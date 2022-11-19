［株式会社Pacific Meta］

Pacific Meta (Office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Shota Iwasaki) announces that it has raised 150 million yen through a third-party allocation of new shares in a seed round with VC firms DIMENSION/East Ventures/15thRock Fund, Web3 companies, and several angel investors as subscribers. With the funds raised this time, we start offering more marketing services to global Web3 projects in the Japanese market















Funding Background





Our company was just founded in August 2022. We are committed to supporting companies and projects related to Web3 and NFT from a marketing perspective, and to spreading the concept and services of Web3 to the world in an appropriate manner. We have already been working with several clients, and with this funding, we hope to further strengthen our support system and community









Business





(1) Support for overseas Web3/NFT projects to enter the Japanese market



(2) Web3 community and media management









Purpose of Fundraising







(1) Recruitment

Pacific Meta aims to be the expert group for Web3.

We accelerate recruiting to create a more global organization.



(2) Development of the community

Pacific Meta also operates its own Web3-related communities and media, such as the NFT gaming guild NGS. We will make efforts to improve the quality of the content we deliver in our own community.



(3) Service Expansion

Pacific Meta aims to be a bridge between Japan and the rest of the world.

We will expand our services from mere promotion to strategy development and community management in the region.









Overseas Partners



Pacific Meta has partners in each region to support the global expansion of Web3 projects.









Kei Seki

Senior Crypto Adviser

Based in Singapore/Southeast Asia



Kei Sei previously worked in Point72 Asset Management, founded the alternative data analysis team in Tokyo office. He also for DMM’s cryptocurrency exchange in 2017. Currently, he is a General Partner of Next Web Capital - leading Web3 accelerator in Asia. And also serves as a Head of finance of Astar.

Fluent in Japanese and English.







Justin Teoder

Business Development Manager

Based in Indonesia/Southeast Asia



Former Marketing manager at ByteDance, Currently based in Indonesia. He has engaged in a lot of alpha groups for Crypto & NFT projects since early, as well as managed his own NFT project.

Fluent in Indonesian, English, and Chinese.









Steven Zhao

Business Development Manager

Based in Canada/North America



Graduated from Peking University with Master in Finance and Bachelor of Laws.Former investment banker at China Huatai United Securities and investment analyst at China Merchants Capital.

Fluent in English, Chinese and Japanese.





Comments from Investors







Mr. Masato Shimodaira, DIMENSION Business Producer

Pacific Meta is a startup that aims to help companies and projects that promote web3 in Japan and abroad and to light up hope for clients in the early days of the Web3 industry, which is still in chaos, with different regulatory standards in Japan and abroad.We decided to make a lead investment in this round based on the founder Iwasaki's achievements since his student days, his ability to make things happen, his knowledge of the Web3 domain, and his track record of business with global Web3 companies.All of us at DIMENSION will continue to support its management to realize its vision of becoming a Japan-originated global Web3 company to make Web3 a more “pacific” .







Mr. Kenji Minamoto, 15thRock Founder & General Partner



When I think of the future of the individual, I believe that those who do what they enjoy from the bottom of their hearts are more likely to become winners in their life. I am really looking forward to seeing the company develop a series of services that embody such a "Play to Earn" worldview and make our lives more enjoyable and richer.







Comment from Mr. Iwasaki, CEO of Pacific Meta, Inc.









The company name "Pacific Meta" has two meanings: "crossing the sea" and "peaceful Web3”. Currently, there is a barrier between Japan and the rest of the world and a kind of chaos in the Web3 industry, which are challenges to tackle. I founded Pacific Meta in order to cross the sea and realize a peaceful Web3. It is a great honor to be working with such wonderful investors.





This is the second company that I have founded, after having my first company Shukatsunet, Inc. which I founded in 2016 when I was a student, acquired. For the main business domain for the second company, I decided to move to the Web3 domain, in order to take on a bigger challenge as the industry is expected to undergo a major market change globally.



More about Shota Iwasaki

・Graduated from the University of Tokyo.

・Founded Syukatsunet Inc. developing a platform for the elderly when he was a student.

Sold the company to one of Japan's leading internet companies in 2018 with a market capitalization of 1 billion yen.

・Selected for forbes 30 under 30 Asia in 2020.

https://www.forbes.com/30-under-30/2020/asia/consumer-technology/





Board member









Kousei Sho

Head of Global Business Development



Graduated from the University of Tokyo with an economics degree. Former digital marketer at TikTok, East Asia, and business development manager at a Japanese startup initiated by Boston Consulting Group.Fluent in English and Chinese. Fluent in Japanese, English and Chinese









Kazuhito Azechi

Head of Domestic Business Development



Graduated from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies. A former original member of Luup, Inc. the largest e-scooter company inJapan, where he gained experience in establishing and managing a business division. Also, he serves as a BizDev of “tofuNFT,” the largest multichain NFT marketplace. He runs his own NFT project.







Yusuke Miyake

Head of Marketing



Graduated from Keio University.Former executive officer of Shukatsu Net Co in charge of overall marketing in the Japanese Market. As a board member, he has experience managing more than 100 members and growing the website’s PV to more than 10 million per month. He has been a cryptocurrency trader for 5 years.





About Us



Name: Pacific Meta Inc.

Location ：305 THE CASK GOTANDA, 2-5-2 Higashi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

CEO and President: Shota Iwasaki

Established Date: August 10th, 2022

Business: Marketing and overseas expansion support for Web3 businesses

Company URL: https://pacific-meta.co.jp/en/ (English)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-meta/



(日本語文)





資金調達の背景





当社は2022年8月に創業したばかりの会社です。当社はWeb3、NFT関連の事業を行われている企業・プロジェクト様に対して、マーケティング支援の観点からサポートし、適切な形で世の中にWeb3の概念・サービスを普及させて参ります。すでに複数のクライアント様とご一緒させていただいていますが、今回の資金調達でよりいっそうサポート体制・コミュニティ強化に努めていきたいと考え、資金調達に至りました。







事業内容





１.海外のWeb3・NFTプロジェクトの日本進出の支援

２.Web3のコミュニティ、メディア運営資金







資金調達の目的





１.採用への投資

Pacific MetaはWeb3のエキスパートグループを目指しております。

グローバルで活躍できる組織を作るため、採用活動を加速させます。



２.コミュニティへの投資

Pacific Metaはゲームギルド「NGS」など、自社でもWeb3に関するコミュニティやメディアを運営しております。

自社コミュニティで配信するコンテンツをより上質なものにすべく尽力します。



３.グローバル企業向けのサービス拡充

Pacific Metaは日本と海外の架け橋になることを目指しております。

これまではプロモーション領域で主にサポートさせていただきましたが、これからは戦略立案及びコミュニティーマネジメントまでサービス内容を拡充させていただきます。







海外パートナー





Pacific MetaはWeb3プロジェクトをグローバルに展開すべく、各地域でパートナーが活躍しております。





Kei Seki

Senior Crypto Adviser

Based in Singapore/SouthEast Asi



Point72 Asset Managementに勤め、東京オフィスにオルタナティブ・データチームを組成。2017年のDMM仮想通貨取引所のプロジェクトにも関与。現在Next Web CapitalのGeneral Partnerと、AstarのHead of financeを兼任。

言語：日本語,英語







Justin Teoder

Business Development Manager

Based in Indonesia/SouthEast Asia



ByteDanceでマーケティングマネージャーを経験。現在インドネシアに拠点を構え、多数のNFTプロジェクトに参画しながら、グローバル向けに自身のプロジェクトも運営。

言語：インドネシア語, 英語, 中国語









Steven Zhao

Business Development Manager

Based in Canada/North America



北京大学卒業、金融修士・法学士修了。中国華泰連合証券投資銀行、中国招商投資有限公司投資アナリストを経て現職。

言語：英語, 中国語, 日本語









投資家コメント









DIMENSION Business Producer 下平将人様

PacificMetaは、国内外で規制の水準が異なる等、混沌としたweb3業界の黎明期のなか、国内外のweb3を推進する企業やプロジェクトの手助けをし、クライアントに希望を灯すことを目指すスタートアップです。

創業者である岩崎さんの学生時代からの実績や突破力、web3領域における知見に加えて、既にグローバルweb3企業との取引実績を拝見し、本ラウンドでリード出資を決めさせていただきました。

日本発で海を越え、太平なweb3の実現を目指すというビジョン実現に向けて、DIMENSION一同、経営推進をサポートしてまいります。







15th Rock Founder & General Partner 源健司様

これからの個々人のあり方を妄想すると、心の底から楽しいと思えることをやった方が、人生の勝者になりやすいと私は考えています。当社はそんな『Play to Earn』の世界観を体現したサービスを続々と展開し、我々の人生をより楽しく、豊かにしてくれるのではないかと、本当に楽しみにしています。







CEO 岩崎のコメント









社名の「Pacific Meta」には「海を越える」と「太平なWeb3」の2つの意味があります。現状のWeb3において、日本と海外との間に壁があること、Web3がまだ整備されておらず一種の混沌があることが課題として挙げられます。海を越え、太平なWeb3の実現をすべく、Pacific Metaを創業しました。素晴らしい投資家の皆さまとご一緒できたこと、大変光栄に思います。











ボードメンバー









畝地和人

Co-Founder/Head of Domestic Business Development



東京外国語大学卒。新卒で創業初期の株式会社Luupに入社し、事業部立ち上げやマネジメントを経験。その後、Pacific Metaを共同創業し、現在は国内企業の事業提携やマーケティングを管掌。また、株式会社COINJINJAにてNFTマーケットプレイス「tofuNFT」のBisDevも兼務。自身でNFTプロジェクトも企画。













邵 鴻成

Co-Founder/Head of Global Business Development



東京大学経済学部卒。新卒でTikTokを運営するByteDance本社に入社し、日本市場におけるエンプロイヤーブランディングを担当。その後、ユニ・チャーム及びBCG Digital Venturesが創設したスタートアップ企業にて、ビジネス・ディベロップメント・マネージャーを務める。現在は、Pacific Metaを共同創業し、海外セールス、パートナーシップを担当。海外クリプトコミュニティにネットワークあり。

中国語と英語のトリリンガル。











三宅悠介

Co-Founder/Head of Marketing



慶應義塾大学卒。株式会社終活ねっとに学生インターンとして参画。その後、役員に就任してマーケティング全般を担当。100人以上のメンバーのマネジメントを経験し、WebサイトのPVを月間1000万超に成長させる。現在は、株式会社Pacific Metaを共同創業し主にプロモーション/マーケティングを担当。仮想通貨トレーダー歴5年。







会社概要





名称 : 株式会社Pacific Meta

所在地 ：東京都品川区東五反田２丁目５−２ THE CASK GOTANDA 305

代表者 ：代表取締役社長 岩崎 翔太

創業日 ：2022年8月10日

事業内容：Web3のマーケティング・海外進出支援事業



会社URL：https://pacific-meta.co.jp/en/



Twitter：https://twitter.com/PacificMeta

LinkedIn：https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-meta/



企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2022/11/19-20:40）