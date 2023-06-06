［aTOKYO］

韓国のアートギャラリーSEOJUNG ARTが、有楽町のM5 Galleryで展覧会「Instead of a result, a process」を開催します。世代を超えた4人の韓国人アーティストをフィーチャーし、それぞれのアーティストが探求する主題と、それが絵画や彫刻の表現にどのように影響を与え、素材を選び、作品として昇華させているのかを、その過程にフォーカスする展覧会です。







【展覧会概要】

展覧会名: Instead of a result, a process

アーティスト：イ・チュンファン、ホン・スン、ホン・ソンジュン、ピ・ジョンウォン

キュレーター：ヴァレンティナ・ブッツィ

期間：2023年6月14日（水）ー20日（火）

会場：M5 Gallery（東京）

企画：ソジョンアート

12:00 - 19:00（日曜・月曜・祝日 休廊）

会場: M5 GALLERY

東京都千代田区有楽町1-12-1 新有楽町ビル1F



SEOJUNG ARTとM5 Galleryは、2023年6月14日よりM5 Galleryにてグループ展「Instead of a result, a process」を開催します。イ・チュンファン、ホン・スン、ホン・ソンジュン、ピ・ジョンウォンという世代を超えた4人の韓国人アーティストをフィーチャーした本展は、アーティストが探求する主題と、それが絵画や彫刻の表現にどのように影響を与え、決定し、変化させるかという根源的関係を掘り下げていきます。

歴史的に見ると韓国美術において、ジェスチャーとメソッドの役割は、芸術的実践において重要な位置を占めています。それらは、筆がキャンバスに触れたり、手が彫刻を成形したり組み立てたりするその瞬間に融合し、制作そのものが幅広い意味で作品の主題のインデックスとなるのです。この過程は、4人のアーティストを理解するための注目点であり、彼らは独自のスタイルで、それらジェスチャーとメソッドが表現するセマンティック・フィールド（意味領域）との対話を何度も繰り返しているのです。

本展は、ジャック・ラカンの精神分析をもとに、アート作品が「現実界」「象徴界」「想像界」の領域を同時に伝達する能力をもつことを考察し、身振り手振りを通して、アーティストの複雑な世界観が、抽象化、変容、昇華、蓄積、統合といった様々な過程を経て顕在化していく様が描き出されることを目的としています。





About SEOJUNG ART



ソジョンアート (Seojung Art) は、ソウルと釜山に拠点を置く韓国のアートギャラリーで、国内外の新進芸術家と確立された芸術家の両方に焦点を当てている。ソジョンアートは、新しい文化の可能性を模索し、美的価値を豊かにし、アートと大衆のコミュニケーションを拡大する現代アートの発展に努めている。また、韓国の有望な芸術家を発掘・育成し、国際的なステージに進出するチャンネルとして、発展的な国際芸術文化ネットワークの形成を目指している。ソジョンアートは、韓国内外の現代美術展のほか、美術理論講義、セミナー、コレクター向けのワークショップなど、多様な教育プログラムを実施し、幅広く深いコミュニケーションを可能にしている。ソジュンアートはこれまでと同様、国際文化交流を通じて質の高い現代美術を紹介し、韓国のアートマーケットの成長に一役買っている。





About ARTISTS



イ・チュンファン（1956年生まれ）は、もともと伝統的な水墨画から絵画の制作を始め、その後、数十年にわたって完全な抽象化とカラーフィールドペインティングへの移行に取り組んできました。このようなスタイルの変化は、自然という要素への継続的な関心と探求の結果であり、自然の法則によって存在するすべてを包含する根本的な真実を探し求めています。





ホン・スン（1959年生まれ）は、風景の知覚の方法論を再解釈し、現実の領域と視覚的記憶の変容を再構成しようとしています。 知覚を断片化して再構築することで、現実の領域を超え、象徴的な意味合いをもつ新たな特性を発見します。





ホン・ソンジュン（1987年生まれ）は、絵画とその知覚の研究に深い関心をもっています。撮影された写真から出発し、色ごとに分解され、1つづつ並べられる、この絵画的実践は、単に制作のスタイルというだけでなく、抽象化を通して自己の内面を探求することにもなるのです。





ピ・ジョンウォン (1993年生まれ) はまず韓国の墨（Muk:ムク）やジェッソを純粋な抽象表現としてネガティブスペースに使用しました。その後、厚くて強いマチエールを何層も塗り重ねることで、亀裂や集積がネガティブスペースの制御された無意識を壊すプロセスを精緻に表現することを可能にしました。今回発表される「Black Path」シリーズの大きな絵画作品は、自己と他者の自己との間に語りかけ、私たちの視線を映し出し、metexicalな属性とauraticな次元を明らかにするというアートの強力な特性に観る者を誘います。





About curator

ヴァレンティナ・ブッツィ（1995年生まれ）は、イタリアのミラノと韓国のソウルを拠点に活動するイタリアのインディペンデント・キュレーター、著述家、研究者で、現在は社会文化研究で博士号を取得しようとしている。ヨーロッパ、イギリス、イタリア、スイスを行き来しながらキュレーターとして活動を始めたヴァレンティナは、現在、ヨーロッパとアジアの架け橋となることを目指し、アートギャラリーや関連機関、ブランドとのコラボレーションなど、様々なプロジェクトに取り組んでいる。

2023年、ヴァレンティナは第14回光州ビエンナーレのイタリア館の芸術監督に任命され、現在は人工知能を基にしたデジタルアートを文化遺産の支援と活性化のツールとして利用するイタリアのスタートアップReasoned Artのアジア開発責任者も務めている。研究者として、ヴァレンティナはバルセロナのELISAVA School of Designで芸術理論の客員講師を務めており、ソウルのイタリア文化研究所と積極的に協力している。ヴァレンティナはICOM（国際博物館会議）の学術会員でもある。





【Exhibition Information】

Exhibition title: "Instead of a Result, a Process"

Artists: Lee Chounhwan, Hong Soun, Hong Seongjoon, Phee Jungwon

Curated by Valentina Buzzi

Produced by SEOJUNG ART

Open: 12:00 - 7:00pm

Closed on Sun, Mon, National holidays

Venue: 1F Shin-Yurakucho Bldg.

1-Chome-12-1 Yurakucho Chiyoda City, Tokyo

100-0006, Japan



SEOJUNG ART and M5 Gallery are pleased to present the group exhibition “Instead of a result, a process”, opening at M5 Gallery on the 14th of June 2023. Featuring four cross-generational Korean Artists - Lee Chounhwan, Hong Soun, Hong Seongjoon, and Phee Jungwon - the show delves into the core relationship between the artists’ subject of investigation, and how its presence influences, determines, and transforms the practice of pictorial and sculptural rendering.

Historically, in Korean art, the role of gesture and method has held significant importance in artistic practice, becoming indexical of the wider motifs that inform the making of art itself, blending them in that specific moment in which the brush touches the canvas, or the hands mold or assemble the sculpture. This processual element becomes the focal point of investigation for the understanding of the four artists presented, all developing a specific style profoundly iterative in its conversation with the semantic field it expresses.

Deriving from Jacques Lacan’s psychoanalytic investigation of the artwork and its ability to convey at once the real, the symbolic, and the imaginary realms, this exhibition aims to portray how the gestural process, serving as a door to such fields of inquiry, has enabled the artists to manifest their complex cosmologies into various degrees of abstraction, alteration, sublimation, accumulation, and synthesis.



About SEOJUNG ART

SEOJUNG ART is a South Korean art gallery based in Seoul and Busan, focusing on both emerging and established artists from Korea and abroad. Exploring new possibilities of culture, SEOJUNG ART strives to promote contemporary art that enriches aesthetic values and expands communications between art and the public. Moreover, it aims to form a developing international art and culture network by discovering and nurturing promising Korean artists and serving as a channel for advancing into the international stage.

In addition to exhibitions of Korean and international contemporary art, SEOJUNG ART conducts various educational programs such as art theory lectures, seminars, and workshops for collectors, which provide a wide and in-depth communicative form of art. As in the past, SeojungArt continues to introduce high-quality contemporary art through international cultural exchanges and play a role in facilitating the growth of the Korean art market.



About Valentina Buzzi（curator）

Valentina Buzzi (b. 1995) is an Italian independent curator, writer, and academic based between Milan, Italy, and Seoul, South Korea, where she is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Socio-Cultural Studies. After starting her career as a curator in Europe, between the United Kingdom, Italy, and Switzerland, Valentina is now working on various projects with the aim of creating bridges between Europe and Asia, collaborating with art galleries, institutions, and brands. In 2023, Valentina has been appointed as artistic director of the Italian Pavilion at the 14th Gwangju Biennale, and she is currently also working as Head of Asian Development for the Italian startup Reasoned Art, which uses digital art based on artificial intelligence as a tool to support and activate cultural heritage.

As an academic, Valentina has been a visiting lecturer in art theory at the ELISAVA School of Design in Barcelona and has an active collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in Seoul. Valentina is also an academic member of the International Council of Museums.



【M5 Galleryについて】

エートーキョーは2005年の創業以来、日本最大規模を誇るアートフェア東京の企画・運営に参画してまいりました。2022年秋にオープンした「M5 GALLERY」は、国内外ギャラリーなどの紹介、他業種とアートのコラボレーション、美術関係者による情報発信など、これまで事業としておこなってきた分野をより目に見えるかたちで活動する場として運営しています。



主に、アートフェア東京に参加する海外のギャラリー、あるいは地方のギャラリーの紹介をする展覧会などの企画・構成・運営のほか、セミナーやトークなどを通じて、ギャラリー、アーティスト、コレクター、キュレーターなど美術関係者との交流する場を提供し、日本のアートマーケットの活性化に貢献してまいります。



Launched in October 2022, M5 Gallery is a hub for international galleries in the historic heart of Hibiya, Tokyo. Kensuke Watanabe's architectural studio designed the space as an ideal creative haven. M5 aims to host short-term exhibitions organized by the world's leading galleries. One primary idea is to present a flexible environment that lives and breathes collaboration. The galleries wish to present their vision to a broad Japanese audience all year round.



Each selected gallery will benefit from a fully equipped gallery space, and a range of digital and social media services designed to enhance the visibility of their vision at M5 Gallery. Additionally, the event space can host visionary artist talks, film screenings, and vernissages. M5's main objective is to encourage partnership across a community of participating galleries. By coordinating calendar dates for each exhibition, participants can collaborate, and visitors can freely explore connections across all our diverse collections.



企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2023/06/06-11:46）