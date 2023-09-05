［株式会社HYPERITHM］

株式会社HYPERITHM（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：ロイド・リー）は、「HomeDAO」に出資したことをお知らせします。







HomeDAOについて

HomeDAOは2022年11月にOxford Crypto Village（以下、OCV）を立ち上げました。OCVはリアルを重視したコミュニティで、Web3の創設者に常設のハッカーハウスでの年間の居住権を提供します。それは、Web3ビルダーやファウンダー向けのホグワーツ魔法魔術学校のようなものです。ハッカーハウスでの生活がもたらす没頭と協調という複合的なメリットを活用することで、HomeDAOは継続的なイノベーションとコラボレーションの環境を育成します。



OCVにはすでに6つのベンチャー企業が入居しており、その多くは一流投資家や伝説的なエンジェル投資家から出資を受けています。OCVで生まれたプロジェクトは、斬新なAMM設計からハードウェアの革新、ゲーム、保険、アカウントアブストラクション、ゼロ知識証明プロジェクトまで、様々な分野でクリエイティビティを発揮しています。



HomeDAOはまた、研究開発ハブとしても人気を集めています。現在までにメンバーは、ETH CCやETH Denver、ETH Vietnam、ETH Beijing、ETH Tokyo、ETH Amsterdam、ETH Bogotaなど、参加したすべてのハッカソンで主要な賞に輝いています。直近では、パリで行われたETH CCで、ETHグローバル・プロジェクト史上最大に話題になっているプロジェクトにOCVのメンバーであるZK Microphone(参照：https://x.com/zkmicrophone）が選ばれました。



HomeDAOは、あらゆるフェーズにおいてメンバー企業に投資や支援を行い、すべてのメンバーにフルスタックサポートを提供するためのインフラとプロセスを構築し続けています。HomeDAOは現在、ロンドンに拡大中で、まもなくケンブリッジにも拡大し、英国のイノベーションの「黄金の三角地帯」を作り上げようとしています。







プロダクトページ：https://home-dao.com/

公式X（Twitter）：https://x.com/homedao_live



HomeDAO Founder Josh Lavorini氏のコメント





HomeDAOの次の成長フェーズに向けてHyperithmと提携できることを嬉しく思います。彼らの専門知識と戦略的ポジショニングは、HomeDAOメンバーとHomeDAOそのものがアジア市場という非常に大きな機会とともに成長するのに役立つと思います。



Hyperithm CEO ロイド・リーのコメント





現在、スタンフォード、バークレー、イェールなどの大学の学生グループやアクセラレーターから、Web3プロジェクトが次々と生まれています。これらの世界的に有名な教育機関出身者からエキサイティングなプロジェクトが続々と生まれていることを考えると、HomeDAOは、世界トップクラスの学術機関であるオックスフォード大学の本拠地であるオックスフォードから有望なプロジェクトを生み出し、育成するのに最適な場所だと感じています。



Hyperithm Groupについて





Hyperithmは2018年1月の創業以来、日本と韓国を拠点に機関投資家などを対象とした暗号資産のウェルスマネジメント事業を展開しています。日本においては、適格機関投資家等特例業務の届出を、韓国においては日本の暗号資産交換業に相当する暗号資産事業者の届出を完了しています。2022年3月には、シリーズBのブリッジラウンドにてCoinbase Venturesより資金調達を行いました。2022年5月からは適格機関投資家等特例業務に基づく国内初ビットコイン建てのファンドを運用開始しています。また、2022年6月には、Web3のエコシステムの活性化を目的とした、Web3ファンドを組成し活発に投資を行っています。



【会社概要】

会社名：株式会社HYPERITHM

代表者：代表取締役 Lloyd Lee（李 沅俊）

本社所在地：東京都千代田区大手町1-6-1 大手町ビル４階 FINOLAB内

設立：2018年1月

役職員数：30人（関係会社を含む）

海外拠点：韓国

会社HP：https://hyperithm.jp



