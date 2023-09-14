［株式会社HYPERITHM］

株式会社HYPERITHM（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：ロイド・リー）は、「Mythic Protocol」に出資したことをお知らせします。







Mythic Protocolについて





Mythic Protocolは、世界初の分散型IPの創造を実現するゲーム、メディア、ツール、プラットフォームを開発するコラボレーティブ・エンターテインメント企業です。彼らの最初の製品であるMythic Protocol RiftstormやMythic Repository、Decentralized Universal Metaは、世界中のゲーマーやクリエイターの興味を惹きつけ、それに応えるために構築されています。



Mythic Protocolは、ベテランゲーム開発者のArief Widhiyasa氏（Agate創設者、Forbes Asia 30 under 30受賞者）とIgor Tanzil氏（元Agate CMO & CCO、Critical Forge創設者、元DDB広告クリエイティブ）が創設し、発展途上のエンターテインメント空間における挑戦と革新を目指しています。市場のトレンドに敏感でありながら、革新的な取り組みを実践するチームは、ユーザーの獲得や維持、拡大のためにゲーム・ファースト戦略を活用する、ゲーム同士のコラボレーションに特化したWeb3エコシステムを構築しました。コラボレーションは、クリエイティビティ（アイデアが重要）と結果（行動が重要）を組み合わせた、プロジェクト全体に響く主要なキーワードであり、クリエイターや消費者にユニークな体験を提供します。



Mythic Protocolは、Caravan Studioや、ベテランゲーム開発者、MicrosoftやSymantecなどからの技術専門家をはじめ、世界中で130人以上のチームメンバーで構成されています。







プロダクトページ：https://www.mythicprotocol.com/



Mythic Protocol CEO, Arief Widhiyasa 氏のコメント





ゲーム業界は25年周期で新しい技術サイクルを迎えています。半導体の台頭はゲーム業界を誕生させ、「楽しさ」という基本的な課題の解決に焦点を当てたサイクルを促し、今日私たちが知っているゲームジャンルの多くを発明しました。インターネットとモバイル・コンピューティングに後押しされ、第2サイクルは、ゲームを大衆に提供することに躍起になり、フリー・トゥ・プレイやフリーミアムのビジネスモデルを生み出しました。私は、次のサイクルが来ると信じています。このサイクルは、分散コンピューティング（ブロックチェーン）と人工知能（AI）によって推し進められるでしょう。そこで解決すべき次の問題は、経済と価値生成へのユーザー参加です。



Hyperithm CEO ロイド・リーのコメント





Web3ゲームは、ゲームが面白くない、または、トークンエコノミーが悪い、といった批判をしばしば耳にしますが、Mythic Protocolはリプレイ性の高い、楽しいゲームを作り上げていると思います。チーム内で何度もプレイテストをした結果、このプロジェクトはWeb3の最良の要素を取り入れ、Web3ゲーマーのトークンエコノミーにまつわる問題を解決できると確信しています。



Hyperithm Groupについて





Hyperithmは2018年1月の創業以来、日本と韓国を拠点に機関投資家などを対象とした暗号資産のウェルスマネジメント事業を展開しています。日本においては、適格機関投資家等特例業務の届出を、韓国においては日本の暗号資産交換業に相当する暗号資産事業者の届出を完了しています。2022年3月には、シリーズBのブリッジラウンドにてCoinbase Venturesより資金調達を行いました。2022年5月からは適格機関投資家等特例業務に基づく国内初ビットコイン建てのファンドを運用開始しています。また、2022年6月には、Web3のエコシステムの活性化を目的とした、Web3ファンドを組成し活発に投資を行っています。



【会社概要】

会社名：株式会社HYPERITHM

代表者：代表取締役 Lloyd Lee（李 沅俊）

本社所在地：東京都千代田区大手町1-6-1 大手町ビル４階 FINOLAB内

設立：2018年1月

役職員数：30人（関係会社を含む）

海外拠点：韓国

会社HP：https://hyperithm.jp





Hyperithm Invests in “Mythic Protocol,” the World-First Ecosystem of Entertainment Products



Hyperithm has invested in “Mythic Protocol,” a Collaborative Entertainment company that is developing games, media, tools, and platforms that will realize the creation of a world-first decentralized IP.



About Mythic Protocol

Mythic Protocol is a Collaborative Entertainment company that is developing games, media, tools, and platforms that will realize the creation of a world-first decentralized IP. Its first products: Mythic Protocol Riftstorm, Mythic Repository and the Decentralized Universal Meta (on Blockchain) are being built to attract and cater to the collaborative desires of gamers, creatives, and creators around the world.



Initiated by game-development veterans, Arief Widhiyasa (Agate founder and a Forbes Asia 30 under 30 awardee) and Igor Tanzil (ex-Agate CMO & CCO, Critical Forge founder, and former advertising creative at DDB), the Mythic Protocol team sought to challenge and innovate within the fledgling entertainment space. Maintaining a vigilant eye towards market trends while practicing mindful innovation, the team identified a unique opportunity to build a Collaborative Entertainment ecosystem that utilizes a game-first strategy to acquire, retain, and scale users. Collaboration is the principal keyword echoed throughout the project, combined with creativity (where ideas matter) and consequence (where action matters), promising a unique experience for creatives, creators, and consumers alike.



As of release, Mythic Protocol currently employs over 130 team members spread across the globe, including entertainment industry luminaries from Caravan Studio, veteran game developers, and seasoned tech professionals from Microsoft, Symantec, and others.



For more information, visit: https://www.mythicprotocol.com/



Arief Widhiyasa, CEO of Mythic Protocol’s Comment

Almost like clockwork - every 25 years or so - the game industry experiences a new technology cycle. The rise of semiconductors gave birth to the game industry, prompting a cycle that focuses on solving the base issue of “fun” and inventing many of the game genres we know today. Driven by the internet and mobile computing, the second cycle was a rush to bring games and gaming to the masses - giving way to the free-to-play and freemium business models. I believe that next cycle is coming. This cycle will be driven by distributed computing (blockchain) and artificial intelligence (AI); where the next problem to solve is one of economy and user participation in value generation.



Lloyd Lee, Hyperithm CEO’s Comment

Web3 games often encounter criticisms such as the game is not fun or the game has a bad token economy. Mythic Protocol is able to address these criticisms and has produced a fun and enjoyable game with great replayability. Following extensive playtesting sessions with the team, we are convinced that this project can bring the best elements of Web3 and solve the issues that surround the token economy for Web3 gamers.



About Hyperithm Group

Since its foundation in 2018, Hyperithm, operating from Japan and Korea, has been heavily involved in developing its crypto asset wealth management business for an array of institutional investors as well as others. March 2022 marked another major milestone as Hyperithm completed a Series B bridge round funding from Coinbase Ventures. In May 2022, the company began managing Japan's first Bitcoin-denominated fund under the Qualified Institutional Investors Exemption Program. In June 2022, we established a Web3 ecosystem fund with the aim of revitalizing the Web3 ecosystem and have been actively investing in promising projects that seek to positively contribute to the growth of Web3.



For more information, visit: https://hyperithm.jp



企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2023/09/14-10:46）