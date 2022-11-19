［株式会社Shippio］

Ryan O'Connor, former CTO of Mercari group company joined Shippio as CTO



国際物流プラットフォーム「Shippio（シッピオ）」を提供する、株式会社Shippio（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役CEO：佐藤 孝徳、以下Shippio）は、CTO(Chief Technology Officer)に、メルカリのグループ会社であるメルロジの元CTO、Ryan O'Connor（ライアン・オコナー）が就任したことをお知らせします。「Shippio」のプロダクト開発推進に注力するとともに、グローバル進出を目指した開発組織体制の強化を推進してまいります。





Shippio, the international logistics platform, is pleased to announce that Ryan O'Connor has joined as the CTO (Chief Technology Officer). Ryan is the former CTO of Merlogi, a group company of Mercari. Our new CTO will focus on product development of "Shippio", as well as acceleration of organization development for global expansion.





■就任の背景 / Background of the appointment

Shippioは「理想の物流体験を社会に実装する」をミッションに、日本初のデジタルフォワーダー（※1）として国際物流領域のDX（Digital Transformation）を推進してきました。



ウクライナ情勢等による資源高などの影響で、国際物流をめぐる情勢が複雑さを増す中、本船動静の自動更新や見積もり・発注など、国際物流領域のデジタル化および業務効率化ニーズは一層高まっています。こうした社会的ニーズに応え、より多くの顧客に利便性の高い国際物流サービスを提供すべく、当社は2022年9月に総額16.5億円の資金調達を完了しました。



国際物流プラットフォームという性質上、すでに多くの顧客が「Shippio」を多数の海外拠点とのやり取りに活用しており、将来的には組織体制および、機能・サービス面でのグローバル対応を目指してまいります。



この度CTOに就任したRyan O'Connorは、テクノロジーを活用した国際物流領域の課題解決に対し、熱い情熱とそれを実現する能力を持っています。O'Connorの就任により、当社の開発組織はより多様性を獲得し、現在42か国以上（※2）と日々やり取りを行っている「Shippio」でのデジタルフォワーディング業務の機能・プロダクト開発の進化が加速することを期待します。



※1 「デジタルフォワーダー」は株式会社Shippioの登録商標です

※2 「Shippio」6周年記念インフォグラフィックス（2022）

https://www.shippio.io/news/6th_anniversary_infographics/



Shippio, Inc. has been promoting DX (Digital Transformation) as Japan's first digital forwarder (*1) in the field of international logistics along with its mission of "implementing the ideal logistics experience in society.



As international logistics become extremely complicated due to increase in resource prices caused by the situation in Ukraine and other factors, the demand for digitalization and operational efficiencies in the industry has grown year by year. Many shippers request the digitalization and automation of vessel tracking, quotations, and orders. To respond to such market needs and to provide highly digitalized international logistics services to many customers, we have completed a Series B funding of 1.65 billion yen in September 2022.



Due to the property of international logistics platforms, many of the customers already use "Shippio" to communicate among overseas offices, and in the future, Shippio aims to expand organizational structure, functions, and services to global standards.



Ryan O'Connor himself holds a great passion for solving international logistics issues through technology. He also has the ability to achieve them with his unique and valuable experience in various tech companies. As the CTO of Shippio, he will lead the development organization to become more diverse. We believe Ryan will contribute to accelerate our product development and innovation of the digital forwarding platform “Shippio”, currently being used among 42 countries.(*2).



*1 "Digital forwarder" is a registered trademark of Shippio Co.

*2 "Shippio" 6th anniversary infographics (2022)

https://www.shippio.io/news/6th_anniversary_infographics/



■Ryan O'Connor メッセージ / The message of Ryan O'Connor

Shippio is the best logistics startup company in Japan. With their experienced team and deep industry understanding I expect Shippio to make rapid technology advancements. As the global logistics chain is in need of industrial transformation (IX). Not just automation, but innovative technology changes that will change the industry fundamentally from its core. I selected Shippio as it is on course to become a global powerhouse.



Shippioは日本で最高のロジスティクススタートアップです。経験豊富なチームと業界への深い理解を活かし、Shippioが今後スピーディに技術的な進歩を実現することを期待しています。国際物流網は、産業変革（Industrial Transformation）を真に必要としています。単なる自動化ではなく、業界を根幹から変えるような技術革新が必要なのです。Shippioはその課題解決に向けて正しい道を歩んでおり、世界的な大企業を目指せると思い、この度参画しました。



■Ryan O'Connor プロフィール / The profile of Ryan O'Connor

After gaining valuable experience in video compression at DivX in 2001 and other tech startups, Ryan joined @Walmartlabs in 2011 focusing on search improvement. He later focused on the global marketplace in Rakuten in 2012 launching new services worldwide, and leading cloud development. In 2019, as head of engineering for Mercari's Logistics and Customer Journey Camps, focused on logistics in Japan. Becoming CTO of Merlogi in 2021. Appointed as CTO of Shippio in November 2022.



2001年よりDivX社にてビデオ圧縮技術について経験を重ねた後、米国西海岸にある複数のテックスタートアップを経て、2011年にウォルマートラボに入社。その後、2012年に楽天のグローバルマーケットプレイス領域を担当し、新サービスのグローバルローンチを開発面でリード。2019年、メルカリのLogistics and Customer Journey Campsのエンジニアリング責任者として、日本での物流ビジネスに注力。2021年メルロジのCTOに就任。2022年11月ShippioのCTOに就任。



■代表取締役CEO 佐藤 孝徳 メッセージ / The message of Takanori Sato, CEO of Shippio

Shippioが取り組んでいる国際物流DXは、国と国のモノの流れのDXであり、そのミッション達成のためにグローバルな挑戦を避けて通れない領域です。当社では創業以来、まずはエンジニア組織をグローバルな人材で構成してきました。今はシリーズBの資金調達を完了し、さらなるエンジニアチームの体制強化を目指すフェーズです。物流領域でのエンジニアリングに豊富な経験を持つRyan O’Connor氏のCTO就任は、当社のミッション達成に向けて大きなマイルストーンになると考えています。新しく乗船をしてもらったRyanと共に、この複雑で重い産業のアップデートをグローバルに推進してまいります。



The international logistics DX is the DX of material flow itself between countries. Thus, we have no choice but to avoid global challenges in order to achieve our mission. Since the establishment of Shippio, we have created our engineering organization by global members. By completing the Series B funding, we are now ready to strengthen our engineering team. The appointment of Ryan O'Connor as our CTO, who has extensive engineering experience in the field of logistics, will be a major milestone to achieve our mission. With Ryan newly on board, we will globally accelerate the innovation of this complex and massive industry.



■株式会社Shippioについて / About Shippio, Inc.

Shippioは「理想の物流体験を社会に実装する」をミッションに掲げ、国際物流のDXを推進する、日本初のデジタルフォワーダーです。貿易システムの提供と、国際物流フォワーディング業務の提供を通じて、国際物流プラットフォームを構築し、国際物流領域のDXを推進いたします。



Shippio is Japan’s first digital forwarder to promote DX of international logistics with the mission of "implementing the ideal logistics experience in society. Through trading systems and international logistics forwarding services, we provide international logistics platform and enhance DX in the international logistics industry.



https://www.shippio.io/



【会社概要】

会社名：株式会社Shippio （英語名: Shippio, Inc.）

所在地：東京都港区芝浦1-1-1 浜松町ビルディング15階

代表者：代表取締役 佐藤 孝徳

設立：2016年6月

事業内容：デジタルフォワーディングサービスの企画・開発・運営

URL：https://www.shippio.io/corp/

お問い合わせ：pr@shippio.io

取得ライセンス等：

第一種 貨物利用運送事業者（関自貨第1714号）、第二種 貨物利用運送事業者（国総国物第107号）、一般社団法人 国際フレイトフォワーダーズ協会（JIFFA）正会員、国際複合一貫輸送約款(2013)、WAYBILL約款（2013）、（国総国物第107号の2）



