing academic excellence, diversity understanding, language acquisition, ethics, self-awareness, and mindfulness. Combining Global Step Academy's international standard global education with BUDDY's "heart education" through sports and hands-on learning. The holistic approach engages the five senses, emphasizing sports, music, and extracurricular activities.



As students progress, they gain the skills to thrive as global citizens and become equipped with the tools to confidently transition to elementary school, whether at international schools, local schools in Japan, or schools overseas. BGIS prepares well-rounded individuals for a future filled with possibilities.



Support After Graduation





BGIS offers its comprehensive consulting services aimed at students aspiring to secure admission into prestigious international schools and boarding schools. Our services encompass summer camp guidance, enrollment assistance for both domestic and international middle and high schools, and interview support.



We understand the significance of early preparation and guidance, and even for those planning to enrol in public or private elementary schools in Japan, our curriculum ensures that children acquire the required academic and language skills, together with self-confidence enabling a smooth transition to elementary school.



After School and Seasonal Programs





BGIS also plans to roll out After School Program and Holiday Programs that provides an extra opportunity for children to extend their English learning experience. After School Programs continue to focus on strengthening the four key skills of listening, speaking, reading, and writing in English. By immersing children in an after school environment where they hear native English teachers, we cultivate a solid foundation in English communication. Whether beginners or intermediate learners, students progress through carefully selected textbooks, reading workshops, and writing exercises, expanding their knowledge and building essential language skills.



Seasonal Programs offer online and offline holiday camps during school holidays. It has a wide range of exciting topics that combines fun and global learning, ranging from science to art, from seasonal events to cultural experiences, the inquiry based learning programs nurtures children’s curiosity; by gathering and organizing information, analyzing it, forming hypotheses, further validating them, and ultimately summarizing the findings, students develop critical thinking skills, decision-making abilities, and expressive capabilities necessary for problem-solving.



Orientations for the 2024 Academic Year





We will be holding orientations for the 2024 academic year. During the session, we will show you around our facilities and explain more about our curriculum and policies. Your child is welcome to join you on the day for a short trial lesson.



Orientations Dates

*Please note that the listed dates are subject to change, so be sure to check the latest information on the BUDDY GSA website before attending.



18th June 2023

25th June 2023

2nd July 2023

30th July 2023

27th August 2023

10th September 2023



Time: 10:30



