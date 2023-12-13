［株式会社HYPERITHM］

株式会社HYPERITHM（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：ロイド・リー）は、イーサリアムスケーリングプラットフォームを提供する「Versatus Labs」に出資したことをお知らせします。







Versatusについて





Versatusはブロックチェーンのスケーリングプラットフォームです。Versatusは現在、LASRと呼ばれる「Stateless Rollup」を構築しています。このロールアップはデータを所持しないため、効率的にスケールすることができます。Stateless Rollupは、トランザクションにおいて必要なデータのみを取り出し、ベースレイヤーに送信します。



LASRにはレイヤーの制限がないため、どのレイヤーやブロックチェーンとも連携が可能です。そのため、LASRはレイヤー1上にレイヤー2を乗せることや、レイヤー2上にレイヤー3を乗せること、また、レイヤー1のオフチェーン実行環境になることも可能です。現在LASRはEthereumをスケールさせることに焦点を当てており、Ethereumのデメリット（コストと非効率性）を削減し、Optimistic Rollupに関連する問題を解決することで、大幅に開発環境を改善することを目指しています。







プロダクトページ：https://versatus.io/



Versatus Labs founder and CEO, Andrew Smith氏のコメント





今日、web3が直面している最大の問題は、dAppsを構築するエンジニアが不足していることです。エンジニアは世界中で2,700万人以上いますが、web3で開発しているのはたったの2万人で、そのほとんどはパートタイムでプロジェクトに参加しているにすぎません。フルタイムでweb3の開発をしている人はたったの6,500人です。その結果、ユースケースが乏しく、実際にユーザーを魅了するようなキラーdAppsも不足しています。



エンジニアはユーザーに先行して、ユーザーが使いたいと思うアプリケーションを開発します。Versatusは、最初の100万人のエンジニアをweb3にオンボーディングすることに100％集中し、専念しています。 スケーラブルなステートレスレイヤーでこの目標を達成することによって、キラーアプリが発見され、マスアダプションにつながるでしょう。そしてこれを繰り返し続ければ、また同じような結果になるでしょう。



web3に積極的に参加している人なら誰でもご存じかと思いますが、web3の現状はまるで華やかなオンラインカジノのようです。推測の域を出ない現実のユースケースは、事実上、市場に提供されていません。キラー・アプリは、大量実験の機能です。キラーアプリはただ現れるのではなく、作られるのです。1つのキラー・アプリに対して、20万近くのアプリは全くヒットしません。Versatusはもう長いこと、エンジニアのオンボーディングプロセスをより簡単に、より安く、より速くする汎用性の高い実行環境を提供することに集中してきました。それこそが、Versatus と私たちの最初の製品である LASR が提供するものです。



私たちは、世界で最も優れたファンドの1つが我々に投資してくれたことを非常に誇りに思います。また、今後数週間でLASRを世に送り出すためにHyperithmと一緒に取り組めることを楽しみにしています。



Hyperithm CEO, ロイド・リーのコメント





私たちは、Versatusの「イーサリアムをスケールさせ、クリプト業界に多くの人材を惹きつける」というビジョンに共感しています。Hyperithmは暗号資産運用会社として、クオンツ取引のインフラ開発や自社でのdApp開発における実質的なニーズから、主にソフトウェアエンジニアでチームを構成しています。そのような中で、日本と韓国ではクリプトに興味を持つエンジニアが少ないと感じています。私たちは、Versatusの開発経験を向上させる努力を心からサポートし、クリプトスペースにより多くのエンジニアを惹きつけることを目指します。今回のパートナーシップを通じて、APAC地域におけるVersatusの認知度を高め、ブロックチェーン技術をグローバルに発展させたいと思います。



Hyperithm Groupについて





Hyperithmは2018年1月の創業以来、日本と韓国を拠点に機関投資家などを対象とした暗号資産のウェルスマネジメント事業を展開しています。日本においては、適格機関投資家等特例業務の届出を、韓国においては日本の暗号資産交換業に相当する暗号資産事業者の届出を完了しています。2022年3月には、シリーズBのブリッジラウンドにてCoinbase Venturesより資金調達を行いました。2022年5月からは適格機関投資家等特例業務に基づく国内初ビットコイン建てのファンドを運用開始しています。また、2022年6月には、Web3のエコシステムの活性化を目的とした、Web3ファンドを組成し活発に投資を行っています。





【会社概要】

会社名：株式会社HYPERITHM

代表者：代表取締役 Lloyd Lee（李 沅俊）

本社所在地：東京都千代田区大手町1-6-1 大手町ビル４階 FINOLAB内

設立：2018年1月

役職員数：30人（関係会社を含む）

海外拠点：韓国

会社HP：https://hyperithm.jp



Hyperithm Invests in “Versatus Labs,” an Ethereum Scaling Startup



Hyperithm has invested in “Versatus Labs,” an Ethereum Scaling solution.



About Versatus

Versatus is building a "stateless rollup" called LASR. The rollup chain doesn't maintain the entire state or data, which can lead to enhanced scalability. A stateless rollup takes "only the absolutely necessary data" of transactions and settles it on the base layer.



LASR is layer-agnostic and can work with any layer or blockchain. Additionally, LASR can be a Layer 2 on top of a Layer 1, or it can be a Layer 3 on top of a Layer 2, and it can be an off-chain execution environment for Layer 1s. As LASR is currently focused on Ethereum scaling, it aims to reduce "the cost and inefficiencies of Ethereum, eliminate the friction and centralization associated with optimistic rollups, all while delivering a 100x better developer experience."



For more information, visit: https://versatus.io/



Andrew Smith, founder and CEO of Versatus Labs’s Comment

The number 1 problem facing web3 today is the lack of developers building dApps. There are over 27 million developers worldwide, and only about 20,000 are building in web3, most of whom are only participating in projects part-time. Only about 6,500 developers are building in web3 full-time. As a result of this, there is a lack of diverse use cases and a lack of killer dApps that would actually attract users. Developers precede users as they build the applications that users want to use. Versatus is 100% focused on and dedicated to onboarding the first 1 million developers into web3. By accomplishing this goal on a scalable stateless layer, killer apps will be discovered, and mass adoption will follow. If we keep doing the same things over and over, we will get the same results. As any active web3 participant knows, the current state of web3 is effectively a colorful online casino. There are virtually no real-world use cases outside of speculation that have been delivered to the market. Killer apps are a function of mass experimentation. Killer apps don’t just appear. They are built. For every 1 killer app, there are close to 200,000 that fail to gain any traction at all. It is long past time that we shift our focus to delivering versatile execution environments that make the process of onboarding developers easier, cheaper, and faster. That is what Versatus and our first product, LASR, promise to deliver. We are extremely proud to have one of the best funds in the world invested in us, and we look forward to working with Hyperithm to bring LASR to market in the coming weeks.



Lloyd Lee, Hyperithm CEO’s Comment

I'm excited to announce Hyperithm's investment in Versatus. We share Versatus' vision to scale Ethereum and attract more talent to the crypto industry. As a Crypto asset manager, Hyperithm has a team primarily composed of software engineers, given our substantial requirements for quant trading infrastructure development and in-house dApp development. Within this context, we have noticed a shortage of engineers interested in crypto in Japan and Korea. We wholeheartedly support Versatus in their efforts to enhance the development experience, aiming to attract more engineers to the crypto space. Through this special partnership, we look forward to introducing Versatus to the APAC region and advancing blockchain technology globally."



About Hyperithm Group

Since its foundation in 2018, Hyperithm, operating from Japan and Korea, has been heavily involved in developing its crypto asset wealth management business for an array of institutional investors as well as others. March 2022 marked another major milestone as Hyperithm completed a Series B bridge round funding from Coinbase Ventures. In May 2022, the company began managing Japan's first Bitcoin-denominated fund under the Qualified Institutional Investors Exemption Program. In June 2022, we established a Web3 ecosystem fund with the aim of revitalizing the Web3 ecosystem and have been actively investing in promising projects that seek to positively contribute to the growth of Web3.



For more information, visit: https://hyperithm.jp



