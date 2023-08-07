アンモニア分解による水素製造技術に関してKBR社との覚書をE…
［TOYO］
MOU signed for hydrogen production technology by Ammonia cracking as the first EPC partner with KBR
東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（取締役社長 細井栄治、以下、TOYO）は、KELLOGG BROWN & ROOT LLC （President CEO Stuart Bradie、以下、KBR）と、7月26日付でKBRが保有するHydrogen from Ammonia Cracking Technology (アンモニア分解技術からの水素製造、以下H2ACT(SM))の商業化推進に関する覚書 (Memorandum of Understanding) をEPCパートナーとして初めて締結しました。
低炭素社会の実現には水素エネルギーの役割が重要であり、CO2フリー水素バリューチェーンの構築が必須となります。水素エネルギーの主なキャリアとしては、アンモニア以外にも液化水素、有機ハイドライド（メチルシクロヘキサン）が挙げられますが、アンモニアの利点として、運搬や貯蔵の容易さに加えて、アンモニア火力発電などでの直接利用に加え、アンモニアを分解して水素を取り出し水素発電や燃料電池自動車（FCV）へ適用するなど用途の広さが挙げられます。
（以下赤矢印が今回のプロセス）
当該技術による設備を主にアンモニアの受入基地に併設し、アンモニアを分解して水素を取り出すことで、将来の水素エネルギーの社会実装*1を早めることが期待されます。
KBRは世界トップシェアのアンモニア製造プロセスライセンサーとしての高い技術力を保有しています。また、TOYOは55年に渡る同社技術プラントの建設・運転実績に豊富な経験・技術知見を保有*2しています。両社の優位性を生かすことにより、カスタマイズされた高い効果が得られる技術解決案の提案、総合的なプラント建設力を発揮できることから、共同してH2ACT(SM)の商業化導入を推進すべく上記覚書締結に至りました。
各社の役割
KBR ： ライセンサーとしてH2ACT(SM)の最適設計実施
TOYO ： H2ACT(SM)商業機の詳細設計とEPC
TOYO & KBR ： 社会実装に向けた顧客開拓
H2ACT(SM) は “Ready to license and guarantee today” (「今日現在でライセンス供与と性能保証が可能」)とKBRは明言しております。TOYOとKBRは、H2ACT(SM)の更なる商業化推進のため、顧客開拓活動も含めて覚書を締結しました。
TOYOとKBRは、今回締結の覚書を通して、H2ACT(SM)技術の社会実装を推進することで、脱炭素社会の実現に貢献してまいります。
*1 国内においては、日本政府が掲げる「2050年カーボンニュートラルに伴うグリーン成長戦略」に基づき、水素の国内導入量を2030年で最大50万トンとする目標が定められています。また、「水素基本戦略」が改訂され2040年の水素供給量の目標は年間1,200万トンとなっており、水素製造技術の開発、社会実装が課題となっています。
*2 TOYOはKBRと55年に渡る協業体制を構築しており、全世界で87基のアンモニアプロジェクト実績があり、豊富な技術知見を有しています。アンモニア合成技術に加え、アンモニア分解技術を両社の協業対象に加えることで、水素も含む燃料アンモニアバリューチェーンの構築に貢献します。
■━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━□
┃ 燃料アンモニアに関する情報はこちらから ┃
□━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━■
▼燃料アンモニアとは？
https://greenammonia.org/mamechishiki/
▼よくある質問
https://greenammonia.org/faq/
English Follows
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO, President ＆ CEO Eiji Hosoi) announced today that it reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KELLOGG BROWN & ROOT LLC (President CEO Stuart Bradie, KBR) as the first EPC partner to accelerate commercialization of KBR’s licensed technology, “Hydrogen from Ammonia Cracking Technology (H2ACT(SM))” on July 26th, 2023.
The role of hydrogen energy is crucial to the realization of a low-carbon society, and the deployment of a CO2-free hydrogen value chain is essential. In addition to ammonia, liquefied hydrogen, and organic hydrides (methylcyclohexane) are the major carriers of hydrogen energy. The advantages of ammonia include ease of transportation and storage, direct use for power generation fuel, and a wide range of applications such as hydrogen-fired power generation and fuel cell vehicle (FCV) by extracting hydrogen from ammonia through cracking.
The red arrow in the figure below indicates this process.
Facilities using this technology will primarily be installed in ammonia receiving terminals. It is expected to accelerate the social implementation of hydrogen energy*1 by cracking ammonia and extracting hydrogen in the near future.
KBR has advanced technological capabilities of ammonia production process and worldwide top market share. TOYO possesses abundant experience and technical expertise cumulated through the plant EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) with KBR in the last 55 years*2. By leveraging the advantages of both companies, KBR and TOYO will be able to deliver customized and highly effective technology solutions and demonstrate comprehensive plant construction capabilities. KBR and TOYO have concluded the above MOU to jointly promote the commercial implementation of H2ACT(SM).
The roles of each company
KBR:
Provide optimized design of H2ACT(SM) as licensor
TOYO:
Detailed design of commercial plant of H2ACT(SM) and EPC
TOYO&KBR:
Business development for social implementation of H2ACT(SM)
KBR has stated that H2ACT(SM) is “Ready to license and guarantee today”.
TOYO and KBR have signed the MOU to further accelerate the commercialization of H2ACT(SM) including customer development activities.
Through this MOU, TOYO and KBR will contribute to the realization of a decarbonization society by promoting the social implementation of H2ACT(SM) technology.
*1: “Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050” formulated by Japanese government declared up to 0.5 million tons of domestic hydrogen utilization in 2030.
Furthermore, in “Basic Hydrogen Strategy”, the target for hydrogen supply in 2040 is 12 million tons per year. To achieve these targets, further development of hydrogen production technology and social implementation are required.
*2: TOYO has been collaborating with KBR for 55 years and possesses project experiences and knowledge with 87 ammonia plant in the world. In addition to ammonia synthesis technology, ammonia cracking technology will be added to the scope of collaboration of the two companies, contributing to the deployment of a fuel ammonia value chain that also includes hydrogen utilization.
■━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━□
Visit our website to learn about Clean Fuel Ammonia
□━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━■
▼Clean Fuel Ammonia FAQ
https://greenammonia.org/faq/en
企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2023/08/07-20:40）
データ提供
本コーナーの内容に関するお問い合わせ、または掲載についてのお問い合わせは株式会社 PR TIMES （）までご連絡ください。製品、サービスなどに関するお問い合わせは、それぞれの発表企業・団体にご連絡ください。
こんな記事も
PR TIMES
「ナガノ展」～ちいかわ、ナガノのくま、ナガノ作品の原画が大集合！～ <大丸京都店>(08/07 21:40)
箱根・強羅の花火も旅館から贅沢に観賞！<2023年8月11日～16日＞お盆期間販売プラン増大(08/07 21:40)
2023 CIX FAN MEETING <Curtain Call> in JAPAN 2023年9月 新宿文化センター大ホールで開催決定！(08/07 21:40)
8/8「笑いの日」に合わせアメリカン・コメディ史に輝く抱腹絶倒な傑作8選を連続放送！レトロ・ハリウッドSP１. 8/8は笑いの日：特選アメリカン・コメディ(08/07 21:40)
【PCR検査キット期間限定価格】第9波から従業員を守るため 感染対策企業様向けに PCR検査キットをプレゼント！<期間限定：8月10日まで>(08/07 21:40)
國光真耶(小林麻耶)が地上波MC復活の「寺西優真のMUSIC JUMP」が絶賛配信中！連続ドラマ「アイドルだった俺が、配達員になった。」最終回で「MUSIC JUMP」も登場(08/07 20:46)
athletia<アスレティア>から表情まで明るい印象へと導く「アイゾーンケアクリーム」登場。(08/07 20:40)
アンモニア分解による水素製造技術に関してKBR社との覚書をEPCパートナーで初めて締結<English Follows>(08/07 20:40)
企業とシニア世代のマッチングを推進 就職を目指すシニア世代のためのイベント第2弾「シニア就職１dayトライ面接会in新宿１.」 を9月6日（水）に開催(08/07 20:40)
核兵器が使用される恐怖「感じる」82％(08/07 19:46)
刈谷市教育委員会教育部スポーツ課主催『刈谷キラキラ教室』(08/07 19:16)
【東栄住宅】断熱・省エネの最適解。ブルーミングガーデンは全棟ZEH水準！(08/07 19:16)
主演ミュージカル「ヘタリア」をはじめさまざまな2.5次元舞台で活躍中！表現者としての新境地！進化を続ける俳優・長江崚行写真集発売！(08/07 18:46)
18年ぶりに復活するSOPHIA伝説のライブシリーズ“獅子に翼”の模様を、10月9日(月・祝)にWOWOWで生中継決定！さらにSOPHIA特集として特番や過去の貴重なライブ映像を数カ月にわたりお届け！(08/07 18:46)
新作リズムゲーム『サンバDEアミーゴ：パーティー・トゥー・ゴー』Apple Arcadeで8月30日配信。シリーズ初となるストーリーモードを収録(08/07 18:46)
【JAF香川】「讃岐おもちゃ美術館」「古民家カフェ旧南原邸」がＪＡＦ会員優待施設になりました！(08/07 18:46)
【JAF四国】ドライバーズセミナー シニアコース開催情報(08/07 18:46)
初開幕の「#推し活AWARD2023」ポップアップストア（8月4日～8月18日）渋谷109にフェリシモのオタ活部がプロデュースする推し色を楽しむブランド「OSYAIRO［おしゃいろ］」のグッズが出品(08/07 18:46)
暑さも吹き飛ぶ美しさ!!賀喜遥香と過ごす“夏”到来。乃木坂46・賀喜遥香が約二年半ぶりにB.L.T.の表紙・巻頭に登場!!(08/07 18:46)
【トリリンガル・ソロアーティスト】 NOA 初の写真集 『Youth』9/22発売決定！ 本日8/7から予約開始(08/07 18:46)
【W大阪】お盆はレストランで海外旅行気分を！ファミリーにもおすすめ！サマーブランチブッフェ「ボン・ヴォヤージュ！」開催(08/07 18:46)
夏の特別企画 沢木耕太郎 5夜連続で『深夜特急』秘話語る(08/07 18:46)
ヴァイオリニスト・Ayasaのオフィシャルサイトおよびオフィシャルファンクラブ「あやたみんち」をオープン！(08/07 18:46)
【あまりにリアル】「近い将来、日本でも確実に起こることだろう」サイバー戦争の脅威を描いた必見ドラマ『ＧＣＨＱ：英国サイバー諜報局』に手嶋龍一、池澤あやか、志駕晃ら各界の著名人からの絶賛コメント到着！(08/07 18:46)
さとふる、7月～8月に発生した台風・豪雨により被災した石川県かほく市、沖縄県北谷町、久米島町の災害支援寄付受け付けを開始(08/07 18:46)
【横浜ロイヤルパークホテル】開業30周年記念「スカイブッフェ 復刻メニューで辿る30年」を開催！(08/07 18:46)
『アイドルマスター ミリオンライブ！』新グッズが10thLIVE TOUR Act-3に向けて二次元コスパから登場！7月30日(日)～8月20日(日)〈アソビストア〉で予約受付！【株式会社コスパ】(08/07 18:46)
『テレビ朝日・六本木ヒルズ SUMMER STATION』バスケ☆FIVEブースにキングスが参加(08/07 18:46)
今年7月リリースの新注目SNS「Threads」認知度が1カ月で約２割まで拡大！(08/07 18:46)
【香川ファイブアローズ】“つなげる、つながるプロジェクト”「つながる大使」決定のお知らせ(08/07 18:46)