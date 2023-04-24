「Internatonal Education EXPO」第…
「International Education EXPO」は株式会社Global Step Academy（GSA）（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：モントゴメリー 道緒）が運営する国際教育メディアのインターナショナルスクールタイムズが主催する、日本国内の私立学校、インターナショナルスクール、ボーディングスクール、プリスクール、英語学童保育、英語及び国際教育機関が国際教育に関して情報発信を共にすることを目的とした、参加型の教育イベントです。
<日本語版>「International Education EXPO」は「知る、参加する、話す」の3つの形式で楽しめる、親子でご参加いただける多彩なプログラムや交流会を通して、国際教育に対する理解と関心を深めることを目的としています。
知る：魅力的なパネルティスカッションと説明会では、登壇者が他では聞けないノウハウや体験談をお話しし、幅広い視点から国際教育を深く知ることができます。
参加する：STEAMのワークショップやサッカースクールなど、親子で一緒に参加できる多彩な国際教育プログラムを多数ご用意しています。
話す：国際バカロレア卒業生やボーディングスクールの現役生とディスカッションを行いながら、彼らの体験談やアドバイスなどが聞ける座談会にご参加いただけます。
知る：パネルティスカッショスケジュール：＊コロナなどにより登壇者が変更になる可能性があります。
10:00 ミネルバ大学が日本拠点を設立検討で知っておきたいこと
登壇者：ミネルバ大学 マイク・マギー 学長
同大学院 坂江 裕美氏
見どころ：ミネルバ大学が日本に拠点を検討している理由と学びについてマイク・マギー学長が生放送で語ります。
11:00 第二弾で公開！
13:00 なぜインターナショナルスクールに子供を入れるのか？
登壇者：国際バカロレア日本大使 坪谷ニュウエル 郁子氏
脳科学者 茂木 健一郎氏
関西国際学園 中村 久美子 学園長
見どころ：脳科学者の茂木健一郎氏がファシリーテーションのパネルでは、国際バカロレア日本大使を務める坪谷ニュウエル郁子先生と関西国際学園の中村久美子代表が登壇します。インターナショナルスクールに通わせることについて改めて考えるパネルです。
14:00 第二弾で公開！
15:00 話題のおうち英語とプリスクール、英語力ある幼児のその先の進路とは？
登壇者：昭和女子大学附属 昭和小学校 前田 崇司 校長
おうち英語 ちむ子さん
見どころ：乳幼児から英語を習得する中で、英語力がある幼児の進路について考えます。おうち英語とプリスクールの英語習得の違いから進路について考えます。
16:00 なぜ今、国内、海外で学ぶべきか？
登壇者：EF アカデミー 井上 様
郁文館グローバル高等学校 鎌倉 好男 教頭
千代田国際、武蔵野大学中高 日野田 直彦 校長
見どころ：コロナで中断していた留学。国内のボーディングスクールが増える中で、海外の留学先の選択肢も増えています。どのタイミングで留学するべきか。一緒に考えてみましょう。
参加する：親子で参加できるセミナーやワークショップスケジュール
10:00 ワークショップ One Young World主催
世界で活躍する次世代リーダーに必要なマインドセットとは？
～190ヶ国が参加するグローバルサミットからの知見～
11:00 第二弾で公開！
13:00 座談会 目から鱗の留学術
多様化する留学について一緒に座談会に参加しよう！
ファシリーテーション：開智日本橋中学校・高等学校 西山氏 EF アカデミー 井上氏
インフィニティ国際学院 中等部・高等部 蔵本 有紀氏
14:00 説明会 株式会社東京インターナショナルスクールグループ
東京インターナショナルスクール&アフタースクールの学びと仕組みについて
15:00 セミナー STEAMS LAB JAPAN主催「21世紀の地球社会で生き抜くチカラとは？＝米国21世紀型 教育の実践現場から」
16:00 セミナー インターナショナルスクールオブ長野主催
子育て中のお父さん、お母さんは聞いてほしい前向きな声かけと隣からのパートナーシップの構築とは？
話す：ワークショップや説明会 Mathematicsによる数学オリンピック 主催国際サバイバル
世界のSTEAM教材を実際に体験してみよう！主催STEAMS LAB JAPAN
第二弾、三弾でも楽しみなワークショップが公表されます。
ブース出展校・団体（4月21日時点）
・インターナショナルスクール
ハロウ安比校
マルバーンカレッジ東京校
東京インターナショナルスクールグループ
関西国際学園
ソレイユインターナショナルスクール
EF アカデミー
インフィニティ国際学院
・私立学校
昭和女子大学附属 昭和小学校
国際高等学校
郁文館グローバル高等学校
学校法人長聖 サミットアカデミー設置準備室
・進路、学び
スーパー・グローバル塾
国際サバイバル
One Young World
Global Learner’s Institute（GLI）
MONOPOLY Practice Game!
STEAMS LAB JAPAN
開催概要
日程：2023年5月13日（土）会場：昭和女子大学附属昭和小学校およびホール参加：来場およびオンライン配信参加受付：2023年4月13日より事前受付を開始
イベントLP：https://www.gsacademy.com/online-school/gsa-events/international-education-expo-2023
参加者登録フォーム：https://bit.ly/43oCxh3
グローバルステップアカデミー企業サイト
https://www.gsacademy.com/
＜英語版＞
Global Step Academy Inc. (GSA) owned media "The International School Times" will be hosting an "International Education EXPO". This will be an informative event with private schools, international schools, boarding schools, English preschools, after-schools and other international educational institutions in Japan participating."International Education EXPO" is an interactive event that aims to deepen understanding and interest in international education through various programs. Parents and children are both welcome to participate and explore the rich programs that are offered at the event. "International Education EXPO" hosts its event in 3 different ways: learning, participating and communicating.
Learning: Through various attractive panel discussions and information sessions, speakers will share know-how and experiences that cannot be heard anywhere else, allowing you to gain a deeper understanding of international education from a wide range of perspectives.
Participating: We offer a variety of international educational programs that parents and children can participate in together, such as STEAM workshops and soccer schools.
Communicating: You can participate in a round-table discussion where you can listen to their experiences and advice while discussing with International Baccalaureate graduates and current boarding school students.
Learning: Panel Discussion Schedule
*Subject to change due to COVID-19 and other unforeseen circumstances.
10:00 Understanding Minerva University's Plan to Establish a Base in Japan
Speakers: President Mike Magee of Minerva University
Ms. Hiromi Sakae of Minerva University Graduate School
Highlights: President Mike Magee will discuss why Minerva University is considering establishing a base in Japan and its implications for learning. The event will be broadcast live.
11:00 Part 2 to be Revealed Soon!13:00 Why Choose International Schools for Your Children?
Speakers: Ms. Ikuko Newell Tsuboya, Japan Ambassador of International Baccalaureate
Mr. Kenichiro Mogi, Neuroscientist
Ms. Kumiko Nakamura, Representative of Kansai International School
Highlights: Neuroscientist Mr. Kenichiro Mogi will join Ms. Ikuko Newell Tsuboya, Japan Ambassador of International Baccalaureate, and Ms. Kumiko Nakamura, Representative of Kansai International School, in an insightful panel discussion to explore the reasons why we send our children to international schools.
14:00 Part 2 to be Revealed Soon!
15:00 The Future Path for English Proficient Preschoolers: Home English or English Preschools
Speakers: Principal Takashi Maeda of Showa Women's University Elementary School
Ms. Chimuko, Home English Educator
Highlights: Explore the educational path for young children who acquired English proficiency from infancy. Discuss the differences between home English education and English preschool programs.
16:00 Study Locally or Internationally?
Speakers: Mr. Inoue from EF Academy
Vice Principal Kamakura of Ikubunkan Global High School
Head of School Hinoda Naohiko of Chiyoda International Junior High School and Musashino University Chiyoda High School
Highlights: With the resumption of study abroad opportunities after the COVID-19 interruption and the increasing options of domestic boarding schools, let's discuss the timing and considerations of studying abroad together.
Participating: Schedule of Seminars and Workshops for Parents and Children10:00 Workshop hosted by One Young World
What Mindset is Required for the Next Generation Leaders to Thrive in the Global Stage?
Insights from a Global Summit with Participants from 190 Countries
11:00 Part 2 to be Revealed Soon!
13:00 Panel Discussion - Eye-Opening Strategies for Studying Abroad
Let's Join the Panel Discussion on Diversifying Study Abroad Experiences Together!
Facilitators: Mr. Nishiyama from Kaichi Nihonbashi Gakuen Junior and Senior High School
Ms. Inoue from EF Academy
Ms. Kuramoto Yuki from Infinity Global Middle School and High School
14:00 Information Session by Tokyo International School Group Co., Ltd.
Learning and Structure of Tokyo International School & After School
15:00 Seminar hosted by STEAMS LAB JAPAN
The Power to Thrive in the 21st Century Global Society? Insights from US-based Education Expert of 21st Century
16:00 Seminar hosted by International School of Nagano
Positive Communication for Parents: Building Partnership with Your Children
What is positive communication and how to build a parent-child relationship.
Communicating: Workshops and Information Sessions
Mathematics by Mathematics Olympiad, Hosted by Kokusaba, Inc.
STEAM Learning Materials from Around the World! Hosted by STEAMS LAB JAPAN
More exciting workshops will be announced in the second and third rounds.
Exhibiting Schools/Organizations (as of April 21st)
International Schools:
- Harrow International School Appi
- Malvern College Tokyo
- Tokyo International School Group
- Kansai International Academy
- Soleil International School
- EF Academy
- Infinity Global School
Private Schools:
- Showa Women's University Elementary School
- NUCB International High School
- Ikubunkan Global High School
- Chosei Summit Academy Preparatory Office
Development and Learning:
- Super Global Juku
- Kokusaba, Inc.
- One Young World
- Global Learner's Institute (GLI)
- MONOPOLY Practice Game!
- STEAMS LAB JAPAN
Event Details
Date: 13th May 2023
Venue: Showa Women's University Elementary School
How to Participate: On-site and Online
Registration: Registration to start in early April 2023.
Event Landing Page：https://www.gsacademy.com/online-school/gsa-events/international-education-expo-2023
Registration form for attendees：https://bit.ly/43oCxh3
