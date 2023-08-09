［武蔵精密工業株式会社］

武蔵精密工業株式会社（本社：愛知県豊橋市、代表取締役社長：大塚浩史、以下ムサシ）は、ケニアのスタートアップ企業であるARC Ride（本社：ケニア・ナイロビ、CEO: Jo Hurst-Croft）に対して追加出資を行いましたのでお知らせいたします。ムサシとARC Rideは東アフリカにおける新たなEモビリティの普及に向けて戦略的に協業します。





ムサシとARC Rideは、二輪および三輪電気自動車のハードウェアにおける協業に加えて、車両から抽出するデータを利活用したビジネスのソフトウェア開発及びその事業における協業を目指したパートナーシップを拡大します。このデータ事業は車両自体の状態に関する重要な情報の提供に加えて、ライダーの運転のパフォーマンス支援を目指します。

さらに、ムサシはARC Rideと共にケニア以外の東アフリカにおける電動二輪車・三輪車の事業展開も視野に協業を推進していきます。

ムサシはEモビリティの普及の加速を通じ、カーボンニュートラルをはじめ人と環境が調和した豊かな地球社会の実現に貢献してまいります。



【ARC Rideについて】

ARC Rideはケニアのナイロビに組立工場を持つアフリカを代表するEV企業であり、クリーンエネルギーモビリティシステムへの移行をサポートするEVエコシステムを構築しています。ARC Rideは、電気自動車の2輪車と3輪車の設計、製造、組立に加えて、独自のバッテリー交換・管理プラットフォームを提供しています。 ARC RIDEは、既存のファーストマイルとラストマイルの輸送ソリューションの電動化を可能にし、通勤者に対して新たなパーソナルEモビリティを提供します。ARC Rideはアフリカで起きているEモビリティ革命の最前線にいます。

Website: http://arcrideglobal.com



【ムサシについて】

武蔵精密工業は四輪/二輪車用向けに、デファレンシャル/トランスミッションギヤ/プラネタリィ/ボールジョイント/カムシャフト等の開発/製造/販売を行っています。コア事業における電動、自動運転といった次世代モビリティ向け商品展開を進める一方、先端AI技術開発によるインダストリー4.0の推進、カーボンニュートラルへの貢献を目指したエネルギーソリューション事業、更にSDGsの幅広い領域での達成貢献に向けたオープンイノベーション展開等、広く新事業の創出・拡大にも注力しております。

Website: https://www.musashi.co.jp/









Musashi Announces Additional Investment for ARC Ride



Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. (Global Headquarters: Toyohashi-city, Aichi, Japan; President and CEO: Hiroshi Otsuka, “Musashi”) has made an additional strategic investment in ARC Ride (Headquarters: Nairobi, Kenya; CEO: Jo Hurst-Croft, “ARC Ride”). Musashi and ARC Ride are collaborating to promote the adoption of new E-mobility technologies in East Africa.

Musashi and ARC Ride will not only focus on the hardware side of the 2 and 3 wheel electric vehicles, but also expand their partnership to focus on the software side of the business, with access to data that can be extracted from the vehicles. Such insights are planned to assist the riders with their performance, as well as gaining important information about the status of the vehicles themselves.

Musashi will promote the development of e-mobility in East Africa, as well as contributing to the realization of a prosperous global community, where people and environment are in harmony. Musashi also seeks to enhance its strategy towards carbon neutrality with the assistance of ARC Ride.



【About ARC Ride】

ARC Ride is a leading African EV company with an assembly plant in Nairobi, Kenya. It has created an EV ecosystem that supports the transition to clean energy mobility systems. ARC Ride designs, builds and assembles Electric 2 wheelers and 3 wheelers as well as a proprietary battery swapping and management platform. ARC Ride enables existing first and last mile transport solutions to go electric and empower a new generation of commuters to embrace personal E-mobility. We are at the forefront of the E-mobility revolution sweeping across Africa.

ARC Ride Website: http://arcrideglobal.com



【About Musashi】

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. is a global auto parts Tier1 company for automobiles and motorcycles, whose headquarters is located in Toyohashi, Japan. It has 36 manufacturing sites spreading across Europe, North and South America, China, and South East Asia. Musashi specializes in designing, developing and manufacturing products such as Differential Assemblies, Transmission Gears and Assemblies, and Linkage and Suspension (L&S) products especially for the future automobiles including electric and autonomous vehicles. Musashi is also generating and expanding new businesses through open innovation with global startups to contribute to the SDGs in wider business domains. Musashi AI, a leading-edge AI technology subsidiary to lead Industry 4.0, is one of the examples.

Website: https://www.musashi.co.jp/en/



