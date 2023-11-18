［学校法人アジア学院］

11/18 (土)、11/19 (日)校長荒川朋子が受けたインタビューがラジオでオンエアされ、11/19(日)にはとちぎTVの番組『映像のとちぎ ＃３４』でアジア学院が取り上げられます。



9月は50周年創立記念式典、10月は国内外クラウドファンディング、11月、アジア学院はこのひと月、多くの方々とのコラボレーションとつながりなおしをしています。

西日本研修旅行、西日本キャラバン、タイ・アメリカECHO国際農業会議や卒業生コラボ、同志社大学居住研アジア学院部・地元カフェとのコラボや、アガペーワールド恵子ホームズさんと学生のセッションなど。50周年を記念してアジア学院は様々なコラボ企画を展開中です。

「土からの平和」を伝えるアジア学院とつながってください。参加して、共に食べ共に生きる中で世界平和を希求する、アジア学院の取り組みを共に作り上げてください。







本日11/18 (土) 23:00-23:30、明日11/19 (日) 19:00-19:30と校長荒川朋子が受けたインタビューがラジオでオンエアされます。多様な文化的な背景から来るコミュニティメンバーをアジア学院に受け入れる中で生まれる様々なエピソードについて語ります。



FM COCOLO (大阪): 11/18 (土) 23:00-23:30

FM ヨコハマ: 11/19 (日) 19:00-19:30



2023/11/19/日 19:00-19:30 | SUNSTAR WEEKEND JOURNEY | ＦＭヨコハマ | radiko

https://radiko.jp/#!/ts/YFM/20231119190000



11/19(日)にはとちぎTVの番組『映像のとちぎ ＃３４』に、農業にまつわる歴史の一部としてアジア学院が取り上げられます。那須塩原の地から、飢餓や貧困・紛争に苦しむ農村コミュニティで活躍するリーダーを送り出してきた50年のアジア学院の営みをお覚えください。



栃木県誕生１５０年記念『映像のとちぎ ＃３４』11/19 (Sun) 9:00-9:15 AM

https://eizo-no-tochigi.com/



今年は、50周年で多くメディアに取り上げられ、またコロナが落ち着いたことを機に色々な方と懐かしい・新しい出会いが生まれています。



9月は50周年創立記念で62ヵ国1,399名を数える卒業生たちと、また国内外の多くのサポーターの中から400名を超える方々にオンキャンパス・オンラインでご参加いただきました。年度当初から、5-10年ごと3カ月をかけておこなった全50年のオンライン同窓会でも、国内外の多くの懐かしい顔が集まりました。



アジア学院50周年記念サイト - アジア学院 (ari.ac.jp)

https://ari.ac.jp/50th-anniv?ari=press



10月は国内外クラウドファンディングを多くの方に一緒に作り上げていただきました。

アジア学院農村指導者キャンパス環境プロジェクト目標金額300万円を達成しました。 農村リーダーによりよい環境で学んでほしい。教育環境の整備にご支援を（アジア学院 2023/11/01 投稿） - クラウドファンディング READYFOR

https://readyfor.jp/projects/ari/announcements/293713



Support Rural Leaders in Training Connections - GlobalGiving

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/support-rural-leaders-in-training-connnections/



11月、アジア学院はこのひと月、多くの方々とのコラボレーションとつながりなおしをしています。

コロナが明けて昨年度から再開した西日本研修旅行では、学生たちが日本が直面してきた社会課題を学び、各地を訪問しています。



西日本スタディツアー 2023（前編） - アジア学院 (ari.ac.jp)

https://ari.ac.jp/2023/11/17/western-japan-study-tour-2023-part-1/?ari=press



職員・研究科生が関西学院・同志社など関西のサポーターを訪問する西日本キャラバンも行いました。

11月初旬に同志社大学で行われたクローバー祭では、同志社大学居住研究会アジア学院部の皆さんが模擬店を出してアジア学院をサポートする活動をしてくださいました。(こだわり醤油のみたらし団子を召し上がった方作ってくれた皆さん、「共に食べる」アジア学院に参加してくださってありがとうございます！)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzIriITL3HP/



タイで開催されたECHOアジア農業・地域開発会議2023に参加し、AFARI (American Friends OF Asian Rural Institute) が主催する卒業生地域会議の一環として、アジア学院の職員が卒業生9名と会合を持ちました。



タイにて、アジア農業・地域開発会議に参加しました！ - アジア学院 (ari.ac.jp)

https://ari.ac.jp/2023/11/14/ari-afari-echo-thailand/?ari=press



アメリカでも、フロリダ州フォートマイヤーズで開催されたECHO国際農業会議への参加やまたアメリカ国内各地への訪問を通じて、職員が懐かしい・新しい出会いを持ちました。

フロリダでECHO国際農業会議に出席しました - アジア学院 (ari.ac.jp)

https://ari.ac.jp/2023/11/16/ari-echo-florida-2023/?ari=press



これらはみな、農村リーダーを育成し自立したコミュニティを通して世界を変えていく、アジア学院の「土からの平和」から世界平和を希求する取り組みにつながります。



たとえば西日本研修で学生たちは、現在東京・静岡・関西・広島で日本の様々な社会課題を学びながら南は熊本県水俣市まで2週間のバス旅行中です。戦後日本が経験してきた社会課題と、各地でそれに向き合う方々との出会いの旅です。



かつてあったこととして日本の歴史を学ぶのではなく、学生たちが水俣で学ぶ公害や、関西で学ぶホームレス、差別についての問題は、彼らの国・彼らのコミュニティが今まさに直面している社会課題です。



今起きている問題と向き合うために、また次の世代を担う農村リーダーとして彼ら自身がこれから出会う経済的な発展に伴う社会課題を向き合う旅です。そ



の営みの中で来週、11/24(金)には恵子ホームズさんが来校され学生と共にセッションを持ちます。恵子さんは日本軍捕虜となった英国兵への謝罪と和解の活動をされており、昨年もアジア学院を訪れてくださって日本植民地となった東南アジアをはじめとする国々の学生たちと和解のセッションを持ちました。



Agape World - 恵子・ホームズOBE (agapeworldreconciliation.org)



50周年を記念してアジア学院は様々なコラボ企画を展開中です。

【アジア学院】50周年創立記念日まであと20日。コラボ企画@CAFE KLASSE ESPRESSO~ふれてみて、食べてみる~『お米の物語』体験型ワークショップ開催！ - アジア学院 (ari.ac.jp)

https://ari.ac.jp/2023/08/29/collaboration-workshop-klasse-espresso/?ari=press



「土からの平和」を伝えるアジア学院とつながってください。参加して、共に食べ共に生きる中で世界平和を希求する、アジア学院の取り組みを共に作り上げてください。





https://ari.ac.jp?ari=press



ARI's 50th Anniversary Collaboration. Kansai, Minamata, USA, Thailand... Japan and abroad. ARI will be featured in Japanese Radio and TV programs this weekend.



Today 11/18 (Sat) 23:00-23:30and tomorrow 11/19 (Sun) 19:00-19:30 in Japan, an interview with our director, Tomoko Arakawa, will be aired on the radio. She will talk about various episodes that occur as ARI welcomes community members from diverse cultural backgrounds.

FM COCOLO (Osaka): 11/18 (Sat) 23:00-23:30

FM Yokohama: 11/19 (Sun) 19:00-19:30

https://radiko.jp/#!/ts/YFM/20231119190000



On 11/19 (Sun), ARI will be featured in the program "Eizo no Tochigi #34" on Tochigi TV as part of the history related to agriculture.

Please remember the activity of ARI that has been sending out leaders from Nasushiobara who are active in rural communities suffering from hunger, poverty, and conflict for 50 years.

Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Tochigi Prefecture "Eizo no Tochigi #34" 11/19 (Sun) 9:00-9:15 AM

https://eizo-no-tochigi.com/



This year, we have been covered by many media outlets for our 50th anniversary, and we have also had the opportunity to meet many people, both old and new, as Corona has settled down.



In September, we celebrated our 50th anniversary with 1,399 alumni from 62 countries and over 400 of our many supporters, both on-campus and online, from around the world.

Since the beginning of the year, the 50th reunion has been held every 5-10 years over a 3-month period, bringing together many old faces from Japan and abroad.

https://ari.ac.jp/en/50th-anniv?ari=press



In October, many people worked together to create a domestic and international crowdfunding campaign.

https://readyfor.jp/projects/ari/announcements/293713

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/support-rural-leaders-in-training-connnections/



November, ARI has been collaborating and reconnecting with many people over the past month.

The Western Japan Study Tour, which resumed last school year after Corona, has been a great opportunity for participants to learn about the social issues Japan has been facing and to visit different parts of the country.

https://ari.ac.jp/en/2023/11/17/western-japan-study-tour-2023-part-1/?ari=press



We also conducted a Western Japan Caravan in which staff and training assistant visited Kwansei Gakuin, Doshisha and other supporters in the Kansai region.

At the Clover Festival held at Doshisha University in early November, members of DUARI: the ARI club of the Doshisha University supported the ARI by holding a booth. (Thank you to everyone who enjoyed and made the Mitarashi dumplings with special soy sauce, and thank you for participating in the "Eat Together" ARI!)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzIriITL3HP/



In Thailand, ARI staff met with nine ARI Graduates as part of a regional meeting of graduate meeting organized by AFARI (American Friends OF Asian Rural Institute) at the ECHO Asian Agriculture and Regional Development Conference 2023.

https://ari.ac.jp/en/2023/11/14/ari-afari-echo-thailand/?ari=press



In the U.S., ARI staff members met new and old friends by participating in the ECHO International Agricultural Conference held in Fort Myers, Florida, and visiting various places in the U.S.

https://ari.ac.jp/2023/11/16/ari-echo-florida-2023/?ari=press



These are all connected to ARI's efforts to seek world peace from "Peace from the Soil," which seeks to change the world through the development of rural leaders and self-reliant communities.



For example, ARI participants in the West Japan Training Program are currently on a two-week bus trip to Minamata City in Kumamoto Prefecture in the south while learning about various social issues in Japan in Tokyo, Shizuoka, Kansai, and Hiroshima.

This is a journey of encountering the social issues that Japan has experienced since the end of World War II and the people who are facing them in various parts of the country.Rather than learning about Japan's history as it used to be, the issues of pollution in Minamata and homelessness and discrimination in Kansai are social issues that their countries and communities are facing right now.

This is a journey to confront the problems that are happening now, and to face the social issues that they themselves will encounter in the future as rural leaders of the next generation, as well as the social issues that accompany economic development.



As part of this years' training program, Ms. Keiko Holmes will visit ARI next week on Friday, November 24, and hold a session with the participants.

Last year, she visited ARI and held a session on reconciliation with participants from Southeast Asia and other countries that were colonized by Japan.

Agape World - Keiko Holmes OBE (agapeworldreconciliation.org)



In celebration of its 50th anniversary, ARI is developing various collaborative projects.

https://ari.ac.jp/2023/08/29/collaboration-workshop-klasse-espresso/?ari=press



Connect with ARI as we share "Peace from the Soil". Join us to build ARI's commitment to world peace through eating and living together.



