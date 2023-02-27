［ONE株式会社］

「ONDO」をきっかけにWeb3をマスアダプションさせるための「音頭」となることを目指して開催。



ONE株式会社（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：畠中理弥、以下：ONE）は、クリプトとカルチャーに関心を持つアーティスト、ビルダー、思想家を含む4,000人以上のメンバーで構成されているソーシャルDAOであるFriends With Benefits（以下、FWB）と共同で、2023年3月18日に「ONDO」第1回目のイベントを開催します。









“ONDO”（オンド）について:







これまでFWBはNYC・LA・SF・Londonを中心にイベントを開催していましたが、今回、FWBとONEは東京にてクリプトと日本の伝統文化のコラボレーションイベント「ONDO」を開催します。

私たちはこのイベントが、Web3をマスアダプションさせるための「音頭」となることを願っています。また、今後もONEはFWBの日本での更なる発展を目指し「ONDO」を定期的に開催予定です。







初回イベントである「ONDO #1」では、ゲストに落語家の桂枝之進さんをお迎えします。

築60年の古民家をリノベーションしたDJバーで、落語とクラブカルチャーのコラボイベントを開催します。店内は春にふさわしく桜の花で彩られる予定です。日本の伝統文化に触れながら、最高のハウス・テクノミュージックをお楽しみください。お待ちしております。



◼︎ 日時: 2023年3月18日（土）21時～24時

◼︎ 会場: しぶや 花魁（東京都渋谷区道玄坂2-22-6）

◼︎ 主催: FWB, ONE

◼︎ ゲスト&DJs: 桂枝之進, Yuki Kawamura, Sadamasa Yamanaka, Shunsuke KUDO









チケットについて:







▼チケット予約サイト

https://gatekeep.it/039c5e324a

当イベントへのご来場にはFWBのネイティブトークンである ＄FWB ×5 が必要となります。



▼トークンスワップサイト

https://swap.fwb.help/

FWBトークンをお持ちでない場合は、こちらからスワップが可能です。









日時: 2023年3月18日（土）21時～24時







スケジュール（予定）

◼︎ 9:00pm- Yuki Kawamura

◼︎ 10:00pm- Sadamasa Yamanaka

◼︎ 11:00pm- Edanoshin Katsura

◼︎ 11:30pm- Shunsuke KUDO









会場: しぶや 花魁













2010年6月、渋谷道玄坂にオープン。渋谷では珍しい古民家をリノベーションしたウォームアップ・バー。

1階はカジュアルな立ち飲みスタイル、二階は着席が可能なスペースとなっており、季節のおつまみ、旬のカクテルから日本酒までを御用意しております。

味わい深い木造建築に丁度良く配置されたスピーカーから流れるサウンドの中で、それぞれの素敵な時間をお過ごし頂けたら幸いです。





住所: 東京都渋谷区道玄坂2-22-6

WebSite: https://oiran.asia/

GoogleMap: https://maps.app.goo.gl/UQFNBAPzKYRcUden9





---（以下英文）---









Organizers:













FWB



FWB is a new kind of social network. Home to many subcultures, FWB exists as an ecosystem of symbiotic relationships, a decentralized creative studio, and a never-ending group chat. Most of all, it’s an evolving experiment.



At our core, we are a growing social DAO with more than 4,000 members—including artists, builders, and thinkers from across the crypto and cultural sectors. Collectively, we aim to catalyze the power of web3 as a tool for creating and making things happen.



Since our inception in 2020, FWB has become a model for how a DAO can produce a diverse array of events, collaborations, and products that serve our community's needs while pushing culture forward.



Website: https://www.fwb.help/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fwbcollection/



Not an FWB member? Apply https://www.fwb.help/join.











ONE





ONE is a Japanese startup founded in April 2022. It was founded by two 20-year-olds, Satoya, a designer with experience in several startups, and Tomoki, a full-stack engineer with over four years of experience.





They have developed several apps and web services that have become the gateway to the popularization of Web3. At the same time, they have won several prizes at hackathons worldwide (ETHSanFrancisco, Starknet Paris) and sold their business to a Japanese-listed company.





Currently, ONE is building the next social networking app based on the concept of "1Photo, 1Word", scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023. By utilizing blockchain, this service will be the next leading social app that engages many new encounters amongst Web3 natives and non-Web3 natives.



Website: https://0x1.company/

Twitter(Satoya): https://twitter.com/0xsatoya

Instagram(Satoya): https://www.instagram.com/satoya__/

Twitter(Tomoki): https://twitter.com/tomokisun











Guest & DJs:













Edanoshin Katsura



Age 21. Based in Tokyo. Became interested in Rakugo (comic monologue) at an early age and began performing on stage at the age of 9. Became an apprentice at age 15 and made his professional debut. He is active in a wide range of TV and stage performances as a rakugo performer of Generation Z.



Since 2022, he has been actively touring overseas, performing rakugo in the local language in France and Taiwan. He also has a deep knowledge of movies and music, and writes as a columnist.



https://www.instagram.com/edanoshin/









Yuki Kawamura



Yuki Kawamura is well-known DJ/Producer in Tokyo club scene. Not only domestic, she is famed as a DJ internationally and so far has appeared on "Love Parade Mexico" "Amnesia in Ibiza" "Batofar in Paris", etc.



In this 12 years she has founded a DJ bar "shibuya OIRAN" and its music brand/label called "OIRAN MUSIC". Based on it, she has produced some dance music artists like Sakiko Osawa, Macominaming and so on.



Recently Yuki produced 3 songs for a soundtrack of "Cyberpunk 2077" (popular RPG from Poland) and the songs joined a compilation album of the soundtrack. You can see the name "Namakopuri & Us Cracks" from the link below and that's the artist she produced.



Now, Yuki started her own project as an artist under the name "Yuki Kawamura" and releases the first single "Chakra (Music For Snails_Project)" on April 30th, 2021.



https://www.instagram.com/yukikawamura821/









Sadamasa Yamanaka



Sadamasa Yamanaka is a former Johnny's Jr. at Johnny & Associates, and current chief brand officer at PROTOCOL and managing partner at KSK Mafia.



Yamanaka wad born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. He is the grandson of the Japanese politician Sadanori Yamanaka. Yamanaka joined the Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates as a trainee (known as a Jonny's Jr.) in 2008. After working for five years, Yamanaka left the agency to study in New York.



In 2015, Yamanaka entered Keio University to study Japanese culture. While university, he started his career as a DJ and founded DENTO, Japanese creative collective & music label, to bring Japanese culturet to the world.



In 2019, a disguised Japanese group “WAKON” appeared out of DENTO with a theme of expressing their identities as Japanese artists and people through electronic music. A year down the lane, the group has released debut single ‘Tokyo Is Dying.’



https://www.instagram.com/sadyyamanaka/









Shunsuke Kudo



Shunsuke Kudo is a Japanese DJ / Graphic Designer based in Tokyo. He was born in 2003, and spent a total of eight years of his childhood in Beijing and Singapore, where he grew up surrounded by music played on overseas radios. He started working as a DJ in 2019, playing mainly House and Disco music, with the aim of creating a space with music that can also serve as an entry point for people unfamiliar with club culture.



In 2020, he founded the Musashino Art University Electronic Music Society (MAU EMS) with VJ sakamichi. In 2022, they held the first Research Presentation event “Awakening” which attracted more than 1,000 people within three days. The visuals projected on the huge 3m high and 10m wide wall erected at the venue became viral on social medias. The event was chosen to appear at “Hyper geek”, where top audio / visual artists from Japan will take part.



In 2023, a collaborative research event “synthetica” will be held together with TParty. With Yoichi Ochiai as a guest, they are planning an experimental event on the extensibility of the club scene from various perspectives of music, motion graphics and spatial design.



https://www.instagram.com/kudo_shunsuke/









Cultural Partners







Space Design with -







rakugoka



rakugoka is a creative company based in Shibuya, Tokyo.



The company operates the rakugo creative team "Z Rakugo" and is also involved in event/creative production business for Generation Z. So far, we have worked on various projects such as new product development for Ajinomoto Corporation and the official NFT project for Kobe City. We are in a position to serve as a hub connecting traditional Japanese organizations and Generation Z creators.



https://z-rakugo.jp/









ONE株式会社について







会社名：ONE株式会社

所在地：東京都港区六本木四丁目2番45号 高會堂ビル2階

代表者：代表取締役 畠中 理弥

設立日：2022年4月

資本金：501万円

連絡先：info@0x1.company

URL：https://0x1.company/



