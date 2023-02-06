Strataと東映アニメーション株式会社は戦略的パートナーシ…
［STRATA株式会社］
国際的なクリエイティブ・テクノロジー・スタジオであるStrataは東映アニメーション株式会社と戦略的ビジネス・パートナーシップ契約を締結いたしました。両社は、世界レベルのストーリーテリングと最先端のブロックチェーン技術を組み合わせた新たなIPプロジェクトであるNFT対応フランチャイズ「電殿神伝-DenDekaDen-（でんでかでん）」で Web3.0領域へと進出致します。
「電殿神伝」では、StrataのWeb3.0領域でのクリエイティブな開発力と技術力を元に、ユーザーが協力してキャラクターを成長させるインタラクティブでダイナミックな体験を実現しています。また、「電殿神伝」は、Strataが現在開発中の新しいメタバース基盤プラットフォーム「バウンス」［https://www.baunsu.com］の最初のフランチャイズとして扱われる予定です。バウンスによって、「電殿神伝」はメタバースプラットフォームにおける新たな機能や用途の扉を開きます。
「電殿神伝」は、7人のアニメキャラクターが精霊から次第に神へと進化して行く壮大なストーリーのプロジェクトです。それぞれのキャラクターは、Twitterのアカウントとして存在し、フォロワーの数や反応によってパワーを得ます。NFT所有者やファンは、SNS上でキャラクターと直接コミュニケーションをとりながらこの世界を広げていきます。これを機に、今後「電殿神伝」を取り巻くコミュニティーは、Web3.0の新しいプロジェクトに参加する機会を得ることになるでしょう。
このパートナーシップにより、Strataの技術「バウンス」がエンターテインメント業界において初めて使用されることとなります。これは、日本のクリエイティブ業界にとってエキサイティングな瞬間であり、日本がWeb3業界におけるイノベーションの最前線に立つこととなります。日本と世界はデジタルストーリーテリングを通してつながります。
「東映アニメーションとこの新たなフランチャイズを協働することができて光栄です。」
「『電殿神伝』は、ブロックチェーンに対応したストーリーテリングの新たなスタンダードを確立し、創造性が熱心なコミュニティーと共にいかにデジタルの世界で開花することができるのかを証明するものです。ストーリーを構築するユニークなアイデアを探求し、全く新しい方法で『電殿神伝』のコミュニティーを広げていくことが待ちきれません。」Strataのクリエイティブ・ディレクターは述べています。
2023年1月1日の発表以来、「電殿神伝」は1万人を超えるファンの注目を集め、1月の日本発のプロジェクトとして最も待たれ期待される存在になりました（NFT取引量1位 nftranking.jp 出典）。プロジェクトの次の大きな節目は、桜の季節に合わせ2023年の早春にプロジェクトの心の故郷である京都で発表される予定です。
電殿神伝-DenDekaDen-
公式ホームページ: https://www.dendekaden.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DenDekaDen
Strataについて [https://www.strata.gallery/]
Strataは、テクノロジーを活用して創造性（クリエイティビティ）を刺激、向上させる国際的なクリエイティブ・テクノロジー・スタジオ。東京とニューヨークに拠点を置き、多数の優秀なアーティストの懸け橋となり3次元とデジタルの隔たりを超える作品を発表しています
Strataは、世界でも有数の価値のあるブランドで主導的な役割を果たし、NFT、アート、ゲーム業界向けに特注のアートワークを制作しクリエイティブ業界におけるリサーチとテクノロジーの活用に革命を起こした、多様な業界のスペシャリストで構成されるチームです。
東映アニメーションについて[https://corp.toei-anim.co.jp/ja/index.html]
日本最大のアニメーション製作会社。1956年の創業以来半世紀以上の長きにわたり、日本アニメーションのパイオニアとして、劇場作品258本、テレビ作品231本、総話数約13,300話に及ぶ日本最大・世界有数の規模のアニメーション作品を製作してまいりました。代表作は、「白蛇伝」、「マジンガーZ」、「銀河鉄道999」、「ドラゴンボール」、「美少女戦士セーラームーン」、「ワンピース」、「プリキュアシリーズ」等です。アニメーションを製作し、その映像を各種メディアに販売、また同時にその著作権をもとに、版権事業、関連事業を展開しています。日本はもちろん、海外のファンの皆様にも広く愛される作品作りに取り組み、「世界の子どもたちに『夢』と『希望』を提供する“創発企業”となる」を経営理念に掲げ、IPを戦略の軸に据えたグローバル事業展開を行っています。
お問い合わせ先: marketing@strata.gallery
ENGLISH
Strata and Toei Animation announce strategic partnership to launch the first NFT-enabled IP project DenDekaDen
Tokyo, Japan – International creative technology studio Strata has formed a strategic business partnership agreement with Toei Animation Co., Ltd. The two companies advance into Web3 with a new IP, the NFT-enabled franchise DenDekaDen, a project combining world-class storytelling with cutting-edge blockchain technology.
DenDekaDen highlights Strata’s creative development and technical execution in the Web3 space, resulting in an interactive, dynamic experience where users collaborate to help characters grow over time. DenDekaDen is also the pilot franchise for Strata’s new metaverse infrastructure platform Baunsu [www.baunsu.com]. With Baunsu, DenDekaDen assets unlock new utility and applications across metaverse platforms.
DenDekaDen is an ambitious undertaking that features seven new animated characters who undergo a gradual evolution from floating souls to gods. Each exists as an active Twitter account whose powers are determined depending on the fervor and number of their followers. The growing community of NFT holders and fans support this ever-expanding universe and communicate with the characters directly on Twitter. Overtime, the community surrounding DenDekaDen will gain opportunities to get involved in new project developments in Web 3.0.
The partnership enables the first use case for Strata’s technology Baunsu in the entertainment industry. The event marks an exciting moment for the creative economy in Japan as it positions the country at the forefront of innovation in the Web3 industry. Through digital storytelling, it connects the country with the rest of the world.
“It is an honour to be creating this new franchise together with Toei Animation,” said the Creative Director of Strata. “DenDekaDen sets a new standard in blockchain-enabled storytelling and proves how creativity can flourish in the digital world with the help of a dedicated community. We can't wait to explore unique ideas to build out the story and engage the DenDekaDen community in brand-new ways.”
Since its inception on January 1st, 2023, DenDekaDen attracted the attention of over 10,000 fans and rapidly rose to become the most anticipated Japanese project that month (#1 NFT trade volume on nftranking.jp). The next milestone in the project will be launched in early spring 2023, coinciding with the cherry blossom season in the project's spiritual home of Kyoto.
電殿神伝-DenDekaDen-
Homepage: https://www.dendekaden.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DenDekaDen
Strata [https://www.strata.gallery/]
Strata is a newly established creative organization that harnesses technology to empower and elevate creativity. With representation in both Tokyo and New York, Strata has worked with numerous artists to bridge their work across the physical-digital divide. Strata is made up of a diverse team of industry specialists, who previously held leading roles in some of the most valuable brands in the world, created bespoke artworks for the NFT, art and gaming industries and revolutionized the use of research and technology in creative industries.
Toei Animation [https://corp.toei-anim.co.jp/en/index.html]
Toei Animation Co., Ltd. ranks amongst the world’s most prolific animation production studios. The company’s operations include animation development and production, and worldwide marketing and program licensing. The company is expanding its business worldwide under its corporation principle of "becoming a leader in initiating creations which deliver 'dreams' and 'hope' to children and people all over the world". Since its founding in 1956, Toei Animation Co., Ltd. has produced more than 13,316 episodes of TV series (more than 230 titles) and more than 258 long feature films (as of March 2022), such as "Mazinger Z", "Dragon Ball" series, "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" series, “One Piece”, and more. Many works transcend generations and are enjoyed by parents and children alike.
Contact
For press enquiries, please contact: marketing@strata.gallery
企業プレスリリース詳細へ （2023/02/06-13:16）
データ提供
本コーナーの内容に関するお問い合わせ、または掲載についてのお問い合わせは株式会社 PR TIMES （）までご連絡ください。製品、サービスなどに関するお問い合わせは、それぞれの発表企業・団体にご連絡ください。
こんな記事も
PR TIMES
コールドチェーン事業におけるブランドスローガンとシンボルマークを制定(02/06 13:16)
TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』のトレーディング Ani-Art ミニキャンバスボードなどの受注を開始！！アニメ・漫画のオリジナルグッズを販売する「AMNIBUS」にて(02/06 13:16)
GMOインターネットグループが日本企業として初めて、気球型宇宙船「Spaceship Neptune」による成層圏宇宙旅行へ(02/06 13:16)
【ライブ配信セミナー】計算×情報×実験による 人間の経験則を超えた磁性材料の創製～ 未踏物質の発見をアシスト ～ 3月3日（金）開催 主催：(株)シーエムシー・リサーチ(02/06 13:16)
Hamee、神奈川県小田原市、otta、日本電気と4者による「おだわらっ子見守りサービス導入に関する協定」を締結(02/06 13:16)
【ファンケル】 2月8日 リニューアル新発売 「ビューティブーケ 発酵和漢ヘアエッセンス＜医薬部外品＞」(02/06 13:16)
【アンケートレポート】転職サイト『type』・『女の転職type』が【中途採用活動状況アンケート 調査結果報告(2023.02)】を公開！(02/06 13:16)
ミニフラワーアクセサリーが2/2(木)より多数入荷しました。ハイクオリティなアクセサリーやファッション雑貨をプチプライスでGET(02/06 13:16)
【新商品】【お買物が多い街乗りに!!】自転車パーツブランド「GORIX」から、フロントラック(GX-RACK)が新発売!!(02/06 13:16)
『出前館』、『ヘブンバーンズレッド』とのコラボキャンペーンを開催！(02/06 13:16)
ロート初！くっきり見る力※１の改善に加え認知機能の一部である「判断力」「記憶力」もサポートする、「ロートV５ 記憶力サポート」新発売！(02/06 13:16)
3月30日迄可能！【全国旅行支援対象商品】「信州割SPECIAL」を利用して長野県のスキー場のリフト券付き宿泊をお得にご予約！最安北志賀竜王リフト1日券付き1泊２食￥4,000-～(02/06 13:16)
【天ぷらが10円！さらに生ビールもハイボールもサワーも199円！】「天ぷらと寿司酒場 新天家-しんてんち- 長岡店」が2月6日(月)より期間限定でオープン記念キャンペーンを実施(02/06 13:16)
友だちを招待すると、それぞれ3,000円分クーポンがもらえる！友だち招待「すすめるーぷ」キャンペーンを開催(02/06 13:16)
残ったおもちをどうしよう 味変アイデアも満載「『おもちの相棒』総選挙」(02/06 13:16)
新たなテクノロジーで“唯一無二の履き心地”も進化した新世代ジャングルモック「JUNGLE EVO(ジャングル エボ)」2023年2月24日(金)より順次発売(02/06 13:16)
営業支援システム『プロポクラウド』を大京穴吹不動産が導入(02/06 13:16)
株式会社エフ・コード、株式会社インディヴィジョンと業務提携し「Eventory」に蓄積されるユーザーデータを活かしたデジタルマーケティング/CX向上支援を開始(02/06 13:16)
RoomClipが新生活の住まいと暮らし特集企画を開催「新生活応援 暮らしのハンドブック2023」特設ページを公開(02/06 13:16)
株式会社エフ・コード、人事プロパートナーズにBtoBセールス・マーケティング支援サービスを導入(02/06 13:16)
株式会社エフ・コード、「カイコク」を運営する株式会社BLAMと業務提携しデジタルマーケティング領域の人材不足解消のための支援を開始(02/06 13:16)
株式会社エフ・コード、関東食糧株式会社にLINEチャットボットツール「hachidori」を導入(02/06 13:16)
アジラCTO若狭、オンラインセミナー「NVIDIA AI/ディープラーニング開発支援ソフトウェア 実践編」に登壇(02/06 13:16)
すべての人が生まれながらにしてもつべき権利をわかりやすく解説！ 文研出版より『わたしたちの権利の物語 人種の平等』を発売いたします。(02/06 13:16)
2023年カルツェドニア バレンタインコレクション(02/06 13:16)
あなたの身近な場所で出張買取査定！全国約650店舗展開の「買取大吉」、「大買取フェア」を全国各地で開催！(02/06 13:16)
ブランド苺「いばらキッス」の限定メニュー14種が登場！横浜ベイクォーターの「ほこたいちごフェア」2023年3月5日まで開催(02/06 13:16)
ヤマソロが「ヴィッセル神戸」とオフィシャルシルバースポンサー契約を締結(02/06 13:16)
セガ エックスディー 代表取締役社長執行役員CEO谷、CNET Japanカンファレンス『CNET Japan Live 2023』に登壇(02/06 13:16)
移住者をサポートしながら地域とつなげる役割を担う人たちに聞く。地元の人との付き合い方のコツや心構え、そしてそこで暮らすことの魅力や大変さは何なのか。／2月18日（土）開催オンラインセミナー(02/06 13:16)