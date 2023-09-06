［Slash Fintech］

Slash Vaults (テストネット)をご利用いただいたユーザー様を対象にSlash OATをプレゼントするキャンペーンを開催中!!



暗号資産決済「Slash Payment」を開発提供するSlash Fintech Limited（本社：British Virgin Island、代表取締役 佐藤伸介）は、NFTを活用した相互運用性プロトコル「Slash Vaults」の外部入金サービス「Airdrop App」β版の提供を開始したことをお知らせいたします。









・Slash Vaults/Airdrop App (Test net)

URL：https://testnet-airdrop.vaults.fi/





■ 「Slash Vaults」外部入金ソリューション「Airdrop App」について





「Slash Vaults」の新機能である「Airdrop App」β版は、各NFTに対する外部からの入金ソリューションとして、Slash Vaultsの相互運用的なエコシステムに拡張性をもたせることを目的としています。





ユーザーは、Airdrop Appを利用することで、各NFTに対して外部からトークンを入金/複数入金することができ、各NFT保有者はSlash Vaultsを通じて、Airdrop Appによって入金されたトークンを引き出すことができます。





Slash Vaultsは、ユーザーがNFTをアクセスキーとしてSlash Vaultsコントラクトからトークンの入金/引出を行うことができ、その機能を拡張する形でAirdrop Appによる各NFTへの外部からの入金/複数入金が実現されることで、さまざまなビジネス領域でのSlash Vaultsの利活用が見込まれています。





例えば、NFT プロジェクトの運営がFTをNFTホルダーにAirdrop したい場合、Airdrop Appを利用して直接FTをNFTに送ることによって、Snapshotを取らずに済むようになります。





また、あるサービスから収益を出金する際に法定通貨ではなく暗号資産を選択したい場合において、運営会社は事業者に対してNFT/SBTを付与します。





運営会社は、そのNFT/SBTに対してAirdrop Appを通じて収益分のトークンを外部入金し、事業者はSlash Vaultsを通じて引出（出金）を行うことができます。





このようにNFT/SBTをアクセスキーとした新しい価値移動のあり方をSlash Vaults/Airdrop Appは実現できることから下記のようなビジネス展開を当社としてはご提案いたします。





・プリペイドカードNFT/SBT：Airdrop Appによるトークンの外部入金完了済みNFT/SBT企画

・NFTプロジェクトの新規マーケティング施策：NFT配布後のトークンによるインセンティブ設計

・独自トークンを活用した話題性の創出：NFTをアクセスキーとした自由度の高いプロモーションの実施





■ 「Airdrop App」利用方法について





１.Airdrop App上で「Single Deposit」もしくは「Multiple Deposit」を選択。









Single Deposit：1つのNFTに対しての外部からの入金

Multiple Deposit：複数のNFTに対しての外部からの入金





２.入金に使用するサービスとして「Slash Payment」もしくは「WalletConnect」を選択。







「Slash Payment」を選択した場合、入金時に手数料を支払う必要はありません。



３.各NFTを選択し、入金を行う。























送金先の各NFTに対して、入金金額を設定し、CSVをアップロードするだけで入金が可能です。

一度に複数のNFTにも入金が可能です。









■ Slash Vaults (テストネット) OATキャンペーンについて







Slash Vaults(テストネット)をご利用いただいたユーザー様を対象にSlash OATをプレゼントするキャンペーンを開催中です。



Slash Vaults(テストネット)で、NFTへの入金・タイムロックを体験すると、2024 Q1に海外の暗号資産取引所に上場予定のSVLトークンをエアドロップできるGalxe OATをClaimできます。



また、SVLトークンをSlash Vaultsにタイムロックすることによって、veSVLが付与されます。



veSVLを保有することでSlashの事業収益の一部を還元するSVLトークンエコシステムの構築を計画しています。



Slash Paymentと共にSlashエコシステムの一翼となるSlash Vaultsを、ぜひこの機会にご体験ください。



・OAT Claim条件



1 Vaults App内でWalletから直接、NFT へデポジットを行う

2 Vaults App内でSlashを使用してのNFTのデポジットを行う

3 Vaults App内でタイムロックを行う (デポジット方法及びタイムロックの期間は問わない）



※上記３つの条件の達成が必要となります。



MINT期間 条件達成日から3営業日までにGalxeでOATのMINTが可能になります



Galxe OATのMINTページ：https://galxe.com/slash/campaign/GCRFiUHbk7



URL：https://medium.com/slash-project-publishing/slash-vaults-app-testnet-oat-%E3%82%AD%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%9A%E3%83%BC%E3%83%B3-27c4d86a192b



■ 「Slash Vaults」ロードマップ





・2023 Q3



Vaults App/Airdrop App β版/テストネット

Vaults App/Airdrop App メインネット

Vaults App/Airdrop App on Polygon

Slash Vaults Pay β版/テストネット



・2023 Q4



Slash Vaults Pay メインネット



■Slash Vaults PV







・英語版：https://youtu.be/WI-mLfFdu-o

・日本語版：https://youtu.be/0QEkDMrWu3g



■Slash Fintech Limited 会社概要



Slash Fintech Limitedは、暗号資産決済「Slash Payment」の提供を2022年8月より開始しました。導入店舗は暗号資産ウォレットでログイン後、売上受取の設定を4種類のステーブルコインから選択し、コントラクトの発行を行うだけでAPI/QRコードの利用が可能です。





現在は、Ethereum、BNBChain、Polygon、Avalanche、Astarの5種類のブロックチェーンに対応しており、オンラインサービスとのOATマーケティング連携などを通じて、より実用的なブロックチェーンビジネスの展開をサポートしています。





2023年1月には、Astar Network/日本マイクロソフト/博報堂キースリー/AKINDOとの協業を通じて、「Astar × Slash Bounty Bootcamp Hackathon」を開催し、2023年7月25、26日に開催した「WebX」におけるゴールドスポンサーとしてのブース出展など、今後も国内外における積極的な事業展開を予定しております。











Slash Fintech releases the beta version of Slash Vaults "Airdrop App”





We are excited to announce the beta version release of the new “Airdrop App” feature of Slash Vaults, which is an external fungible token deposit function!



・Slash Vaults/Airdrop App (Testnet)

URL:https://testnet-airdrop.vaults.fi/





■ About the Slash Vaults external deposit solution "Airdrop App"



The beta version of the new “Airdrop App” feature of Slash Vaults, aims to enhance the interoperability of the Slash Vaults ecosystem by providing an external fungible token (FT) deposit solution to all NFTs.





This function allows users to make deposits of fungible tokens to an NFT (or multiple NFTs through the “Multiple deposit” option), even if they don’t own the NFT themselves.





The NFT holders that receive these FTs can withdraw the tokens via the Airdrop App through Slash Vaults.





Slash Vaults allows users to deposit/withdraw tokens from the Slash Vaults contract using NFTs as access keys.





This utility is expected to increase the use case of Slash Vaults in various businesses.





For example, NFT projects can now airdrop tokens directly to the NFTs themselves instead of taking snapshots.





Another example, if a user wants to choose cryptocurrency when withdrawing earnings from the service, the operating company will first give NFT/SBT to the user.





The operating company can externally deposit the tokens earned through the Airdrop App to the NFT/SBT, and users can withdraw through Slash Vaults.





In this way, Slash Vaults/Airdrop App can realize new value transfer using NFT/SBT as an access key, so we propose the following business development.





・ Prepaid card NFT/SBT: NFT/SBT with tokens externally deposited by Airdrop App

・ New marketing strategies for NFT projects: new incentives can be designed with tokens being airdropped to NFTs after the NFTs have been distributed.

・Creating buzz through the use of your own issued tokens: Implementing highly flexible promotions using NFTs as access keys.





■ How to use "Airdrop App"





１. Select “Single Deposit” or “Multiple Deposit” on the Airdrop App.









Single Deposit: External deposit for one NFT

Multiple Deposit: External deposit for multiple NFTs



２. Select “Slash Payment” or “WalletConnect” as the service to use for deposit.







If you select "Slash Payment", you don't need to pay any fees when you deposit.



３. Select each NFT and deposit.

























You can deposit funds to each NFT recipient by simply setting the deposit amount.

You can also deposit to multiple NFTs at once. ※Upload CSV











■ About Slash Vaults (testnet) OAT campaign







We are holding a campaign to give Slash OAT to all users who used Slash Vaults / Airdrop App (testnet).



When you execute a deposit or TimeLock on the Slash Vaults App Testnet, you will be eligible to claim Galxe OATs. These OATs are subject to receive an airdrop of our own ＄SVL token to be listed 2024 Q1.



By TimeLocking ＄SVL, our token which the Slash ecosystem revolves around, in Vaults, you can receive veSVL (vote-escrow SVL) tokens. These veSVL tokens are non-transferable governance tokens that decay over time (with a maximum of 100% voting power per token locked over a period of up to 4 years). Holding veSVL tokens is expected to provide a share of Slash’s business revenue in the future.



We invite you to try out our product, which is an integral part of the Slash ecosystem, alongside Slash Payment, and reap the benefits for doing so!



OAT Claim Conditions (all 3 conditions below must be met):



1 Within the Vaults App, Deposit directly from your wallet onto an NFT

2 Within the Vaults App, Deposit onto an NFT using the “Deposit with Slash” option

3 Execute a TimeLock (any deposit method or TimeLock period is eligible）



※Mint Period:You will be able to mint OATs on Galxe within 3 business days of the date that you met all requirements.



Galxe OAT MINT page:https://galxe.com/slash/campaign/GCRFiUHbk7



URL:https://medium.com/slash-project-publishing/slash-vaults-app-testnet-oat-campaign-5f36cd483dce



We hope that you will take this opportunity to experience Slash Vaults!!!



■ Slash Vaults Road Map







・2023 Q3



Vaults App Beta（Testnet) Release

Airdrop App Beta（Testnet) Release

Vaults App（Mainnet) Release

Airdrop App（Mainnet) Release

Vaults App/Airdrop App on Polygon

Slash Vaults Pay（Testnet) Release



・2023 Q4



Slash Vaults Pay（Mainnet) Release

Investment （Tesnet) Release

Investment（Mainnet) Release



■Slash Vaults PV







・English ver https://youtu.be/WI-mLfFdu-o

・Japanese ver https://youtu.be/0QEkDMrWu3g



企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2023/09/06-20:46）