［アンドウ株式会社］

絞りと染めのラボ“＜ANDO＞体験型コンセプトショップ”OPEN Opening of the hands-on experience concept shop ＜ANDO＞



和装小物総合メーカーのアンドウ株式会社（京都府京都市下京区、代表取締役：安藤 一郎）（以下、ANDO）は、今年７月に創業100周年を迎えました。1923年（大正12年）、京都において京鹿の子絞の帯揚や手絡（てがら）の製造で創業し、現在は和装小物、履物、浴衣や甚平など和装小物全般の製造、卸を行っています。このたび100周年を機に、「人と和をつなぐ」ことを使命とし、生活者の日常をより豊かに彩る一員となるべく、これまで以上に開かれたANDOの取り組みとして本社１階に“＜ANDO＞体験型コンセプトショップ”をオープンします。On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, we have opened ＜ANDO＞, the Hands-On Experience Concept Shop on the 1st floor of the head office．





熟練の技から生まれる製品をはじめ、絞りや染めの技術、歴史に触れることのできる空間として、業界関係者だけでなく、一般の方々をお迎えします。絞りや染めの技術や伝統を守りながら、訪れる方々とともに、その技術が日常を彩る一員となる未来を創って参りたいと思います。



これからの時代を見据え、長年培ってきた技術を活かし、ショップ内にて、一般の方々を対象とするワークショップの実施も予定しています。ANDOが「人と和をつなぐ」役割を担うことをめざし、公式webサイトのリニューアルをいたしました。製品やwebサイトを通じて、ANDOの思いと取り組みを伝えていきたいと思います。

In July of this year, Ando Co., Ltd., the Japanese kimono accessory manufacturer celebrated 100 years since its foundation. ANDO was founded in 1923. <ANDO>, the Hands-On Experience Concept Shop , as part of our efforts to be more open than ever before and to become a company that more richly colors the everyday lives of our customers, based on our mission of “connecting people with Japanese style.”

Looking beyond future generations and utilizing the techniques we have accumulated over many years, we plan to hold workshops aimed at everyday consumers in our shop. ANDO aims to play a role in “connecting people with Japanese style” and has renovated our official website. We wish to convey our thoughts and efforts through our products and website.



【“＜ANDO＞体験型コンセプトショップ”OPENに向けて】

技術を生活の中に。それが日常の豊かさにつながる。

創業から近年に至るまで、これまでの100年は、暮らしの中に着物があった100年で、織や染め、絞りの技術は、着物を表現するための技術でした。現代は生活様式も変わり、日常着として着物を着ることはほとんどなくなり、着物が生活の中心でなくなり、これらの技術は失われつつあります。時代の流れの中で消えていくスタイルも、形や関わり方を変えることで、生活の中に置くことができると私たちは考えています。



私たちの生活の中で普段使いできるアイテムに、日本に古くから伝わる技術や文化が宿っていると、ふれるたびに、目にするたびに、自然と、自分が日本人であることや、日本のものにほっとするような感覚を感じられるのではと思います。日常そのものは変わらなくても、普段使いのアイテムに和の技術やデザインを取り入れたりすることで、それらを通じて、無意識に、自分が日本人であるというアイデンティティを確認するように生活できるようになるのではと思います。何気ないいつものアイテムがちょっと輝きだすように、そこには、こまやかな手仕事や、風合い、仕上がり、設えがあり、それらが日常に豊かさをもたらしてくれます。



生活様式は変わりますが、長年受け継いできた技術を、日常の中に置くことで、これから先の未来も、生活を彩る一員として日常に豊かさを提供していきたいと思っています。今回オープンするショップは、商品を見て、触れてもらうことはもちろんですが、アイディアや交流が生まれ、新しい歴史を刻んでいく、はじまりの場となることを願っています。

[Towards the opening of <ANDO>, the Hands-On Experience Concept Shop]

Adopting Technology makes our daily lives even richer.

It has been 100 years since our foundation to the present day. Kimono have been a part of our lives for these 100 years, and the techniques for textiles, dyeing, and tie-dyeing have been used to express kimono. Our lifestyles have changed in the modern era, and for the most part, Japanese people no longer wear kimono in their everyday lives. Because kimono are not a main part of our lives, these techniques are becoming lost. However, we believe that we can take styles that are being lost with the passage of time and find a place for them in our everyday lives, by changing their forms and the way we get involved with them.

These techniques and culture have been long passed down in Japan, and by using them to make the items we normally use in our everyday lives, then Japanese customers can naturally feel pride when using them, and overseas customers can experience the beauty and craftsmanship of Japanese techniques.



Adopting Japanese techniques and designs in everyday items can lead our Japanese customers to unconsciously confirm their own identities as Japanese, even as their daily lives do not change. These casual and everyday items can appeal to our Japanese and overseas customers alike with their detailed handiwork, textures, finishes, and arrangements that make our daily lives richer.



【“＜ANDO＞体験型コンセプトショップ”について】

[About <ANDO>, the Hands-On Experience Concept Shop]

１. 技術と商品のShow Up空間



＜ANDO＞体験型コンセプトショップは、製品を単純に陳列するのではなく、訪れる人に新鮮な驚きと感動を提供できる空間として、目に迫る圧倒的な陳列をめざしました。入り口から入ってすぐ正面の壁面には、反物ならではの形状を活かした壁掛け陳列を行い、ANDOの技と思いをインスタレーションとしてもお楽しみいただける陳列を採用しました。





1. A place to show techniques and products

<ANDO>, the Hands-On Experience Shop is not a place that merely displays products. We have aimed to show eye-catching, overwhelming displays as a space that can provide visitors with fresh surprises and feelings. On the wall in front of the entrance, you can see a wall-mounted display that utilizes rolls of tanmono cloth. We have adopted a kind of display that lets visitors enjoy the techniques and thoughts of ANDO as an installed display.

By systematically and dynamically displaying our tie-dyed products at the exhibition stands in the shop, we have come up with a way of conveying the features unique to tie-dyeing. We show visitors the techniques behind tie-dyed fabrics and dyeing in a visual and tactile manner. We imagine visitors being excited at what they see, wanting to hold the items themselves, and having lively conversations.



２. 絞りと染めのインスピレーションラボ：商談／ワークショップスペース



体験型コンセプトショップ内の商談／ワークショップを実施するスペースには、繭をイメージしたデザインの天井とテーブルを採用しました。また、絞りや染色、文化やものづくりにまつわる書籍などの資料もご用意しています。ショップ内のたくさんの商品を目で見て、手に取って、色みや風合いに直接ふれて、これからどんなものを作ろうか、と考えていただく際に、アイディアが生まれやすい環境をめざしました。デザイナーやクリエイターの方とのアイディエーションや研究、学生や一般の方とのワークショップを通じて、技術や人、アイディアの交流が生まれるような、絞りと染めのインスピレーションラボとなることを目指しています。

2. Tie-Dyed Fabrics and Dyeing Installation Lab: Business Discussion and Workshop Space

The Hands-On Experience Concept Shop has a space where business discussions and workshops can be held. In this space, we have adopted a ceiling and table based on the image of a cocoon. In addition, we have prepared materials such as publications related to tie-dyed fabrics, dyeing, culture, and manufacturing. We have aimed to create an environment in which ideas can easily come to mind when visitors come to the shop and see the many products with their own eyes, hold them, directly feel the colors and textures, and wonder what can be made. Through idea generation and research with designers and creators, and workshops with students and everyday people, we aim for this space to become an installation lab for tie-dyeing and dyeing in which new exchanges between techniques, people and ideas can be born.



３. ワークショップ開催への思い：ものづくりの楽しさを体験して



ショップ併設のガラスを隔てた工房では、実際に染色を体験することができます。その様子をガラス越しに見学することもできます。今後、このスペースで一般の方々が参加することのできるワークショップの開催を予定しています。自分の手で作るという、ものづくりの原点を体験していただくため、ハンカチやトートバック、Tシャツなどの絞り染め体験をご用意しています。



難しい作業ではなく、簡単なステップで体験できるものですが、それぞれの力加減や染料の染み込み具合などで、ひとつひとつ全く異なる仕上がりになります。縛った糸をほどいて広げた時の、予想外の仕上がりの驚きをぜひご体験ください。簡単だからこそ、それぞれの工夫も活かせるワークショップになると思います。ワークショップを通じて、ものづくりの楽しさと可能性をお届けします。

ワークショップ開催日程は、公式ホームページでお知らせいたします。

3. Thoughts on Holding Workshops: Experience the Joys of Creating

In the studio separated by glass next to the shop, visitors can actually experience dyeing. You can also observe participants enjoying themselves making their own dyes. In the future, we plan on using this space to hold workshops in which everyday people can participate. We have prepared hands-on experience programs for tie-dyeing handkerchiefs, tote bags, and t-shirts so that participants can experience creating things with their own hands, which is the starting point of creation. The work is not difficult and can be experienced in simple steps, but each item will have a completely different finish depending on the level of force and how much it is soaked. Experience the surprise at seeing a finish you did not expect when undoing and spreading open the tied threads. Because the process is simple, participants can utilize different ideas in this workshop. Through this workshop, we deliver the joy and possibilities of making things.

We will announce the dates the workshops will be held on our official website.

＊Please check the attached PDF file for details.



【アンドウ株式会社について】



1923年（大正12年）、京都において京鹿の子絞の帯揚や手絡（てがら）の製造からスタートし、2023年に創業100年を迎えた和装小物総合メーカー。和装の枠を越え、「人と和をつなぐ」ことを使命として、伝統の技術と文化を、現代のライフスタイルの中に取り入れ、日常を豊かに彩ります。



名称：アンドウ株式会社

取締役社長：坪倉 弘

所在地： 〒600-8086 京都市下京区柳馬場通五条上る柏屋町327番地

＜ANDO＞体験型コンセプトショップ所在地：同上

事業内容： 和装小物製造、卸

創業： 大正12年

webサイト：https://ando-kyo.co.jp/



＜SDGｓの取り組み＞

アンドウ株式会社は、2022年4月、SDGｓ宣言を策定しました。



世界に通用する品質を目指して



品質管理の徹底により京都から世界へ世界標準レベルの「和」の製造業を目指してまいります。

・ISO9001の認証継続

・JISに基づく製品試験を通じた品質保証管理体制の強化

・品質向上に向けたトレーサビリティ



環境配慮経営



自然環境と事業活動の調和を図り豊かな自然環境の保護に努めてまいります。

・ISO14001の認証継続

・「京-VER創出促進事業」を通じたCO2削減に繋がる設備の導入

・廃棄物の削減に向けた残布の再利用や詰紙の不使用などの徹底



世の人々に奉仕する



日本の伝統技術を継承するための様々な活動を通じて子ども達の健全な育成に取り組んでまいります。

・近隣の小学校への染め体験授業の実施

・ラオスの工場設立を通じたガラ紡の復興と現地の雇用機会創出

・ラオスの小学校への文房具等の寄付



企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2023/10/20-22:40）